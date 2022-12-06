Read full article on original website
Popular discount retail chain opening another new location in FloridaKristen WaltersSaint Petersburg, FL
4 Great Seafood Places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
You Can Get The Cutest Christmas-Themed Flight At An Adorable Florida Coffee Shop Right NowUncovering FloridaSaint Petersburg, FL
St. Petersburg woman arrested after trespassing at apartments in Orange Park, deputies sayZoey FieldsOrange Park, FL
Authorities said a child's body was discovered on the passenger side of a tiny plane that crashed off Venice Beach.EddyEvonAnonymousVenice, FL
businessobserverfl.com
Restaurant company, behind 5-star fun motto, nearly doubles locations in less than a year
Key takeaway: Up until recently, John Horne’s restaurant company, Oysters Rock Hospitality, oversaw four Anna Maria Oyster Bar locations. His company’s total count of locations will soon reach seven. Core challenge: Managing inflation, supply chain disruptions and multiple construction projects can be dizzying and a logistical logjam. What’s...
businessobserverfl.com
Chicken sandwich-making sisters go from porch to nearly $1 million business
With a counterintuitive approach — what business plan? — two sisters find fast success by sticking to one key nugget: give customers what they want, with good service. Key takeaway: A business plan wasn't the first step for The Barnyard, and it turned out to be the right move for the business which is now through its second year with $400,000 in revenue.
Hillsborough County Fairgrounds turns into Tampa Bay Festival of Lights
The Tampa Bay Festival of Lights takes over the Hillsborough County Fairgrounds once again this year. You can drive through a nearly two-mile stretch and see more than 1 million lights.
sarasotamagazine.com
These Local Shops Have The Best Gifts for the Foodie in Your Life
We're barreling toward the holiday season, and with that comes plenty of gifts. From wine to pasta, olive oil to candy, we have you covered with our guide to the best foodie gift shops in town. 2227 University Parkway, Sarasota, (941) 726-8755, sarasotahoney.com. Surprise your honey with, well, honey. With...
Tourism thriving despite impacts of red tide on Sarasota beaches
SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. — Visitors to some beaches in our area could experience a moderate to high risk of respiratory irritation over the next 36 hours, according to The National Centers for Coastal Ocean Science. Samples from health officials and researchers detected karenia brevis, the organism that causes red...
srqmagazine.com
Sanctuary Celebrates 15 Years of Rescuing
Sixteen Hands Horse Sanctuary based in Ona, FL, serving Manatee, Sarasota, DeSoto, Hardee Counties and beyond, is celebrating its 15th anniversary by hosting an Open House on Sunday, December 11th, 2022. Enjoy a day in the country with fun for the whole family to enjoy. Grab a bite to eat at the food concessions, meet the horses, tour the barn, and take part in a 50/50 raffle. Join us for horsemanship and hoof trimming demonstrations, as well as an adoptable horse parade. Participation and support at this year’s Open House helps continue efforts of helping neglected, abused, and abandoned horses for “as long as it takes”. Robin Cain founded the sanctuary on the premise of being a “lifetime home” for unwanted horses. She dedicates her life to ensuring they are safe and comfortable. The horses get to enjoy being horses again living in natural herds. Sixteen Hands Horse Sanctuary is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization. As a sanctuary, most of the horses rescued stay at the sanctuary forever and will never have to suffer abuse or neglect ever again. Community support is needed now more than ever as the farm rebounds from Hurricane Ian and ongoing increase in costs for horse care, supplies, and veterinary needs. Sixteen Hands Horse Sanctuary relies heavily on the annual Giving Tuesday challenge where donations are matched. Giving Tuesday coincides with the Sanctuary’s Open House and runs through Dec 13th,2022. All are welcome at Sixteen Hands Horse Sanctuary Open House.
thebradentontimes.com
OSCURA Cafe and Live Music Venue Reopened in Bradenton
BRADENTON — OSCURA is the place to go for wet drinks, hot food, and good music. Since reopening as a reimagined coffee café and music venue on June 16 in the historic neighborhood of Old Manatee, it has become the newest "place to be" in Bradenton. A start-up...
stpeterising.com
Breakfast, lunch spot Buttermilk to open in north St. Pete in early January
Buttermilk, a new breakfast, brunch, and lunch concept created by a pair of Chicago restaurateurs who’ve turned their focus to St. Petersburg, is set to open early next year at 10316 Roosevelt Boulevard in the Ibis Walk shopping center in north St. Pete. “We're shooting for the first week...
stpetecatalyst.com
Vintage Pinellas: The Penguin
The most unusual building in Pinellas County met the wrecking ball in 1999, but the title remains unchallenged to this day. At 8000 Gulf Boulevard, Treasure Island – near the southern tip of the area known as Sunset Beach – the Penguin Restaurant was a tri-humped marvel of modern architecture, a 250-foot-long dome made of high-tensile concrete sprayed over steel rebar ribs. Its 7,000 contiguous square feet stood atop pilings 16 feet off the sand, 29 large porthole windows offering diners unparalleled views of shore and sunset.
