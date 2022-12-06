ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Shop Small Wisconsin’ efforts work to aid small businesses

Gov. Tony Evers proclaimed ‘Shop Small Wisconsin’ will run from Nov. 22 – Dec. 31 for the second consecutive year. The proclamation, issued by the Governor’s Office, encourages Wisconsinites to buy from small and local businesses over the holiday season and celebrate their contributions to their communities.
The Loka Initiative: What climate scientists can learn from religion

Dekila Chungyalpa found success merging faith and conservation in the Himalayas. While there, she realized the environmental conservation movement should work with religious groups to improve environmental practices. Now, Chungyalpa is the Director of the Loka Initiative in the Center for Healthy Minds — an interdisciplinary program which supports faith-based...
