BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - After another day of at or near record-breaking temperatures, we are still on the mild side tonight with temperatures dropping only into the 60s. First Alert AccuTrack Satellite and Radar shows some more clouds moving in across central Alabama in addition to some light rain showers drifting in from the north and west. Expect off-and-on light rain showers at times tonight, especially if you live north of I-20. Friday will start off mild and muggy in the upper 50s and low 60s with patchy fog possible. Scattered showers will be possible at times tomorrow, but despite a mostly cloudy sky and rain around, temperatures will still manage to climb into the low 70s by the afternoon. The start of the weekend looks a bit drier with rain coverage only isolated at best most of the day Saturday. A weak cold front moving through on Friday behind the incoming showers will help to drop temperatures just a touch over the weekend. Mornings will run cooler in the 50s, with highs near 70 on Saturday and down into the 60s on Sunday. The latter half of the weekend will feature a better chance of rain, especially during the morning hours on Sunday. If you need to knock out any shopping this weekend, and don’t want to deal with the rain, Saturday looks like the better day to be out and about. No day is a washout though.

ALABAMA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO