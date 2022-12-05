Read full article on original website
Name used to send emailed Myrtle Beach drag-event bomb threat also used in several other threats in U.S., Canada
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Emails containing bombs threats against a California state senator, a children’s hospital in Boston and a Canadian high school used the same sender name and Gmail address as one that threatened to blow up a Myrtle Beach restaurant during a drag event on Sunday, according to published reports.
One airlifted to hospital after deputies called for shooting
FAIRMONT, NC (WBTW) – One person has been airlifted to a hospital after a shooting in Robeson County. A Facebook post on the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office page says it happened in the 14000-block of Highway 41 North in Fairmont. Deputies were called out just before 4:30 p.m. Wednesday for a call of a person […]
Cheraw man is 5th person sentenced for role in shooting between rival groups on Ocean Boulevard in Myrtle Beach
CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) — A Chesterfield County man was sentenced Tuesday to eight years in prison in connection with a May 2020 shooting between rival groups on Ocean Boulevard in Myrtle Beach, according to the 15th Circuit Solicitor’s Office. Dewon Cole, 21, of Cheraw, was among eight people charged after authorities said rival groups from Chesterfield […]
Investigators Speak Out About Murder of 17-Year-Old Brittanee Drexel
During Friday’s Dateline at 9/8c, Georgetown County Sheriff Investigator Phil Hanna, Myrtle Beach Police Office Mike Hull and Captain Kin McKenzie of the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division reveal an exclusive inside look at how they zeroed in on Moody.Dec. 7, 2022.
SLED: Lake City man charged in South Carolina shooting involving police officer
WILLIAMSBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A Lake City man faces several charges following an officer-involved shooting, according to the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division. SLED said Darrell Lee Williams, 37, was charged with seven counts of first-degree degree assault and battery; possession of a firearm by a person convicted of a violent felony; and use […]
Person shot in Florence County, deputies say
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - One person was hurt after being shot early Thursday in the Pee Dee. Maj. Mike Nunn with the Florence County Sheriff’s Office said the incident happened in the area of Karl J. Floyd Road, located just outside Olanta. Nunn added the victim had non-life-threatening...
Robeson County Sheriff’s Office investigating shooting in Fairmont area; 1 hurt
ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WMBF) – Robeson County deputies responded to a shooting on Wednesday afternoon. Deputies were called to the 14000 block of Highway 41 North in the Fairmont area where they found a person shot. The victim was flown to a nearby hospital. That person’s condition hasn’t been...
2 arrested on drug charges after officers stop on ‘suspicious’ vehicle in Georgetown
GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WBTW) — Two men were arrested on drug charges after officers conducted a traffic stop on a ‘suspicious’ vehicle, according to the Georgetown Police Department. It happened at 2:17 p.m. Tuesday on Fraser Street in Georgetown, police said. Hoyt Jeffrey Scott High, 55, and David Callie, Birt, 51, both of Georgetown, were found […]
3 juveniles detained on attempted murder charges in Lake City, police say
LAKE CITY, S.C. (WBTW) — Three Lake City juveniles were detained in connection with two November shooting incidents, according to the Lake City Police Department. The three were detained on Nov. 30 and each was charged with two counts of attempted murder and second-degree assault and battery by a mob, LCPD said. According to police, […]
Man hit woman multiple times, pointed gun at man in Horry County: Police
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — A man was charged after officers responded to Highway 348 near Loris in reference to a family disturbance on Dec. 2. Jaqutez Naquan Boyd, 29, is charged with assault and battery second-degree and pointing and presenting firearms at a person. Police said a victim...
State agents investigating Williamsburg County inmate death
WILLIAMSBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Agents with the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division are investigating after an inmate was found unresponsive at the Williamsburg County Detention Center. Williamsburg County deputies said the inmate was found around 6:10 a.m. Monday morning and called emergency medical services who were unsuccessful in rendering...
2 arrested after $500K worth of counterfeit items seized at Florence Flea Market: Deputies
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Two men in Florence were arrested for counterfeiting $500,000 worth of designer and brand-name products, according to a release from the Florence County Sheriff's Office. Aly Sallah, 44, and Keith Maurishell Rose, 39, were arrested on Dec. 3 during a compliance check conducted by...
Police searching for person of interest in shoplifting at Lake City store
LAKE CITY, S.C. (WPDE) — The Lake City Police Dept. is asking for help identifying a person of interest in an ongoing shoplifting investigation. Police said the incident happened at Sosa Tobacco and Vape on Kelley Street on Tuesday. The person of interest is a man with gray facial...
Traffic Incidents top cause of accidental deaths in Georgetown County, sheriff’s office reduces speed limits
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Over 7,500 people travel daily on Highway 17 Business according to the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office. The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office said the speed limit in the area of Wachesaw Road and Hammock Avenue has been reduced from 35 miles per hour to 25 miles per hour.
Coroner: 21-year-old dies after incident at Horry County gas station; police investigating
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Horry County police are investigating a homicide after a man died following an incident at a gas station on Highway 905. The incident took place at the SunHouse gas station at 7406 S. Highway 905 in Longs Tuesday just before midnight. Horry County Deputy Coroner...
Green Sea man’s death leads to homicide investigation, Horry County Coroner’s Office says
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A homicide investigation is underway after the death of a 21-year-old Green Sea man, according to the Horry County Coroner’s Office. Demarques Rascoe-McCallum died Wednesday at Grand Strand Regional Medical Center after an incident that happened just before midnight at the SunHouse gas station in the 7400 block of Highway […]
Substitute teacher fired for 'inappropriate conversations with students,' district says
A substitute teacher at Myrtle Beach High School was fired last month after the district learned of reports that he had “been acting in an unprofessional manner and having inappropriate conversations with students while serving as a long-term substitute,” according to a termination letter. Shane Cacho’s employment ended...
Little River woman allegedly redeemed stolen scratch-off lottery tickets worth hundreds of dollars in Horry County, SLED says
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A Little River woman is facing charges after she allegedly redeemed hundreds of dollars worth of stolen scratch-off lottery tickets at several retail outlets in Horry County, according to the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division. Melanie Kay Vanskiver, 60, was charged with six counts of “intent to defraud, counterfeit game […]
Reckless Driving Accidents: Myrtle Beach Laws To Consider When Filing a Claim
Were you involved in a reckless driving accident in Myrtle Beach? If the other driver was driving recklessly or you made a major mistake when driving, there are specific laws in Myrtle Beach to consider before you file a claim with your car insurance company. South Carolina law defines reckless...
Deadly crash under investigation in Marion County
MARION COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — A deadly crash is under investigation Tuesday night on Highway 501 at Sandclay Drive in Marion County. LCpl. Tyler Tidwell with South Carolina Highway Patrol (SCHP) says 1 vehicle was involved, a Ford Ranger. LCpl. Tidwell says the driver of the vehicle was the...
