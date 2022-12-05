The Smoking Syndicate Roundtable reconvenes tonight as we smoke Oliva’s Cuba Aliados by Ernesto Perez-Carrillo in the Torpedo size. A year ago, Oliva stunned the cigar world indicating it was acquiring three Honduran brands from the Reyes family: Cuba Aliados, Puros Indios, and Roly. Just before the Trade Show, Oliva relaunched the Cuba Aliados brand and would stun the cigar world a second time by announcing it would be turning to two third-party factories to handle production of Cuba Aliados: Julio R. Eiroa’s Fabrica de Puros Aladino S.A. in Honduras and Ernesto Perez-Carrillo’s Tabacalera La Alianza in the Dominican Republic. Our attention for this show will be on Ernesto’s blend.

