Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Visit the Most Unique Christmas Attraction in TennesseeTravel MavenTennessee State
Have You Received Your Flu Vaccine This Season - Tennesseans Among Most SickJohn M. DabbsTennessee State
4 Great Steakhouses in TennesseeAlina AndrasTennessee State
Tennessee Family Suffers Unspeakable Loss After Murders Of Four Family MembersThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedKnoxville, TN
Related
Alabama offensive lineman Tanner Bowles announces transfer destination
Alabama offensive lineman Tanner Bowles has found a new home – and a familiar one. Bowles announced Thursday that he is transferring to Kentucky. One of 11 scholarship players to enter the transfer portal this fall, Bowles revealed his decision via Kentucky Sports Radio. “Growing up, my father played...
D.J. Uiagalelei hits transfer portal: Five best fits for Clemson QB, per CBS Sports
Clemson quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei is in the college football transfer portal looking for opportunities elsewhere ahead of the 2023 campaign, ending his career with coach Dabo Swinney and the Tigers after three seasons. CBS Sports' Barrett Sallee revealed five potential destinations this week that could best utilize the former five-star prospect's skill set.
Former Michigan QB Cade McNamara says he doesn't want to be labeled as a 'game-manager' at Iowa
Ex-Michigan quarterback Cade McNamara entered the transfer portal and quickly decided to join the Iowa Hawkeyes in the Big Ten West. McNamara, who was third-team All-Big Ten and led Michigan to its first Big Ten title in 17 years last fall, saw his 2022 campaign come to an end early after undergoing surgery in November. As he prepares for next season in his new home, he doesn’t want to be looked at as a “game manager."
Five-Star DE Matayo Uiagalelei down to three, set for Signing Day decision
Bellflower (Calif.) St. John Bosco athlete Matayo Uiagalelei has cut his list to three and is set for a Signing Day decision. The last time we spoke with Uiagalelei was after the Braves big win over rival Santa Ana (Calif.) Mater Dei in the CIF Championship game two weeks ago. At that time, he told us he would be visiting Georgia and had a real interest in the Dawgs.
247Sports
Deion Sanders at Colorado catches attention of NFL legend Warren Sapp, who would love to 'ask for a job'
It sounds like Pro Football Hall of Famer Warren Sapp would gladly take a role on the Colorado football staff under new head coach Deion Sanders if the opportunity presented itself. Sapp, a Miami Hurricanes product and a former Super Bowl champion with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, joined The Rich Eisen Show to discuss the Buffaloes' splash head coaching hire, and the interview did not go by without Sapp saying he would d love for Sanders to give him a job in Boulder.
The Clutch Cast: Big Ws for WBB, Isaiah Miranda commits, Dusan Mahorcic injury
Kai Crutchfield is joined by Pack Pride Editor Cory Smith to discuss the last week for NC State men’s and women’s hoops! The women’s program continued its rise with big wins over Iowa and Georgia to move to No. 8 in the AP Poll. The men’s program...
Legendary Indiana basketball coach Bob Knight returns to practice once again
Bob Knight was back at practice once again. The legendary Indiana basketball coach was at practice with coach Mike Woodson and the Hoosiers on Tuesday as they prepared for tonight’s game against Nebraska. No. 14 Indiana (7-1, 0-1 Big Ten) hosts Nebraska (6-3, 0-0) at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall...
Colorado football transfer portal updates: Austin Johnson plans to move on
The transfer portal is officially open for business. Let the madness begin! BuffStampede.com will keep you updated here on all the latest Colorado transfer portal movement...
247Sports
USC football offers nation's No. 1 JUCO interior offensive lineman Keyshawn Blackstock
The Trojans threw their hats in the ring for the nation's No. 1 JUCO offensive lineman, Coffeyville Community College prospect Keyshawn Blackstock on Friday. Blackstock holds offers from Auburn, Oklahoma, Florida State, Michigan State, Cal, South Carolina, Florida, Nebraska and Maryland. Blackstock is the first public offensive lineman to pick up an offer from USC this month.
