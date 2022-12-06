ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
247Sports

Former Michigan QB Cade McNamara says he doesn't want to be labeled as a 'game-manager' at Iowa

Ex-Michigan quarterback Cade McNamara entered the transfer portal and quickly decided to join the Iowa Hawkeyes in the Big Ten West. McNamara, who was third-team All-Big Ten and led Michigan to its first Big Ten title in 17 years last fall, saw his 2022 campaign come to an end early after undergoing surgery in November. As he prepares for next season in his new home, he doesn’t want to be looked at as a “game manager."
IOWA CITY, IA
247Sports

Five-Star DE Matayo Uiagalelei down to three, set for Signing Day decision

Bellflower (Calif.) St. John Bosco athlete Matayo Uiagalelei has cut his list to three and is set for a Signing Day decision. The last time we spoke with Uiagalelei was after the Braves big win over rival Santa Ana (Calif.) Mater Dei in the CIF Championship game two weeks ago. At that time, he told us he would be visiting Georgia and had a real interest in the Dawgs.
BELLFLOWER, CA
247Sports

Deion Sanders at Colorado catches attention of NFL legend Warren Sapp, who would love to 'ask for a job'

It sounds like Pro Football Hall of Famer Warren Sapp would gladly take a role on the Colorado football staff under new head coach Deion Sanders if the opportunity presented itself. Sapp, a Miami Hurricanes product and a former Super Bowl champion with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, joined The Rich Eisen Show to discuss the Buffaloes' splash head coaching hire, and the interview did not go by without Sapp saying he would d love for Sanders to give him a job in Boulder.
BOULDER, CO
247Sports

USC football offers nation's No. 1 JUCO interior offensive lineman Keyshawn Blackstock

The Trojans threw their hats in the ring for the nation's No. 1 JUCO offensive lineman, Coffeyville Community College prospect Keyshawn Blackstock on Friday. Blackstock holds offers from Auburn, Oklahoma, Florida State, Michigan State, Cal, South Carolina, Florida, Nebraska and Maryland. Blackstock is the first public offensive lineman to pick up an offer from USC this month.
LOS ANGELES, CA
247Sports

BREAKING: WVU lineman enters the transfer portal

West Virginia offensive lineman Jordan White has entered the NCAA Transfer Portal, a source tells EerSports. The redshirt freshman out of Hyattsville (MD) DeMatha Catholic started in the season opener against Pittsburgh, but got hurt halfway through, not making another extended appearance until Weeks Eight and Nine. White came to...
MORGANTOWN, WV
247Sports

Kansas big man Cam Martin available to play against Missouri following injury absence

Kansas big man Cam Martin is set to be available for KU following his multi-week absence due to an injury when the Jayhawks travel east to take on Missouri. The super senior suffered a separated right shoulder back in late October and had to miss the start of KU's season. Martin returned to the practice floor after the Texas Southern game last week. Bill Self said on Hawk Talk on Wednesday night that Martin has now been cleared for game action and confirmed the news on Thursday.
LAWRENCE, KS
247Sports

Georgia RB target Jamarion Wilcox trims list to four

Douglasville (Ga.) South Paulding running back Jamarion Wilcox (5-foot-9, 195) has trimmed his list of offers to four schools: Ohio State, Clemson, Kentucky and Auburn. The Tigers were his most recent offer on Dec. 5. From Kentucky's perspective, he has been recruited by defensive line coach Anwar Stewart and former...
DOUGLASVILLE, GA
247Sports

Matayo Uiagalelei has top three schools

Defensive end Matayo Uiagalelei from Bellflower (Calif.) St. John Bosco returned to Ohio State in September when the Buckeyes played Notre Dame. He had been to OSU multiple times previously including an official visit, but wanted to make another trip to Columbus for a specific reason. “I wanted to see...
COLUMBUS, OH
247Sports

Which transfer portal quarterbacks could fit Wisconsin?

MADISON, Wis. — When it comes to the most critical position on the field, Phil Longo brings the kind of resume the Wisconsin Badgers need. UW's new offensive coordinator, who joins head coach Luke Fickell at Wisconsin after four seasons at North Carolina, has coached and developed his share of prolific quarterbacks, particularly in recent years.
MADISON, WI
247Sports

Nebraska hosting portal quarterback Jeff Sims

Nebraska’s first major visit weekend with head coach Matt Rhule is underway as multiple recruits and portal entrants arrived in Lincoln on Thursday to take in the festivities and see what the Huskers have to offer. Among those visitors according to sources inside the 247Sports network, is former Georgia...
LINCOLN, NE
247Sports

Big Ten Basketball Weekly: Purdue Rises to the Top

Over the weekend Zach Edey put up big numbers vs Purdue and the Boilers controlled the Gophers. Don't worry Gopher fans, Purdue has done it to the best of them. The Edey, the Boilermakers, and the Maryland Terpins have been the story of the Big Ten season thus far. Here is Big Ten Weekly!
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
247Sports

247Sports

