Federal crackdown on family operated cockfighting ring in Alabama
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Federal prosecutors have issued prison time after shutting down a major cockfighting operation in Verbena, Alabama. Four men were found guilty of violating the Alabama Animal Welfare Act’s prohibition against animal fighting and conspiring with others to violate. 38-year-old was Brent Easterling was sentenced to...
New overdose dashboard shines a light on the issue in Alabama
WALKER COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - The White House is Launching a first-of-its-kind National Data Dashboard for non-fatal overdoses and the numbers are not good for Alabama. Alabama’s Nonfatal Opioid Overdose rate is higher than the national average and we currently have the seventh worst in the country. Walker County has one of the five highest overdose rates in the country compared to other counties.
Review of executions in Alabama to take place, so what’s next?
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Two weeks ago, Governor Kay Ivey put a temporary hold on executions after an unprecedented third failed execution. The latest failure was with Kenneth Smith in November. Smith was convicted twice in a murder for hire plot in 1988 that killed Elizabeth Sennett, a pastor’s wife.
Alabama lawmakers to decide how to spend extra tax revenue
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Alabama lawmakers underestimated tax revenues for 2022. They say the state’s brought in over $10 billion, $2 billion more than expected and now they must figure out what to do with it. Alabamians brought in more taxes in part from gas and online shopping. With...
Average Alabama Power bills expected to go up $22.81 in January 2023
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Alabama Power announced yet another increase to customer power bills on Tuesday. The adjustment will be seen on the January 2023 bill. It is the third adjustment for Alabama Power customers just this year. In July, they announced a $6 average increase; last month, a $10 average increase and now another increase nearing around $7 on average. An Alabama Power representative says this increase is different than the past two.
Regions Bank offers tips to save you money following BWWB, Alabama Power rate increases
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - We’re On Your Side with ways to help you save on your utilities following those recent rate increases at Birmingham Water Works and Alabama Power. Those rate increases coming at a tough time with inflation driving up the cost of nearly everything and the holiday season in full swing.
Snorkeler missing after apparent shark attack off Maui
KIHEI, Hawaii (KHNL/Gray News) - The search continues for a missing woman off South Maui who apparently suffered a shark bite while she was snorkeling with her husband. Her husband told authorities the two fought off a shark and then tried to head to shore, KHNL reported. The woman never...
FIRST ALERT: Tracking more showers heading into the weekend
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - After another day of at or near record-breaking temperatures, we are still on the mild side tonight with temperatures dropping only into the 60s. First Alert AccuTrack Satellite and Radar shows some more clouds moving in across central Alabama in addition to some light rain showers drifting in from the north and west. Expect off-and-on light rain showers at times tonight, especially if you live north of I-20. Friday will start off mild and muggy in the upper 50s and low 60s with patchy fog possible. Scattered showers will be possible at times tomorrow, but despite a mostly cloudy sky and rain around, temperatures will still manage to climb into the low 70s by the afternoon. The start of the weekend looks a bit drier with rain coverage only isolated at best most of the day Saturday. A weak cold front moving through on Friday behind the incoming showers will help to drop temperatures just a touch over the weekend. Mornings will run cooler in the 50s, with highs near 70 on Saturday and down into the 60s on Sunday. The latter half of the weekend will feature a better chance of rain, especially during the morning hours on Sunday. If you need to knock out any shopping this weekend, and don’t want to deal with the rain, Saturday looks like the better day to be out and about. No day is a washout though.
