San Francisco’s GIFT program will provide 55 trans people living in the city with $1,200 per month for up to 18 months — and the deadline to apply is approaching fast. GIFT — which stands for Guaranteed Income for Transgender People — is the first guaranteed income program in the Bay Area that focuses solely on serving trans people. It's a creation of San Francisco officials in partnership with Lyon-Martin Community Health Services — an organization that provides medical care for trans, nonbinary and intersex people, along with cisgender women who are part of the LGBTQA+ community — and SF's Transgender District, which works to empower trans people, and to make trans people and history more visible.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO