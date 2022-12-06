ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Virginia State

2 more COVID deaths reported in West Virginia; 978 active cases

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — West Virginia goes into the weekend with 978 active COVID cases and two more deaths to report. The death toll now has risen to 7,638 for the duration of the pandemic in the Mountain State, according to figures from the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources.
West Virginia AG: Watch out for holiday scammers

GRAFTON, W.Va. (WV News) — The holidays are a time of joy for many, but for some, it is a time of frustration and upset after falling victim to scams and thefts, but there are ways to protect your bank account and purchases you’ve made for your friends, family and loved ones.
Another non-credible threat: More than 40% of Washington Irving students absent on Friday after false social media post

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. — A social media post Thursday evening was quickly proved non-credible, but it impacted Washington Irving Middle School, said Harrison County Schools Superintendent Dora Stutler. The biggest impact was on attendance, as more than 40% of WI students stayed home Friday, according to officials. Of the 537...
Steel company opening $450M 'micro mill' in W.Va. in 2025

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — A company that recycles scrap metal and turns it into sustainable steel plans to open a $450 million “micro mill” in West Virginia's Eastern Panhandle, Gov. Jim Justice announced Thursday. Commercial Metals Company plans to open the mill in Berkeley County in late...
Lawsuit against doctor who defied Texas abortion law tossed

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Lawyers for a doctor who intentionally defied a Texas abortion law that the lawyers called a “bounty-hunting scheme” say a court has dismissed a test of whether members of the public can sue providers who violate the restrictions for at least $10,000 in damages.
Family of victim in 'Serial' case seeks new court hearing

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — An attorney requested a new hearing on Friday on the motion that led to the release of Adnan Syed, whose murder conviction chronicled in the hit podcast “Serial” already has been overturned. Steve Kelly, an attorney for the family of victim Hae Min...
