Brady completes comeback, downs Saints on MNF

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers came back from a 13-point deficit to beat the New Orleans Saints 17-16 on Monday at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa.

The loss was the Saints' second consecutive and dropped them to 4-9 going into their bye week. The Buccaneers improved to 6-6 and kept them atop of the NFC South.

The Saints led 16-3 with 5:21 to play when Tom Brady went to work, leading Tampa on a 91-yard drive that ended with a 1-yard touchdown pass. The play was set up by a pass interference penalty on cornerback Paulson Adebo defending Bucs receiver Mike Evans.

After a three-and-out by the Saints offense barely took off 30 seconds, Tampa took over at their 37-yard line and scored on a 6-yard touchdown pass from Brady to Rachaad White with three seconds to play. It was Brady's 44th come-from-behind victory.

The late collapse spoiled a strong defensive effort that included two takeaways, including just the team's third interception of the season.

"We gave ourselves every chance and didn't get it done," Coach Dennis Allen said. "Frustrating. ... I felt like we had an opportunity to win this game and didn't finish, didn't get it done."

Quarterback Andy Dalton was 20 of 28 for 229 yards and one touchdown. Alvin Kamara was held to 26 yards on 12 carries. Rookie receiver Chris Olave had four receptions for 65 yards and fellow rookie Rashid Shaheed had three for 75 yards. The Saints were penalized six times 84 yards and were just five of 14 on third down.

Brady for was 34 of 51 for 266 yards and the game-winning touchdown pass.

The Saints have their bye this weekend and won't return to the field until Sunday, Dec. 18 against the Atlanta Falcons (5-8) in the Caesars Superdome.