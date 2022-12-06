Read full article on original website
Badger Herald
‘Shop Small Wisconsin’ efforts work to aid small businesses
Gov. Tony Evers proclaimed ‘Shop Small Wisconsin’ will run from Nov. 22 – Dec. 31 for the second consecutive year. The proclamation, issued by the Governor’s Office, encourages Wisconsinites to buy from small and local businesses over the holiday season and celebrate their contributions to their communities.
Badger Herald
The Loka Initiative: What climate scientists can learn from religion
Dekila Chungyalpa found success merging faith and conservation in the Himalayas. While there, she realized the environmental conservation movement should work with religious groups to improve environmental practices. Now, Chungyalpa is the Director of the Loka Initiative in the Center for Healthy Minds — an interdisciplinary program which supports faith-based...
