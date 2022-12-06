ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

Brady completes comeback, downs Saints on MNF

By Courtesy: New Orleans Saints
News-Herald
News-Herald
 4 days ago
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers came back from a 13-point deficit to beat the New Orleans Saints 17-16 on Monday at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa.

The loss was the Saints' second consecutive and dropped them to 4-9 going into their bye week. The Buccaneers improved to 6-6 and kept them atop of the NFC South.

NFL: Las Vegas Raiders at Los Angeles Rams

Dec 8, 2022; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams quarterback Baker Mayfield throws the ball in the first half against the Las Vegas Raiders at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
News-Herald

Syndication: The Tennessean

Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry (22) looks onto the field from the sideline during the thirds quarter of the game against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field Sunday, Dec. 4, 2022, in Philadelphia, Pa. Nfl Tennessee Titans At Philadelphia Eagles
NASHVILLE, TN
News-Herald

News-Herald

News-Herald has been serving the Loudon County area of East Tennessee since 1885 with the most comprehensive local news and advertising in the Loudon County area.

