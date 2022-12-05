Read full article on original website
iheart.com
Strong Earthquake Strikes Off The Coast Of Baja California
An earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 6.2 struck off the coast of Baja, California, in Mexico on Tuesday (November 22) morning. The epicenter of the quake was about 20 miles southwest of Las Brisas in Baja, California, at a depth of 6.2 miles. The United States Geological Survey received...
Mexico losing patience with migrants near Rio Grande
Juarez officials are expressing heightened concern with the migrants staying at a tent camp on the Mexican side of the Rio Grande for the past month.
Tijuana and Baja California no longer lead Mexico in kidnappings
Baja California, where the city of Tijuana is located, is not in the top 10 for kidnappings in Mexico according to Marco Antonio Vargas González, coordinator with Mexico's Anti-kidnapping Association.
dallasexpress.com
U.S. Citizens Crossing Border to Mexico in Record Numbers
More Americans than ever are crossing the southern border to live in Mexico, according to data released by Mexico’s Interior Ministry. The data shows that 8,412 U.S. citizens were issued temporary resident visas in the first nine months of the year, an 85% increase compared to the same period in 2019.
California woman missing in Mexico, possibly kidnapped while walking dog: reports
Monica De Leon, a U.S. citizen from San Mateo, California, is missing and was potentially kidnapped while walking her dog in Tepatitlan, near Guadalajara, Mexico, last month.
Down to its last panda, Mexico ponders what could come next
MEXICO CITY (AP) — Xin Xin, the last panda in Latin America, is not your average bear. A native of Mexico, she’s the only remaining member of a diaspora descended from giant pandas China gifted to foreign countries during the 1970s and 1980s. Mexico’s Chapultepec Zoo is one...
Mexico pledges to complete huge elevated train in one year
Mexico’s troubled Maya Train tourist project will now include a 45-mile (72 kilometer) stretch of elevated trackway through the jungle, President Andrés Manuel López Obrador said Monday.López Obrador has changed his mind a number of times on his pet project, which is intended to ferry tourists around the Yucatan peninsula. The project was initially supposed to run on an elevated line over the coastal highway, where most hotels are.But opposition from hotel owners led him to change the route by cutting a 68-mile (110-kilometer) swath through the jungle between the resorts of Cancun and Tulum.That faces opposition from environmentalists...
Costco plans to open 24 stores this year, including 15 throughout the US
Nine of those stores will open internationally, including two in China, while 15 stores will open in the US, according to the retailer.
200 years of diplomatic relationship
The United States and Mexico commemorated 200 years of diplomatic relationships in San Luis, Arizona. The post 200 years of diplomatic relationship appeared first on KYMA.
kitco.com
Silver production in Peru down 2.3% in October, ministry says
Editors Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of todays must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. MINEM said that this negative performance was primarily due to the lower production reported by Compañía Minera Antamina...
cigar-coop.com
Announcement: The Smoking Syndicate Roundtable #10 – Cuba Aliados by Ernesto Perez-Carrillo
The Smoking Syndicate Roundtable reconvenes tonight as we smoke Oliva’s Cuba Aliados by Ernesto Perez-Carrillo in the Torpedo size. A year ago, Oliva stunned the cigar world indicating it was acquiring three Honduran brands from the Reyes family: Cuba Aliados, Puros Indios, and Roly. Just before the Trade Show, Oliva relaunched the Cuba Aliados brand and would stun the cigar world a second time by announcing it would be turning to two third-party factories to handle production of Cuba Aliados: Julio R. Eiroa’s Fabrica de Puros Aladino S.A. in Honduras and Ernesto Perez-Carrillo’s Tabacalera La Alianza in the Dominican Republic. Our attention for this show will be on Ernesto’s blend.
Mexico wants to resolve U.S. energy dispute fast, minister says
MEXICO CITY, Dec 7 (Reuters) - Mexico wants to make swift progress in talks with the United States to resolve an energy dispute to give companies confidence about investing in the country, Economy Minister Raquel Buenrostro said on Wednesday.
A Venezuelan Father Came To America In Pursuit Of A Better Job To Support His Family. But He Had To Leave His Young Daughter Behind.
In After the Buses, Block Club Chicago and Borderless Magazine followed 10 of the thousands of Venezuelan migrants sent to Chicago as part of Texas Gov. Abbott’s political stunt this year. Block Club Chicago is a nonprofit newsroom focused on Chicago’s neighborhoods; sign up for its daily newsletter. Borderless Magazine is a multilingual nonprofit newsroom reporting on and with Chicago immigrants; sign up for its weekly newsletter.
AdWeek
Avocados From Mexico Will Be in Super Bowl 57
Avocados From Mexico is back for the Super Bowl with an ad airing in the Big Game for the eighth time in the past 10 years. The 30-second national buy was handled with Dallas-based creative agency Lerma. It will be supported by Avocados From Mexico’s #AlwaysGood 360 marketing campaign.
porchdrinking.com
Mexican Pulque | Down & Local
Head to any Mexican town and you’re bound to see signs in bars and on the street advertising Pulque alongside beer and Micheladas. Although this beverage is completely foreign to most U.S. travelers, it’s well worth seeking out for a true down and local Mexico culinary experience. A...
a-z-animals.com
Rivers in Mexico
Rivers have always been a source of food, transport, and recreation for Mexico. Their historical impact has been small, however, as Mexico lacks proper natural harbors and the country’s rivers are famously ill-suited for navigational purposes. Though there are roughly 1800 miles of accessible rivers and canals to the coastline, they tend to be used primarily for hydroelectric power generation or to produce water for irrigation.
'The people wanted more': Mexican town breaks world record for largest guacamole ever
The record was broken in Michoacán, Mexico, one of the world's top avocado-producing areas. The previous record belonged to a town just miles away.
