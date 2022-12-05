AeroFarms Expands With New Commercial Indoor Vertical Farm in Qatar Free Zones; David Rosenberg and H.E. Ahmad Al Sayed Comment

Read full article on original website
New food technologies could release 80% of world’s farmland back to nature
Here's the basic problem for conservation at a global level: food production, biodiversity and carbon storage in ecosystems are competing for the same land.
Fresh Del Monte to Offer Del Monte Zero™, Certified Sustainably Grown, Carbon Neutral Certified Pineapples from Costa Rican Farms to North American and European Markets
MIAMI--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 6, 2022-- Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc., one of the world’s leading vertically integrated producers, marketers, and distributors of high-quality fresh and fresh-cut fruit and vegetables, has announced today the upcoming launch of the Del Monte Zero™ pineapple, its first carbon neutral certified pineapple, which factors in the entire supply chain from farm to table in its North American and select European markets. Using a limited percentage of the company’s total pineapple volumes, the Del Monte Zero pineapple is a new product line extension from the Del Monte Gold®, HoneyGlow®, and Del Monte “The Original” pineapple varieties, grown...
France 24
US blocks more than 1,000 shipments of solar energy equipment from China over slave labor
More than 1,000 shipments of solar energy components worth hundreds of millions of dollars have piled up at U.S. ports since June under a new law banning imports from China's Xinjiang region over concerns about slave labor, according to federal customs officials and industry sources. The level of seizures, which...
AGC to Exhibit Next-generation Mobility-enabling Products & Technologies at CES2023
TOKYO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 8, 2022-- AGC, the provider of a wide range of solutions from automotive and display glass to the cutting-edge materials essential for next-generation mobility, will exhibit at CES2023, the world’s leading technology trade show, being held in Las Vegas during January 3-8, 2023. The 3rd and 4th will be reserved for media and pre-show keynotes; the fair will be open to the public from the 5th. The company will exhibit 17 of its products, including several brand new releases. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221204005064/en/ AGC‘s booth at CES2023 (#4377, Vehicle Tech & Advanced Mobility, LVCC - West Hall) (Graphic: Business Wire)
TechCrunch
With $3M new funding, Egyptian startup OneOrder sets out on growth drive
Launched in March this year, OneOrder makes it possible for restaurants to order food supplies through its online platform, solving the fragmented supply chain challenges that lead to erratic prices, waste, quality issues and storage cost. By using its platform, restaurants no longer have to deal with tens of suppliers,...
pv-magazine-usa.com
Portable off-grid solar and battery kit from Canada
SEI Logistics’ portable, folding solar panels and battery solution are designed for use by the oil and gas industry, where off-grid power is needed in remote and extremely cold locations. The portable panels come with a battery housed in a case, specially designed for cold and harsh environments. The technology was recently awarded nearly $40,000 in tax incentives from the government of Canada.
beefmagazine.com
Ceres Tag appoints Australian distributor
Ceres Tag, creator of the world’s first direct to satellite livestock smart ear tag, has announced that it has signed a non-exclusive distribution agreement with Australia’s largest online seller of livestock ear tags and ag tech solutions, 4Tags.com.au. 4Tags have signed to distribute the world leading Ceres Tag...
How to Be Successful in Nearshoring Textile Manufacturing in Mexico
Mexico has been attracting foreign manufacturing investment for the fabrication of textiles for many years. It’s well known that the Maquila program was created to promote economic development and organization for Mexican and U.S. companies doing business at the border region. At first this was cotton cropping, and then years later the apparel industry became a key player in this program. Presently, it’s estimated that there are over 400 textile companies established in Mexico using the advantages of temporary import programs created since 2006. These companies employ more than 131,000 people in their operations, representing 5 percent of the total employment...
Mastercard Expands Digital Services Through Engage Partner Network
Mastercard has added seven technology providers to its Engage partner network. Through the Engage network — which already included 150 partners — Mastercard connects businesses with qualified FinTechs and service providers that can deploy digital solutions at scale while leveraging the Mastercard Installments program, Mastercard said in a Wednesday (Dec. 7) press release.
supplychain247.com
The supply chain of the future is connected, transparent and sustainable
December 7, 2022 · By Patty Riedl, Accenture, North America supply chain & operations lead ·. Supply chain disruption is challenging businesses everywhere and forcing company leaders to think differently about how they operate. Artificial Intelligence (AI), data-driven analytics, sustainability and digital transformation are not unfamiliar terms by any means—but the urgency behind them, and the advancements fueling their applicability in the supply chain will reach new levels in 2023.
thefastmode.com
Making The Case For mmWave In An Evolving 5G Market Featured
The 3GPP 5G specification was unique in that it included the use of mmwave technology. The telecommunications industry has broadly recognized that demand for wireless services is increasing at an exponential rate, and the use additional frequency spectrum in the mmwave band from 24 GHz to 43 GHz is required to meet such demand. This situation is illustrated in Figure 1, as presented by the research group Mobile Experts in their April, 2022 report “5G Millimeter Wave 2022”.
