Chocolate and Peanut Butter No Bake CookiesPhoto byR.Gerner/Canva. I'm embarrassed to say, these are my all time favorite cookie. I know it's such a basic simple cookie, for peats sake it doesn't even require an oven! But the minute you put chocolate, oats and peanut butter together, its all over. In fact as much as I love these cookies, I don't keep them in our house anymore, the number one reason, I'll eat single one of them. I won't even feel bad about it, or save one or two for the kids, all mine... every last delicious chocolatey one.
I don't know about you, but the holidays are such a hectic time! I feel like I'm constantly running from this place to that place. Which is why I love this Fudge recipe, it's so quick and easy, made with 3 simple ingredients. In a pinch you can whip up a batch to bring over to a friends or to a work get together. This fudge is rich and creamy and only requires the microwave. Added bonus, no candy thermometer needed! When it comes to traditional holiday desserts, fudge is probably one of the most popular treats!
With the holidays right around the corner, this sweet and sticky Southern Pecan Pie is one of my favorite desserts to make. I grew up with a pecan tree in our backyard and have fond memories of my mom baking pecan pie in the kitchen, which is perfect for Thanksgiving, Christmas or any other time. This southern classic will not only make your house smell good but your mouth water.
A tea cake is a Southern baked good similar to a cookie. But if you ask some people, that's a simplistic way of explaining this treat. As Etha Robinson, a former teacher and tea cake advocate, said in an interview with NPR: "it's more than a cookie ... it's an experience." The sweet creation has been a part of Juneteenth celebrations for years, as have red-hued foods, but it's also a common recipe with simple, versatile roots.
Ina Garten is a woman of the people. While living in the Hamptons and hosting a beloved cooking show for 20 years may not seem relatable, Garten shows she's just like us in a lot of her recipes as she aims for stress-free entertaining. Whether that means easy no-bake dessert recipes or quick 10-minute meals on major holidays, you can trust that Garten has your back — not only with quality food, but with keeping things simple so you can spend time with company instead of in the kitchen. So, it should be no surprise that Garten is a fan of Trader Joe's for easy desserts.
Tis the season, of Christmas parties, holiday get togethers, office shindigs, and lots of family time. What better way to get into the spirit of Christmas than with the Grinch Cocktail. "I’m all toasty inside.” words of wisdom from The Grinch. He says it so well, I'm using it as my new motto!
(WSYR-TV) — It’s the Holiday season, which means Christmas is right around the corner! Spend it with the people you love all while enjoying Christmas must-haves from Trader Joe’s! Gingerbread Coffee Start the morning off in your favorite cozy sweater while sipping cinnamon goodness with the Trader Joe’s Gingerbread coffee! Made of 100% Arabica beans […]
Thanksgiving is the ultimate pie holiday. Other than the classic pumpkin pie, there's no other pie that says Turkey Day like a rich and nutty pecan pie. From pecan pie bars and pound cake to salted caramel pecan pie and pecan pie cheesecake, the nut really shines over the holidays.
Pecan pralines (often called “pecan candy”) are one of the most prized confections in Louisiana, and locals know that there’s nothing like a homemade batch of the nutty, creamy delicacy. At the holiday celebrations of Angie and June Provost, who farm sugarcane in Louisiana, Esther Ardoin (also known as Rie), is the family’s designated pecan candy expert. Keeping the fundamental ingredients of pecan candy, like sugar, margarine, and pecans, Esther also includes butterscotch morsels and almond extract, adding complex layers of sweetness to the treat and to the holiday season. The resulting melt-in-your-mouth sugary candies pick up a caramel flavor from the cooked sugar syrup and the butterscotch chips. Nutty pecans add a soft, crunchy texture to the sweet and decadent pralines. These quick and easy make-ahead treats rely on a candy thermometer for the proper cooking temperature and delicate texture.
These crispy chocolate potato chips cookies are so cute and delicious! Perfect for snacking…well, if you like to snack something sweet and chocolatey. Your family and friends will love them! You can definitely find store-bought chocolate covered potato chips but trust me – homemade is better and tastier! Here is the recipe:
Home for the Holidays Series: This year, local reporters and editors are using Thanksgiving week to share our favorite holiday traditions and recipes with you, our readers. Melt margarine in a 9 x 1 1/2-inch round baking pan in oven. Stir in sugar and 1 tablespoon water. Arrange pineapple and...
This casserole is quick and easy to make, it's absolutely delicious with a mouth watering aroma. This is a great meal during the week when your busy with school and work. This is one of my most requested casseroles from my family, especially the kids! You can serve hash brown casserole with chicken, pork chops, ham or sausage. You can add veggies like broccoli, mushrooms, carrots or peppers. I make sure to have this casserole as a side during all the holidays, the kids gobble it up every time. I have even served this casserole at a few Sunday brunches with great success!
This easy Mexican Ground Beef Casserole is so easy to make, your entire family will devour it. We make this in my family all the time. My mother does several variations of this recipe. This tasty dish only takes about 15 minutes of prep time and you can have it on the dinner table in about 45 minutes. You can substitute with ground turkey and low-fat sour cream and cheddar cheese if you wish, and it's still delicious. You can serve this casserole with a big green salad to make a fast, yet complete meal. For the origin of Mexican casseroles in our country visit the website Multi Cultural Cooking Network.
Certain recipes bring me back to my childhood, the nostalgia of just smelling this chicken and gravy slowly cooking in my kitchen reminds me of my grandmother. When I was younger, once a month I would get to sleep over at my Nana's house. It was always on a Friday night, I would take the bus to her house after school. I can still hear my grandmother saying "It's my favorite girl on my favorite night" as I raced off the bus. Nana was an amazing cook, everything she cooked was divine. She had a way with food. I loved to sit in the kitchen and watch her, it was a dance with her, the way she moved around the kitchen, threw in spices (of course never measuring), knew by touch that the bread, chicken, muffins etc. were done. It was all very exciting and I tried to soak up as much kitchen knowledge as I could from her. On our favorite night of the week, Nana would always have chicken and gravy simmering in the crock pot. She knew it was my absolute favorite, so once a month on our special day we would gobble up bowls of this amazing dish until we were too stuffed to move. Of course Nana would mix it up, sometimes we would eat this delicious dish over rice, mashed potatoes, egg noodles (my personal favorite) or toast. It didn't matter those days are some of my most cherished memories. I make this dish for my family now, and frequently have my daughter sitting in the chair at the kitchen island chatting and helping me cook. It puts a smile on my face to have the time to spend with her.
This recipe is a part of Secret Family Cookies — a dozen recipes from our favorite bakers, inspired by the people who make them feel at home. Get all the amazing cookies here. My nonna is famous for many things: her garden, her chattiness, her color-coordinated ensembles, her sweet...
