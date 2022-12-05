ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

iheart.com

Strong Earthquake Strikes Off The Coast Of Baja California

An earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 6.2 struck off the coast of Baja, California, in Mexico on Tuesday (November 22) morning. The epicenter of the quake was about 20 miles southwest of Las Brisas in Baja, California, at a depth of 6.2 miles. The United States Geological Survey received...
dallasexpress.com

U.S. Citizens Crossing Border to Mexico in Record Numbers

More Americans than ever are crossing the southern border to live in Mexico, according to data released by Mexico’s Interior Ministry. The data shows that 8,412 U.S. citizens were issued temporary resident visas in the first nine months of the year, an 85% increase compared to the same period in 2019.
The Independent

Mexico pledges to complete huge elevated train in one year

Mexico’s troubled Maya Train tourist project will now include a 45-mile (72 kilometer) stretch of elevated trackway through the jungle, President Andrés Manuel López Obrador said Monday.López Obrador has changed his mind a number of times on his pet project, which is intended to ferry tourists around the Yucatan peninsula. The project was initially supposed to run on an elevated line over the coastal highway, where most hotels are.But opposition from hotel owners led him to change the route by cutting a 68-mile (110-kilometer) swath through the jungle between the resorts of Cancun and Tulum.That faces opposition from environmentalists...
kitco.com

Silver production in Peru down 2.3% in October, ministry says

Editors Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of todays must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. MINEM said that this negative performance was primarily due to the lower production reported by Compañía Minera Antamina...
cigar-coop.com

Announcement: The Smoking Syndicate Roundtable #10 – Cuba Aliados by Ernesto Perez-Carrillo

The Smoking Syndicate Roundtable reconvenes tonight as we smoke Oliva’s Cuba Aliados by Ernesto Perez-Carrillo in the Torpedo size. A year ago, Oliva stunned the cigar world indicating it was acquiring three Honduran brands from the Reyes family: Cuba Aliados, Puros Indios, and Roly. Just before the Trade Show, Oliva relaunched the Cuba Aliados brand and would stun the cigar world a second time by announcing it would be turning to two third-party factories to handle production of Cuba Aliados: Julio R. Eiroa’s Fabrica de Puros Aladino S.A. in Honduras and Ernesto Perez-Carrillo’s Tabacalera La Alianza in the Dominican Republic. Our attention for this show will be on Ernesto’s blend.
Borderless Magazine

A Venezuelan Father Came To America In Pursuit Of A Better Job To Support His Family. But He Had To Leave His Young Daughter Behind.

In After the Buses, Block Club Chicago and Borderless Magazine followed 10 of the thousands of Venezuelan migrants sent to Chicago as part of Texas Gov. Abbott’s political stunt this year. Block Club Chicago is a nonprofit newsroom focused on Chicago’s neighborhoods; sign up for its daily newsletter. Borderless Magazine is a multilingual nonprofit newsroom reporting on and with Chicago immigrants; sign up for its weekly newsletter.
AdWeek

Avocados From Mexico Will Be in Super Bowl 57

Avocados From Mexico is back for the Super Bowl with an ad airing in the Big Game for the eighth time in the past 10 years. The 30-second national buy was handled with Dallas-based creative agency Lerma. It will be supported by Avocados From Mexico’s #AlwaysGood 360 marketing campaign.
porchdrinking.com

Mexican Pulque | Down & Local

Head to any Mexican town and you’re bound to see signs in bars and on the street advertising Pulque alongside beer and Micheladas. Although this beverage is completely foreign to most U.S. travelers, it’s well worth seeking out for a true down and local Mexico culinary experience. A...
a-z-animals.com

Rivers in Mexico

Rivers have always been a source of food, transport, and recreation for Mexico. Their historical impact has been small, however, as Mexico lacks proper natural harbors and the country’s rivers are famously ill-suited for navigational purposes. Though there are roughly 1800 miles of accessible rivers and canals to the coastline, they tend to be used primarily for hydroelectric power generation or to produce water for irrigation.
