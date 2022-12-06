Read full article on original website
srqmagazine.com
Michael Halflants
GREEN DENSITY | Michael Halflants shared how he is championing sustainable structures. Halflants discussed the direction of sustainable building and the climate of Sarasota's progression. Read more through the link, on our social media, or in the December Edition!. Celebrate the sprit of our hometown with SRQ Magazine. Published 10x...
Tourism thriving despite impacts of red tide on Sarasota beaches
SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. — Visitors to some beaches in our area could experience a moderate to high risk of respiratory irritation over the next 36 hours, according to The National Centers for Coastal Ocean Science. Samples from health officials and researchers detected karenia brevis, the organism that causes red...
businessobserverfl.com
Restaurant company, behind 5-star fun motto, nearly doubles locations in less than a year
Key takeaway: Up until recently, John Horne’s restaurant company, Oysters Rock Hospitality, oversaw four Anna Maria Oyster Bar locations. His company’s total count of locations will soon reach seven. Core challenge: Managing inflation, supply chain disruptions and multiple construction projects can be dizzying and a logistical logjam. What’s...
Blue Pineapple Files Plan Review for Third Sarasota Location
Blue Pineapple sources its ice cream from a homemade creamery in St. Pete that's been operating since 1979.
luxury-houses.net
Magnificent Residence in Lakewood Ranch, Florida With Picturesque Preserve And Lake Views. Now It Can Be Yours for $5.75 Million
8019 Bowspirit Way Home in Lakewood Ranch, Florida for Sale. 8019 Bowspirit Way, Lakewood Ranch, Florida, is a finally modern luxury and opulence in the Lake Club at Lakewood Ranch, situated on 1.13 acres. No other home built to such crafted and magnificent residence has every detail hand selected by the accomplished designers. This Home in Lakewood Ranch offers 6 bedrooms and 8 bathrooms with over 6,6 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 8019 Bowspirit Way, please contact Stacy Haas, PL (Phone: 941-907-9595 | 941-587-4359) at Michael Saunders & Company for full support and perfect service.
4 Great Seafood Places in Florida
Photo byPhoto by Streets of Food on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Florida or plan on traveling there in the near future, here is a list of four amazing seafood restaurants that are highly praised for their delicious food, made with fresh and high quality ingredients only so if you have never been to any of these places, definitely pay them a visit next time you are around.
businessobserverfl.com
Chicken sandwich-making sisters go from porch to nearly $1 million business
With a counterintuitive approach — what business plan? — two sisters find fast success by sticking to one key nugget: give customers what they want, with good service. Key takeaway: A business plan wasn't the first step for The Barnyard, and it turned out to be the right move for the business which is now through its second year with $400,000 in revenue.
srqmagazine.com
Sanctuary Celebrates 15 Years of Rescuing
Sixteen Hands Horse Sanctuary based in Ona, FL, serving Manatee, Sarasota, DeSoto, Hardee Counties and beyond, is celebrating its 15th anniversary by hosting an Open House on Sunday, December 11th, 2022. Enjoy a day in the country with fun for the whole family to enjoy. Grab a bite to eat at the food concessions, meet the horses, tour the barn, and take part in a 50/50 raffle. Join us for horsemanship and hoof trimming demonstrations, as well as an adoptable horse parade. Participation and support at this year’s Open House helps continue efforts of helping neglected, abused, and abandoned horses for “as long as it takes”. Robin Cain founded the sanctuary on the premise of being a “lifetime home” for unwanted horses. She dedicates her life to ensuring they are safe and comfortable. The horses get to enjoy being horses again living in natural herds. Sixteen Hands Horse Sanctuary is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization. As a sanctuary, most of the horses rescued stay at the sanctuary forever and will never have to suffer abuse or neglect ever again. Community support is needed now more than ever as the farm rebounds from Hurricane Ian and ongoing increase in costs for horse care, supplies, and veterinary needs. Sixteen Hands Horse Sanctuary relies heavily on the annual Giving Tuesday challenge where donations are matched. Giving Tuesday coincides with the Sanctuary’s Open House and runs through Dec 13th,2022. All are welcome at Sixteen Hands Horse Sanctuary Open House.
