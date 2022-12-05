ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Goodlettsville, TN

wgnsradio.com

Ascend Federal Credit Union Members Share $5-Million End-of-Year Payment

Ascend Federal Credit Union, with more than 10-branch locations in the Rutherford County area, is the largest credit union in Middle Tennessee. The Tullahoma based company announced Tuesday that it will return $5 million to members in the form of bonus dividend payments, loan interest refunds and reward payments for loyal debit card use.
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TN
clarksvillenow.com

CMCSS named School Board of the Year by Tennessee School Boards Association

The Clarksville-Montgomery County Board of Education has been named the 2022 Tennessee School Boards Association School Board of the Year. The Tennessee School Boards Association annually honors a school board for excellent service. To be considered for this award, school boards must be a TSBA Board of Distinction; develop, apply and monitor policy; be involved in long-range planning; promote quality education including use of social media; involved with the legislature, city/county commission, State Board of Education, community and staff; participate in board development activities, including boardsmanship award levels for each member; and exhibit a positive relationship with the media.
CLARKSVILLE, TN
wmot.org

Middle Tennessee's home sales market continues to sour

(Mike Osborne) — The Greater Nashville Realtor’s Association this week released its November home sales figures, and the report is mostly grim news. The median price of a single-family home fell to $460,000 in November, a drop of $38,000 since May. The number of closings and the number...
NASHVILLE, TN
hotelnewsresource.com

Southall, Franklin, a Farm-based Resort, Opens in Tennessee

Southall, officially opened its doors. Set on a working farm dedicated to education and exploration, Southall encompasses over 325 acres of Middle Tennessee hillside, creating a unique escape dedicated to saluting the agricultural heritage of the region, while advancing innovative practices for a sustainable future. Southall features 62 guest rooms and suites, along with 16 stand-alone cottages; a spa; a wealth of farm, wellness, and adventure activities, and a signature restaurant and culinary program led by Executive Chef Andrew Klamar and Senior Vice President of Culinary and Agriculture Tyler Brown.
FRANKLIN, TN
southernexposuremagazine.com

The Restaurant: Serrato's Steakhouse

Serrato’s Steakhouse opened in 2021 and has been earning rave reviews in the Franklin and Spring Hill communities. Jose Serrato is the owner and chef bringing more than 25 years of experience in the restaurant business to his own business. Ambition became reality for Serrato when he opened the...
FRANKLIN, TN
wgnsradio.com

Jenni Smith named Smyrna West principal

Jenni Smith has been named as the next principal of Smyrna West Alternative School, Director of Schools Dr. Jimmy Sullivan announced today. “Ms. Smith’s various teaching and leadership experiences will serve the faculty and students well at Smyrna West Alternative,” Director Sullivan said. Currently, Smith serves as an...
SMYRNA, TN
wgnsradio.com

Realtor David Estes Updates WGNS on Local Real Estate and Housing Prices in Rutherford County, followed by an Interview about a Locally Owned Bookstore

Murfreesboro Realtor David Estes talked to WGNS’ Scott Walker about the current real estate market in Rutherford County and how it has changed over the past 12 to 24-months. Estes has been a realtor for the past 28-years. Estes is with Parks Real Estate. His website is RealEstateMadMan.com. Estes can be reached at 615-566-7777. Estes is also a builder in new construction and owner of Middle Tennessee Home Builders, LLC.
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TN
livability.com

Why Are Companies Relocating to Williamson County?

Low costs and quality of talent pool among the reasons jobs and opportunities are pouring into this Middle Tennessee county. When company executives across the country are looking for a better location for their headquarters, Williamson County stands out as the place where they invest, grow and create jobs. CEOs...
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, TN
wpln.org

Metro Council is considering increasing accountability for dog owners and defining what makes a community cat

Last winter, two roaming dogs bit a child and attempted to go after an adult. This just so happen to be a neighbor of Southeast Councilmember Joy Styles. “And when I had called animal control, they had said that they couldn’t take the animal because the individual whose pant had been caught — he wasn’t bleeding,” she explains. Since then, she’s gotten calls from residents in different parts of town complaining and suggesting things for her to consider.
NASHVILLE, TN
nashvillemedicalnews.com

Vanderbilt mourns loss of surgical leader Beauchamp

R. Daniel Beauchamp, MD, former chair of the Section of Surgical Sciences at Vanderbilt University Medical Center and surgeon-in-chief of Vanderbilt University Hospital, died Nov. 27 at Alive Hospice. He was 66 years old. Dr. Beauchamp, the John Clinton Foshee Distinguished Professor of Surgery, also held an appointment as professor...
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

Hendersonville smoke shop employees accused of selling vapes to kids

HENDERSONVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Four employees at several Hendersonville smoke shops were arrested Tuesday after police say they sold tobacco or vape products to minors. The Hendersonville Police Department said officers conducted compliance checks on 13 businesses in Hendersonville to ensure they were following tobacco sales laws. Police said the following employees were charged for non-compliance:
HENDERSONVILLE, TN
WKRN

Dickson County coach recovering after fire

Senator plans to file bill adding exceptions to Tennessee …. The current abortion law in Tennessee is pretty absolute, absent a thin ‘affirmative defense’ clause. Two more books are being pulled from school libraries in Wilson County. Christmas, cops and country music. A benefit concert is being held...
DICKSON COUNTY, TN

