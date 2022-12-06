Read full article on original website
Daily Collegian
The Asian American Student Association holds 11th annual Winter Ball
The Asian American Student Association (AASA) at the University of Massachusetts held its 11th annual Winter Ball event on Saturday, Dec. 3. The Winter Ball is an end of the semester celebration for AASA members. Manju Kannan, sophomore operations and information management and IT major, is this year’s AASA social...
Daily Collegian
Learning to love UMass’ public pianos
You can also listen to this article on the Nothing/Unsaid Op/Ed podcast. I’ve had more than a few weekend breakfasts ruined at Hampshire Dining Commons. Over a plate of pancakes and Hamp’s fine variety of fruit offerings — cantaloupe and honeydew melon — I’d typically spend my Sunday mornings writing this very column. My soundtrack? A choppy, grating rendition of “Für Elise” echoing downstairs, over, and over and over again.