This Is Florida's Best Bakery
Taste of Home has the scoop on the most wonderful bakery in every state.
4 Great Seafood Places in Florida
Photo byPhoto by Streets of Food on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Florida or plan on traveling there in the near future, here is a list of four amazing seafood restaurants that are highly praised for their delicious food, made with fresh and high quality ingredients only so if you have never been to any of these places, definitely pay them a visit next time you are around.
Famous works of art get 'goosed' in new book by Bradenton author
Ken Snyder and his daughter Kim wrote and illustrated the coffee table book, "There's A Goose In My Bed," during the pandemic, placing Artsy the Goose inside some of the world's most iconic paintings.
The Holiday’s Are Here! Order Your Food From One of the Best Italian Markets in Sarasota
With Christmas and New Year’s right around the corner it is time to plan your holiday food and catering order! Our choice for the “place to go” is Piccolo Italian Market and Deli in Sarasota. It’s the closest thing to a Brooklyn, New York Deli. New...
Mysuncoast.com
‘Complete street’ project opens in downtown Sarasota Dec. 15
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Bicyclists and pedestrians in downtown Sarasota will celebrate the opening of the Ringling Trail “complete street” project Dec. 15. The project, a one-mile stretch between Lime and Pineapple avenues, features protected bicycle lanes, creating a safer road experience for recreational cyclists and commuters. The lanes also provide connectivity between The Legacy Trail at Payne Park and the downtown core.
luxury-houses.net
Magnificent Residence in Lakewood Ranch, Florida With Picturesque Preserve And Lake Views. Now It Can Be Yours for $5.75 Million
8019 Bowspirit Way Home in Lakewood Ranch, Florida for Sale. 8019 Bowspirit Way, Lakewood Ranch, Florida, is a finally modern luxury and opulence in the Lake Club at Lakewood Ranch, situated on 1.13 acres. No other home built to such crafted and magnificent residence has every detail hand selected by the accomplished designers. This Home in Lakewood Ranch offers 6 bedrooms and 8 bathrooms with over 6,6 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 8019 Bowspirit Way, please contact Stacy Haas, PL (Phone: 941-907-9595 | 941-587-4359) at Michael Saunders & Company for full support and perfect service.
cohaitungchi.com
Fall Activities for Adults in Sarasota
Fall is in the air in Sarasota, and beyond the faint scent of salty sea breezes and pumpkin spice pancakes linger the distinct seasonal smells of—could that be hops, barley and malt? Sizzling bratwurst and barbecue? And do we smell… horses?. Fall may be the season for pumpkin...
Mysuncoast.com
North Port to open Warm Mineral Springs Park “as expeditiously as possible”
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The City of North Port held a special meeting to discuss the reopening of Warm Mineral Springs Park. The park closed on Sept. 27 after suffering damage from Hurricane Ian. According to the city, the buildings on the property were deemed unsafe for people to use.
Mysuncoast.com
ABC7 treated to special performance from Devon Allman
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Fans of the Allman Brothers got to jam out last week to the rhythm of Southern Rock and Blues at the Van Wezel last week. The Allman Family Revival tour made a stop on the Suncoast, a place the late founding band member Gregg Allman called home for years. His son Devon is keeping his father’s legacy alive. It was a bit of a homecoming for Allman who marked his sixth year honoring his father’s music and life.
srqmagazine.com
Cabaret Opens at Asolo Repetory Theatre
This Thursday, Cabaret opened for Asolo Repertory Theatre, marking the start of the storied theater’s 2022-23 production season. The award-winning musical, which first made its debut in 1967 and is based on the play by John Van Druten, is set in 1931 Berlin and follows the performers and patrons of the luxurious Kit Kat club. As the Third Reich begins to take hold over Germany, the members of the club have to choose between remaining in their fantasy world of cabaret theater or face the mounting threat.
Bay News 9
Red Tide impacting fishing, beaches in Sarasota and Manatee Counties
TAMPA, Fla. — A Red Tide bloom off the coast near Sarasota County is killing thousands of fish, and they’re washing up on beaches in both Sarasota and Manatee Counties. According to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission, Red Tide was found in the area in Manatee and Sarasota counties ranging from low to high amounts, leaving reports of dead fish and respiratory issues. Scientists say the runoff after Hurricane Ian is likely making it worse.