BREAKING: WVU lineman enters the transfer portal
West Virginia offensive lineman Jordan White has entered the NCAA Transfer Portal, a source tells EerSports. The redshirt freshman out of Hyattsville (MD) DeMatha Catholic started in the season opener against Pittsburgh, but got hurt halfway through, not making another extended appearance until Weeks Eight and Nine. White came to...
Kansas big man Cam Martin available to play against Missouri following injury absence
Kansas big man Cam Martin is set to be available for KU following his multi-week absence due to an injury when the Jayhawks travel east to take on Missouri. The super senior suffered a separated right shoulder back in late October and had to miss the start of KU's season. Martin returned to the practice floor after the Texas Southern game last week. Bill Self said on Hawk Talk on Wednesday night that Martin has now been cleared for game action and confirmed the news on Thursday.
Georgia RB target Jamarion Wilcox trims list to four
Douglasville (Ga.) South Paulding running back Jamarion Wilcox (5-foot-9, 195) has trimmed his list of offers to four schools: Ohio State, Clemson, Kentucky and Auburn. The Tigers were his most recent offer on Dec. 5. From Kentucky's perspective, he has been recruited by defensive line coach Anwar Stewart and former...
Michigan set to go in-home with Top247 RB commit Cole Cabana this weekend
The Michigan Insider has confirmed Michigan will be having an in-home visit with one of their top ranked commits in the 2023 class with Dexter (Mich.) Top247 running back Cole Cabana on Sunday. Head coach Jim Harbaugh and running backs coach Mike Hart are expected to be making the short...
Deion Sanders Loses Colorado Starter To Transfer Portal On Thursday
Deion Sanders' tenure with the Colorado Buffaloes has started with a bang. Introduced to the Colorado press with a "Coach Prime" jersey, Sanders has already reportedly nabbed one star transfer from Jackson State. And Colorado fans are hopeful that's just the start of things to come. An acumen ...
Matayo Uiagalelei has top three schools
Defensive end Matayo Uiagalelei from Bellflower (Calif.) St. John Bosco returned to Ohio State in September when the Buckeyes played Notre Dame. He had been to OSU multiple times previously including an official visit, but wanted to make another trip to Columbus for a specific reason. “I wanted to see...
Which transfer portal quarterbacks could fit Wisconsin?
MADISON, Wis. — When it comes to the most critical position on the field, Phil Longo brings the kind of resume the Wisconsin Badgers need. UW's new offensive coordinator, who joins head coach Luke Fickell at Wisconsin after four seasons at North Carolina, has coached and developed his share of prolific quarterbacks, particularly in recent years.
Michigan football pays tribute to ‘Meechie’ following his death
Former Muskegon football star Dametrius “Meechie” Walker, who was invited onto the Michigan football team earlier this fall and became an inspiration for the program and so many others, has died following a battle with cancer. The Big Reds announced the news Friday morning, and U-M confirmed the...
Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett talks getting Heisman invitation over Hendon Hooker
NEW YORK — One of the topics of conversation surrounding Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett’s status as a Heisman Trophy finalist involved one of the players who ultimately did not get invited to New York. With the actual ceremony a day away, Bennett offered his perspective on that talk and those who still doubt the Bulldogs quarterback.
Nebraska hosting portal quarterback Jeff Sims
Nebraska’s first major visit weekend with head coach Matt Rhule is underway as multiple recruits and portal entrants arrived in Lincoln on Thursday to take in the festivities and see what the Huskers have to offer. Among those visitors according to sources inside the 247Sports network, is former Georgia...
Big Ten Basketball Weekly: Purdue Rises to the Top
Over the weekend Zach Edey put up big numbers vs Purdue and the Boilers controlled the Gophers. Don't worry Gopher fans, Purdue has done it to the best of them. The Edey, the Boilermakers, and the Maryland Terpins have been the story of the Big Ten season thus far. Here is Big Ten Weekly!
247Sports
64K+
Followers
405K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT
Your team. All the time.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0