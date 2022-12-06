Read full article on original website
Worcester Firefighters Battle Large Fire in Scrap YardQuiet Corner AlertsWorcester, MA
Killingly Firefighters Make Quick Work of Evening Bedroom FireQuiet Corner AlertsKillingly, CT
Author JL Rothstein will be at a book signing at the Tatnuck Booksellers this SaturdayJames PatrickWestborough, MA
Fire Alarms Alert Firefighters to Kitchen Fire in Killingly Frito-Lay FacilityQuiet Corner AlertsKillingly, CT
New England's Largest Zoo Announces 50% Off Tickets for 2 Days Only!Dianna CarneyMendon, MA
ABC6.com
Isaiah Miranda Discusses Commitment To Join NC State For Second Semester
Pawtucket native & 2023 four-star center Isaiah Miranda was back home Thursday night. The new commit to NC State discussing his decision to join the Wolfpack for the second semester & ACC play.
ABC6.com
Health Improving for Bryant Men’s Basketball Ahead of Matchup With Stony Brook
Jared Grasso giving an update on the Bryant men’s basketball program Thursday and the health of the team. Grasso saying he spoke with Kvonn Cramer via Zoom and the Bulldogs big man is improving. He also spoke to the potential health of the team heading into Friday’s matchup with...
ABC6.com
Providence Women’s Hoops Beats Crosstown Rival Brown
The Providence College women’s basketball team defeated cross-city foe Brown, 62-44, at Alumni Hall in Providence, R.I. The Friars improved to 7-4 overall, including a 6-1 mark at Alumni Hall. Brown dropped to 6-4 on the season. HIGHLIGHTS:. 1ST QUARTER:. • Providence started the game on a 7-0 run...
Dartmouth High Basketball Court Will Be Named for Beloved Coach
Let’s face it. In 2022, not much is unanimous People go out of their way to argue over anything and everything. That’s why Dartmouth Superintendent Dr. Bonny Gifford was ready for a long series of meetings when the idea came up about dedicating the high school basketball court to someone.
iheart.com
Second Place Finishes For Two RI Contestants
Rhode Islanders are making appearances on the game show "Jeopardy!" Meghan Mello of North Smithfield was the contestant on the episode that aired on WPRI-Channel 12 on Tuesday night. Matt Harvey, who was from Providence, got on last week. Both Mello and Harvey finished in second place. On Monday's edition...
GoLocalProv
Direct Flights to LAX Are on From RI International Airport
Breeze Airways has announced new and resuming service between Rhode Island T. F. Green International Airport (PVD), including non-stop routes to Columbus (CMH), Cincinnati (CVG), and Los Angeles (LAX) in 2023. “We are thrilled that Breeze has continued to enhance its service to Rhode Island, now offering a total of...
ABC6.com
‘I chased him down the hall’: Man sneaks into Brown University students’ dorm
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Roommates at Brown University who live in Wayland Hall said they came face-to-face with the man who was arrested over the weekend for trespassing. According to the student, the man was in their conjoined suites twice on the day he was later arrested by Brown Public Security.
ABC6.com
More Sunshine for Friday
High pressure is still in charge, meaning a clear sky. Temperatures will drop off to near 30 to start Friday morning and, with a day full of sunshine, should top out near 46, both are averages for this time of year. The weekend is proving to be tricky and the forecast changeable. The setup has high pressure anchored to our north, driving in dry air through Friday and into Saturday. An area of cloudiness and showers will back in from the east Saturday. While most of Southern New England will see mostly cloudy skies, easternmost areas could see a few light showers, and when temperatures drop, we could see flurries. The chance of seeing any showers in the Providence area is extremely low Saturday. Sunday gets more complicated. With a wind direction flip to the northeast, we will bring in some moister maritime air. As another area of low pressure passes us by to the southwest on Sunday, we will be within reach of precipitation. This time, overnight temperatures will be dropping below freezing Sunday night into Monday morning. As a result, we could see some snow during this time. Accumulating show is expected in western Massachusetts and Connecticut, but confidence is much lower here. The wind is making this tricky in southeastern southern New England. Our wind direction is expected out of the northeast, binging in air from the ocean where temperatures are in the lower-50s. This will mean the below freezing temperatures will be short-lived Sunday night- Monday morning here.
This Is The Best Restaurant Chain In Massachusetts
Mashed compiled a list of the best restaurant chain in every US state. Here's the top choice for Massachusetts.
ABC6.com
‘There was a man in my closet’: More students come forward at Brown University
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — More students at Brown University came forward about a man broke into their dorm at Wayland Hall. This time, they found him in the closet. The roommate — who wished to remain anonymous — explained the terrifying moments she ran into the man Tuesday.
whatsupnewp.com
12 Metre World Championship returning to Newport in 2023
Next summer in Newport, an exciting schedule of competitive sailing will be punctuated by the 2023 12mR World Championship, an International Twelve Metre Association (ITMA) event organized by the 12 Metre Yacht Club Newport Station (official home of ITMA’s Americas 12mR fleet) in partnership with Organizing Authority Ida Lewis Yacht Club.
country1025.com
Local Catch Of The Week: Ben O’Connor From Newport, RI
Catching up with this artist-in-constant-motion, proved a little challenging. But it was worth the effort to spotlight Ben O’Connor for you. Currently living on the road, Ben is a high-in-demand artist. He is a gypsy of country music. O’Connor takes his songs, show, and band with him all over the country, performing primarily for private and corporate events. His home is the bus and the road is his life.
Toy drive at Mass. casino sparks controversy
According to the flyer, people who brought a toy would receive $10 in free slot play at the casino.
ABC6.com
Breeze Airways to add, resume flights from T.F. Green
WARWICK, R.I. (WLNE) — Breeze Airways announced Wednesday that they will add destinations and resume flights from T.F. Green International Airport starting in 2023. The airline will provide nonstop flights from Warwick to Los Angeles, Tampa, New Orleans, and Jacksonville. A one-stop flight will also be offered from Orange...
GoLocalProv
VIDEO: Providence Was a Clue on Last Night’s Jeopardy—That No One Got
It was a clue for the category "State Capitals." "The Renaissance City & PVD." The answer, of course, was Providence. None of the contestants, however, knew the answer. Rhode Island does have a rich history of contestants on the quiz show. As GoLocal reported in 2021:. After 38 consecutive game-wins,...
ABC6.com
Man arrested at Brown University for sneaking into dorms identified
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — A man charged with staying inside a Brown University dorm without permission has been identified. Thony Greene was charged with unlawful breaking and entering and willful trespass. Greene, who’s 27 years old, is accused of staying in the basement of the dormitory for a elongated...
ABC6.com
‘iCarly’ actress Jennette McCurdy coming to University of Rhode Island
KINGSTON, R.I. (WLNE) — Jennette McCurdy, best known for playing Sam on Nickelodeon’s “iCarly,” will be visiting the University of Rhode Island this month. The URI Student Entertainment Committee shared that McCurdy will be visiting the campus on Dec. 11 to talk about her 20 plus years in the entertainment industry.
Powerball ticket worth $50K sold in RI
One lucky Rhode Islander just won an early Christmas present.
Turnto10.com
White deer spotted in Burrillville probably has genetic mutation, says zoo
(WJAR) — An NBC 10 viewer shared video of a white deer he spotted in the woods of Mapleville. Roger Williams Park Zoo said the scientific term for the deer's coloring is "piebald." It's a genetic mutation thought to be found in less than 2% of the population in...
Lifespan, Care New England lost over $100 million combined this year
Newly released annual reports reveal Rhode Island's two largest hospital groups are struggling financially in the wake of the pandemic.
