Read full article on original website
Related
Pewter Report
SR’s Fab 5: Bucs Found 2 Keepers In Nassib, Neal
SR’s Fab 5 is a collection of reporting and analysis on the Bucs from yours truly, Pewter Report’s Scott Reynolds. Here are four things that caught my attention this week, plus some random tidbits in my Buc Shots section at the end. Enjoy!. SR’s Fab 5 is presented...
Pewter Report
Bucs HC Bowles Reveals Plans To Replace Punt Returner
A day after their big comeback win over the Saints, the Bucs made somewhat of a surprising move in cutting punt returner/wide receiver Jaelon Darden. Darden, a 2021 fourth-round pick, has been Tampa Bay’s primary punt return man over the last season and a half. This year, he has returned 31 punts for 330 yards, posting a 10.6 average.
Pewter Report
Bucs ILB Designated To Return From IR
The Bucs announced on Wednesday that they have designated inside linebacker K.J. Britt to return from injured reserve. The second-year linebacker will have a three week window to be activated to Tampa Bay’s roster. He can return as early as this Sunday’s game against the 49ers in Week 14.
Pewter Report
Bucs at 49ers: Pewter Preview And Predictions
It’s GAME DAY at Walk-On’s Sports Bistreaux – Come watch Bucs football all season long!. WHEN: Monday, December 5, 2022 | WHERE: Levi’s Stadium | KICKOFF: 4:25 p.m. ET | TV: FOX. PLAY-BY-PLAY: Kevin Burkhardt |ANALYST: Greg Olsen | SIDELINE: Erin Andrews. RADIO:. 98 ROCK 97.9...
Pewter Report
Bucs vs. 49ers Thursday Injury Report: RB Listed As New Addition
Bucs injury reports are presented by Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tampa. Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tampa features award-winning gaming and dining, the luxurious Rock Spa & Salon, three pools and some of the greatest pieces of Hard Rock music memorabilia. Discover your rhythm at Central Florida’s premier entertainment destination, Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tampa, where anybody can win!
Pewter Report
Bucs RB White Reflects On His Big Moment In Primetime
After practice Wednesday, Rachaad White reflected on his big moment against the Saints and echoed being nothing but gratefulness for gaining the trust of the coaching staff and seeing his teammates happy. That just goes to show you what kind of rookie White is. While he is a special talent...
Pewter Report
Bucs Defense Shows New Wrinkle Against Saints
In a season where the Bucs defense has been doing much of the heavy lifting for the team, head coach Todd Bowles has had to reach far into his bag to keep the unit playing at a high level. The secondary has been playing at a high level, with standout performances from cornerback Jamel Dean and safety Logan Ryan. These high performances have been complemented by a steady level of play from fellow backfield mates Keanu Neal, Carlton Davis, and Mike Edwards.
Comments / 0