Read full article on original website
Related
Jackson has 20 points, Grizzlies beat Pistons 114-103
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Jaren Jackson Jr. had 20 points and four blocks and the Memphis Grizzlies beat the Detroit Pistons 114-103 on Friday night for their fifth straight victory. Brandon Clarke added 17 points for Memphis, missing only one of his eight shots. Dillon Brooks had 16 points,...
Balanced Grizzlies breeze past Pistons, win fifth straight
Jaren Jackson Jr. led a balanced attack with 20 points as the host Memphis Grizzlies extended their winning streak to
Hield, Haliburton lead Pacers past Wizards, 121-111
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Buddy Hield scored a season-high 28 points, Tyrese Haliburton had 23 points and 11 assists and the Indiana Pacers beat the Washington Wizards 121-111 on Friday night. Hield made 12 of 19 shots, including four 3-pointers. “Buddy is an underrated basketball player,” Pacers coach Rick Carlisle said. “He knows the game. He understands timing and movement. He drives it better than people think. When he’s tuned into it, he passes the ball extremely well. At the core, he’s a guy that’s a scorer. That’s who he is and we have to understand that and celebrate that. Tonight was a night where we needed him desperately.” Bennedict Mathurin added 18 points, Oshae Brissett 16 and Myles Turner 14.
76ers recover in OT after blown lead to beat Lakers 133-122
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Joel Embiid had 38 points and 12 rebounds, De’Anthony Melton scored a career-high 33 points off the bench and the Philadelphia 76ers recovered after blowing a nine-point lead in the final 30 seconds of regulation to beat the Los Angeles Lakers 133-122 in overtime on Friday night.
Randle stays hot, scores 33 as Knicks top Hornets 121-102
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Julius Randle scored 33 points, RJ Barrett added 26 and the New York Knicks beat the Charlotte Hornets 121-102 on Friday night for their third straight victory. Jalen Brunson had 11 points and 11 assists for the Knicks, who evened their record at 13-13. “I’m just being aggressive and taking what the defense is giving me,” said Randle, who has five 30-point games this season. “And, I’m playing with confidence.” Said Barrett: “He’s cooking. We need him to keep doing that.”
WVNews
Columbus 3, Calgary 1
Columbus111—3 First Period_1, Columbus, Laine 7 (Chinakhov, Roslovic), 1:02. Penalties_Olivier, CBJ (Slashing), 3:09; Laine, CBJ (Hooking), 11:49.
WVNews
Browns top WR Cooper questionable vs Bengals with hip injury
BEREA, Ohio (AP) — Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson could be without top target Amari Cooper on Sunday in Cincinnati after the wide receiver sustained a hip injury in practice. Cooper leads Cleveland with 61 catches for 832 yards and seven touchdowns. He didn't practice Friday and is listed...
WVNews
Montana St. 82, St. Thomas (MN) 65
ST. THOMAS (MN) (7-4) Allen 5-12 3-6 16, Engels 0-1 2-2 2, Blue 0-4 0-0 0, R.Miller 2-14 5-6 11, Rohde 6-19 7-8 22, Lee 0-1 4-4 4, Nau 1-1 2-2 5, C.Brown 1-3 0-0 2, Dufault 1-3 1-1 3. Totals 16-58 24-29 65.
Comments / 0