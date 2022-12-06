Read full article on original website
Related
WVNews
2 more COVID deaths reported in West Virginia; 978 active cases
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — West Virginia goes into the weekend with 978 active COVID cases and two more deaths to report. The death toll now has risen to 7,638 for the duration of the pandemic in the Mountain State, according to figures from the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources.
WVNews
COVID report
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — West Virginia goes into the weekend with 978 active COVID case…
WVNews
Glenville State University to participate in statewide 'Be the One' initiative
GLENVILLE, W.Va. (WV News) — Glenville State University is participating in the “Be The One” Initiative, an overdose prevention initiative created for West Virginia college and university campuses. The initiative is the first of its kind and will focus on opioid overdose prevention from a bystander’s perspective,...
WVNews
Andrew Douglas Wells
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — The West Virginia state Supreme Court has upheld sex crime con…
WVNews
West Virginia AG: Watch out for holiday scammers
GRAFTON, W.Va. (WV News) — The holidays are a time of joy for many, but for some, it is a time of frustration and upset after falling victim to scams and thefts, but there are ways to protect your bank account and purchases you’ve made for your friends, family and loved ones.
WVNews
Another non-credible threat: More than 40% of Washington Irving students absent on Friday after false social media post
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. — A social media post Thursday evening was quickly proved non-credible, but it impacted Washington Irving Middle School, said Harrison County Schools Superintendent Dora Stutler. The biggest impact was on attendance, as more than 40% of WI students stayed home Friday, according to officials. Of the 537...
WVNews
Steel company opening $450M 'micro mill' in W.Va. in 2025
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — A company that recycles scrap metal and turns it into sustainable steel plans to open a $450 million “micro mill” in West Virginia's Eastern Panhandle, Gov. Jim Justice announced Thursday. Commercial Metals Company plans to open the mill in Berkeley County in late...
WVNews
Association of Ohio Commodores Foundation awards grant to Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library of Ohio
NELSONVILLE, Ohio (WV News) — The Association of Ohio Commodores Foundation has awarded a grant of $26,900 to Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library of Ohio to help provide free books to young children in the state. Established at the Foundation for Appalachian Ohio in August 2019, the Association of...
WVNews
Lawsuit against doctor who defied Texas abortion law tossed
SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Lawyers for a doctor who intentionally defied a Texas abortion law that the lawyers called a “bounty-hunting scheme” say a court has dismissed a test of whether members of the public can sue providers who violate the restrictions for at least $10,000 in damages.
WVNews
Family of victim in 'Serial' case seeks new court hearing
ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — An attorney requested a new hearing on Friday on the motion that led to the release of Adnan Syed, whose murder conviction chronicled in the hit podcast “Serial” already has been overturned. Steve Kelly, an attorney for the family of victim Hae Min...
Comments / 0