Oil and Gas Leaders Taking Holistic Approach to Reinvention by Balancing Energy Security and Sustainability, Accenture Report Finds
NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 8, 2022-- As recent events, including threats to energy supply in Europe and uncertainty about commodity prices, have led the majority of oil and gas companies to increase their focus on energy security, the more progressive firms are accelerating reinvention plans with a holistic approach to balance energy supply with adopting low-carbon initiatives, according to a new report from Accenture (NYSE: ACN). This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221207005033/en/ Oil and gas leaders are accelerating reinvention plans with a holistic approach to balance energy supply with adopting low-carbon initiatives, according to a new report from Accenture. (Graphic: Business Wire)
Telecoms Have Unique Chance to Monetize 1 Billion Unbanked Cell Customers
One billion people have cellphones but no bank account, a gap wireless providers may fill. There’s nothing farfetched about the idea. It’s already well-established in emerging nations, where mobile network operators (MNOs) and one’s mobile device are the conduits for digitizing cash to enable electronic bill pay, money transfers and cross-border remittances.
gcaptain.com
Rivertrace continues growth path with acquisition of Solar Solve
Rivertrace, the UK based Quality-Assured Company and market leader with over 30 years of experience developing environmental monitoring solutions for the marine market, has completed its acquisition of Solar Solve Ltd, a manufacturer and supplier of anti-glare window roller sunscreens in the marine, offshore, aviation, agriculture, and commercial sectors. Rivertrace,...
thefastmode.com
Telkomsel Collaborate with Ericsson & Qualcomm for 5G Extended Range FWA Trial
Telkomsel, as the leading digital telecommunications company and the first 5G service provider in Indonesia, collaborated with Ericsson and Qualcomm to launch a trial of a Fixed Wireless Access (FWA) service using 5G extended-range technology with a bandwidth of 800 MHz at 26GHz millimeter-wave (mmWave) as permitted by the Ministry of Communication and Informatics of the Republic of Indonesia. The broad reach, high capacity, and low latency capabilities of 5G mmWave offer great potential for applying FWA technology and driving the equity, improvement, and acceleration of national digital transformation.
swineweb.com
News Tools Expected to Help Abattoirs Target Premium Pork Markets
New technologies being developed on behalf of Swine Innovation Porc will allow abattoirs to classify the primal pork cuts according to their quality characteristics allowing them to be directed to the highest value customer. A multi-institutional team of scientists working on behalf of Swine Innovation Pork is developing new tools that will enable the classification of the primal pork cuts of Canadian pork based on quality and end use characteristics. Dr. Manuel Juarez, a Livestock Phenomics Scientist with Agriculture and Agri-Food Canada at the Lacombe Research and Development Centre, says these technologies range from very low to very high tech but they all need to be applicable to commercial conditions, they have to be user friendly and they all need to have a minimum level of accuracy.
salestechstar.com
Automation Hero Builds LATAM Partner Momentum to Ignite Intelligent Document Processing Adoption
Automation Hero, a global leader in intelligent document processing, has seen a significant upswing in Latin America partnerships as the region’s adoption of cutting-edge technology takes off. Automation Hero’s Partner Program enables partners to leverage the power of automating unstructured data, grow their business and boost their customers’ productivity....
Maersk Opens Integrated Logistics Park at Pakistan Port
Global logistics giant A.P. Moller–Maersk has opened its new Integrated Logistics Park at Port Qasim in Pakistan. In the height of supply chain disruptions caused by the global pandemic, Maersk Pakistan decided to invest in an Integrated Logistics Park that would act as a warehouse, including a consolidation and fulfilment center and cold storage, at Port Qasim. Maersk Pakistan acquired the 26-acre land parcel and designed and constructed a six-shed facility spread over 560,000 square feet that will answer all the requirements of its customers through a single location. The park will come equipped with modern warehouse management systems. With Maersk taking...
helihub.com
VPorts agrees to create first AAM integrator centre in Dubai
VPorts, the world leader in the design, construction and operation of Advanced Air Mobility (AAM) infrastructure, has announced a historic partnership with the UAE General Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA) and the Mohammed bin Rashid Aerospace Hub (MBRAH) at Dubai South to establish the world’s first AAM integrator world centre in Dubai.
itbusinessnet.com
MTN SA selects TEOCO for 5G network planning
FAIRFAX, VA., USA – 8 December 2022 – TEOCO, the leading provider of analytics, assurance and optimization solutions to over 300 communication service providers (CSPs) worldwide, has today announced that MTN South Africa, a subsidiary of MTN Group and the second largest MNO in the region, has selected TEOCO’s ASSET 5G planning solution to deliver 5G services to its 34.5 million subscribers. This contract extension builds on TEOCO and MTN Group’s existing relationship which has seen TEOCO offer network planning solutions to MTN for over two decades.
