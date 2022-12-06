Utah Valley University men’s golf headlines were dominated by Brady McKinlay in the fall 2022 season. McKinlay ended the fall season with back-to-back-to-back individual titles, becoming the first UVU golfer to win multiple tournaments in a single season. McKinlay’s 68.42 scoring average is a big part of his success, helping him become one of seven golfers to record a win at UVU. Mckinlay is also on pace to break the UVU season scoring record of 71.97.

OREM, UT ・ 2 DAYS AGO