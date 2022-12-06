You can also listen to this article on the Nothing/Unsaid Op/Ed podcast. I’ve had more than a few weekend breakfasts ruined at Hampshire Dining Commons. Over a plate of pancakes and Hamp’s fine variety of fruit offerings — cantaloupe and honeydew melon — I’d typically spend my Sunday mornings writing this very column. My soundtrack? A choppy, grating rendition of “Für Elise” echoing downstairs, over, and over and over again.

AMHERST, MA ・ 19 HOURS AGO