Respiratory warnings up for Sarasota, Manatee and Pinellas beaches over red tide
NOAA's National Center for Coastal Ocean Science said beaches in Pinellas, Sarasota, and Manatee Counties may see an increase in respiratory irritation from red tide over the next 36 hours.
Mysuncoast.com
North Port to open Warm Mineral Springs Park “as expeditiously as possible”
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The City of North Port held a special meeting to discuss the reopening of Warm Mineral Springs Park. The park closed on Sept. 27 after suffering damage from Hurricane Ian. According to the city, the buildings on the property were deemed unsafe for people to use.
Hillsborough County Fairgrounds turns into Tampa Bay Festival of Lights
The Tampa Bay Festival of Lights takes over the Hillsborough County Fairgrounds once again this year. You can drive through a nearly two-mile stretch and see more than 1 million lights.
fox13news.com
Sarasota scientists working on ‘game changing’ red tide research to keep shellfish farmers in business
SARASOTA, Fla. - New technology may allow shellfish farmers to test for red tide toxins, allowing them to self-monitor the levels in their harvest. When red tide moves in, shellfish farmers are forced to shut down indefinitely. "If they have to shut down, that’s their source of income. It can...
Bay News 9
Red Tide impacting fishing, beaches in Sarasota and Manatee Counties
TAMPA, Fla. — A Red Tide bloom off the coast near Sarasota County is killing thousands of fish, and they’re washing up on beaches in both Sarasota and Manatee Counties. According to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission, Red Tide was found in the area in Manatee and Sarasota counties ranging from low to high amounts, leaving reports of dead fish and respiratory issues. Scientists say the runoff after Hurricane Ian is likely making it worse.
Florida Weekly
McMurray & Members secures record-breaking home sale on Sanibel Island
In the aftermath of Hurricane Ian, property owners feared their home values would plummet, but one Southwest Florida Realtor is proving that to be wrong. Mike McMurray, McMurray & Members of Royal Shell Real Estate, broke the record for the largest ever recorded home sale on Sanibel Island with a listing price of $11.7 million.
Mysuncoast.com
Manatee County to host its annual ‘Night Before Christmas’
MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - Manatee County is set up for its big Christmas extravaganza. So, if you’re looking to see Santa Claus, come to Manatee County’s Annual “A Night Before Christmas” event, Friday, Dec. 9, 2022, from 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Bradenton’s G.T. Bray Park.
Moderate to high respiratory irritation risk in Pinellas, Manatee and Sarasota counties due to red tide
National Centers for Coastal Ocean Science (NCCOS) scientists said there is an increased risk for respiratory irritation due to red tide in Pinellas, Manatee and Sarasota counties this week.
NewsNation: "Intrusions" at Duke Energy Sub-Stations in Florida
Six "Intrusion Events," Including Zephyrhills and Clearwater
This Is Florida's Best Bakery
Taste of Home has the scoop on the most wonderful bakery in every state.
thewestottawan.com
Hurricane Ian destroys Sanibel Island
Holland resident Merrill Taylor is preparing her things to get on a flight to return to her home on Sanibel Island, but before she can go anywhere, she learns that Hurricane Ian is going towards Florida, and headed straight for her house. On Friday, September 23. Florida governor Ron DeSantis...
Mysuncoast.com
Search ends for missing pilot off Venice coast
VENICE, Fla. (WWSB) - The search for a pilot whose plane crashed in the Gulf off the Venice shoreline last weekend has ended, officials said. “Divers have completed search and recovery operations,” City of Venice spokeswoman Lorraine Anderson announced Wednesday. “After consultation with the U.S. Coast Guard, the search for the missing male pilot, Christian Kath, has been discontinued at this time.”
