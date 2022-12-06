Read full article on original website
Related
uvureview.com
Proud Wolverine Initiative: UVU is not just a ‘lesser BYU’
Members of the student council have presented a potential new initiative to get more students involved in school spirit during its weekly council meeting. “Taking inspiration from other cities and universities, UVUSA wants to transform the perspective community members have towards UVU as a ‘lesser BYU’ and fully create a name for ourselves within each home,” the presentation slides read.
uvureview.com
Fall season rewind: men’s and women’s golf
Utah Valley University men’s golf headlines were dominated by Brady McKinlay in the fall 2022 season. McKinlay ended the fall season with back-to-back-to-back individual titles, becoming the first UVU golfer to win multiple tournaments in a single season. McKinlay’s 68.42 scoring average is a big part of his success, helping him become one of seven golfers to record a win at UVU. Mckinlay is also on pace to break the UVU season scoring record of 71.97.
uvureview.com
Fall season rewind: volleyball
Utah Valley University’s volleyball team was the first sport to produce a major headline in the 2022 fall season. In the Wolverine’s first match of the season against the #23 Kansas Jayhawks, Kazna Tanuvasa broke the all-time school record with her 1,601st kill. Tanuvasa stretched the all-time kill record to 1906 in her graduate year leading the Wolverines to a 4 seed in the Western Athletic Conference Tournament.
Comments / 0