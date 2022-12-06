ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Smithfield, RI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ABC6.com

Providence Women’s Hoops Beats Crosstown Rival Brown

The Providence College women’s basketball team defeated cross-city foe Brown, 62-44, at Alumni Hall in Providence, R.I. The Friars improved to 7-4 overall, including a 6-1 mark at Alumni Hall. Brown dropped to 6-4 on the season. HIGHLIGHTS:. 1ST QUARTER:. • Providence started the game on a 7-0 run...
PROVIDENCE, RI
iheart.com

Second Place Finishes For Two RI Contestants

Rhode Islanders are making appearances on the game show "Jeopardy!" Meghan Mello of North Smithfield was the contestant on the episode that aired on WPRI-Channel 12 on Tuesday night. Matt Harvey, who was from Providence, got on last week. Both Mello and Harvey finished in second place. On Monday's edition...
PROVIDENCE, RI
GoLocalProv

Direct Flights to LAX Are on From RI International Airport

Breeze Airways has announced new and resuming service between Rhode Island T. F. Green International Airport (PVD), including non-stop routes to Columbus (CMH), Cincinnati (CVG), and Los Angeles (LAX) in 2023. “We are thrilled that Breeze has continued to enhance its service to Rhode Island, now offering a total of...
PROVIDENCE, RI
ABC6.com

More Sunshine for Friday

High pressure is still in charge, meaning a clear sky. Temperatures will drop off to near 30 to start Friday morning and, with a day full of sunshine, should top out near 46, both are averages for this time of year. The weekend is proving to be tricky and the forecast changeable. The setup has high pressure anchored to our north, driving in dry air through Friday and into Saturday. An area of cloudiness and showers will back in from the east Saturday. While most of Southern New England will see mostly cloudy skies, easternmost areas could see a few light showers, and when temperatures drop, we could see flurries. The chance of seeing any showers in the Providence area is extremely low Saturday. Sunday gets more complicated. With a wind direction flip to the northeast, we will bring in some moister maritime air. As another area of low pressure passes us by to the southwest on Sunday, we will be within reach of precipitation. This time, overnight temperatures will be dropping below freezing Sunday night into Monday morning. As a result, we could see some snow during this time. Accumulating show is expected in western Massachusetts and Connecticut, but confidence is much lower here. The wind is making this tricky in southeastern southern New England. Our wind direction is expected out of the northeast, binging in air from the ocean where temperatures are in the lower-50s. This will mean the below freezing temperatures will be short-lived Sunday night- Monday morning here.
PROVIDENCE, RI
whatsupnewp.com

12 Metre World Championship returning to Newport in 2023

Next summer in Newport, an exciting schedule of competitive sailing will be punctuated by the 2023 12mR World Championship, an International Twelve Metre Association (ITMA) event organized by the 12 Metre Yacht Club Newport Station (official home of ITMA’s Americas 12mR fleet) in partnership with Organizing Authority Ida Lewis Yacht Club.
NEWPORT, RI
country1025.com

Local Catch Of The Week: Ben O’Connor From Newport, RI

Catching up with this artist-in-constant-motion, proved a little challenging. But it was worth the effort to spotlight Ben O’Connor for you. Currently living on the road, Ben is a high-in-demand artist. He is a gypsy of country music. O’Connor takes his songs, show, and band with him all over the country, performing primarily for private and corporate events. His home is the bus and the road is his life.
NEWPORT, RI
ABC6.com

Breeze Airways to add, resume flights from T.F. Green

WARWICK, R.I. (WLNE) — Breeze Airways announced Wednesday that they will add destinations and resume flights from T.F. Green International Airport starting in 2023. The airline will provide nonstop flights from Warwick to Los Angeles, Tampa, New Orleans, and Jacksonville. A one-stop flight will also be offered from Orange...
WARWICK, RI
ABC6.com

Man arrested at Brown University for sneaking into dorms identified

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — A man charged with staying inside a Brown University dorm without permission has been identified. Thony Greene was charged with unlawful breaking and entering and willful trespass. Greene, who’s 27 years old, is accused of staying in the basement of the dormitory for a elongated...
PROVIDENCE, RI
ABC6.com

‘iCarly’ actress Jennette McCurdy coming to University of Rhode Island

KINGSTON, R.I. (WLNE) — Jennette McCurdy, best known for playing Sam on Nickelodeon’s “iCarly,” will be visiting the University of Rhode Island this month. The URI Student Entertainment Committee shared that McCurdy will be visiting the campus on Dec. 11 to talk about her 20 plus years in the entertainment industry.
KINGSTON, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy