In a season where the Bucs defense has been doing much of the heavy lifting for the team, head coach Todd Bowles has had to reach far into his bag to keep the unit playing at a high level. The secondary has been playing at a high level, with standout performances from cornerback Jamel Dean and safety Logan Ryan. These high performances have been complemented by a steady level of play from fellow backfield mates Keanu Neal, Carlton Davis, and Mike Edwards.

1 DAY AGO