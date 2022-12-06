Read full article on original website
Related
kbsi23.com
UPDATED: Suspect, victims identified in Butler County murders
POPLAR BLUFF, Mo. (KBSI) – Identifications have been made following Thursday’s double murder in Butler County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol has identified the shooter – who was shot and killed by Butler County officers Thursday afternoon – as 45-year-old Justin A. Morgan (son of Murphy).
KFVS12
Murder suspect appears in court in Pemiscot County
A shooter out of Butler County is due in court this upcoming Monday for a status hearing. SEMO Fans more than doubled the number of toys collected at the annual Happy Slapowitz Teddy Bear Toss this year. Deadly officer involved shooting in Butler County. Updated: 1 hour ago. |. Investigators...
abc17news.com
Suspect fatally shot, 2 found dead in Missouri home
POPLAR BLUFF, Mo. (AP) — Law enforcement officials say officers shot and killed a man after responding to reports of shots fired at a home in southeast Missouri. Two other people were later found dead inside the home. Butler County Sheriff Mark Dobbs said in a news release the officers responded Thursday afternoon to reports of several shots being fired in and around a home on a state highway east of Poplar Bluff. Dobbs said when officers arrived, they were confronted by an armed individual, and deputies fatally shot the man. Deputies then found two people dead inside the home, apparently from gunshot wounds. The sheriff said three Butler County deputies are on paid administrative leave. The Missouri State Highway Patrol will lead the investigation.
KFVS12
Suspect in double-homicide killed in Butler Co. officer-involved shooting
The Happy Slapowitz Toy Bash will return to downtown Cape Girardeau, Mo. on Friday night. Man accused of killing two women to be back in court. A shooter out of Butler County is due in court this upcoming Monday for a status hearing. 243 toys collected during Teddy Bear Toss.
darnews.com
Three reported dead in incident on Highway AA
Three people are dead after a shooting Thursday afternoon on Highway AA, east of Poplar Bluff. According to a press release from Butler County Sheriff Mark Dobbs, deputies responded shortly after 2 p.m. Thursday to the 1700 block of Highway AA in reference to numerous shots being fired in and around a home in a heavily populated residential area. Additionally, concerns were raised by neighbors about the well-being of a residence in that block.
KFVS12
Leaders in the community coming together to bring awareness to drug addiction and mental health
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - A major conference in the Heartland today, focusing on addiction on mental health. More than 200 people from across Missouri gathered in Sikeston to discuss ways to improve treatment. State Senator Holly Rehder says the first step is bringing more community awareness, and eliminating the...
darnews.com
Family members killed in Thursday afternoon shooting
Law enforcement officials believe a man shot and killed his father and brother Thursday afternoon in rural Butler County before being shot and killed by responding deputies. Butler County sheriff’s department was called shortly after 2 p.m. Thursday to a report of shots fired in the 1700 block of Highway AA, according to a press release from Butler County Sheriff Mark Dobbs. Concerns were also raised by neighbors about the well-being of those in a residence in that block.
KFVS12
18-year-old makes court appearance; charged with murder in connection with shooting after Caruthersville H.S. football game
PEMISCOT COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - Prosecutors in Pemiscot County asked a judge for more time in a Heartland murder case. Zy’Quan Williams appeared in court on Thursday morning, December 8. He’s charged with first-degree murder in connection with a deadly shooting after a high school football game in Caruthersville...
KFVS12
Man arrested following deadly Butler County shooting
New details in a Butler County, Mo. murder investigation. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, a 2002 Ford F150 ran off the road after swerving to miss an animal. A Cape Girardeau home destroyed by fire early Sunday morning caught on fire for a second time. The Breakfast Show...
whiterivernow.com
Missouri woman dies in one-vehicle accident near Imboden
A Missouri woman was killed early Tuesday morning in a one-vehicle accident on U.S. Highway 63, north of Imboden, in Lawrence County. Melissa J. Taylor, 52, of Cuba, Mo., died after her 2001 Honda left the highway while negotiating a curve and overturned. The Arkansas State Police preliminary fatality report said the weather was cloudy and the road was wet at the time of the accident, which was listed at 1:08 a.m.
3 killed in I-55 crash after truck swerves to avoid animal
SCOTT COUNTY, Mo. – Two women and one man died over the weekend in a crash along Interstate 55 in Scott County. According to a crash report filed by the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the crash happened Saturday night, just after 7 p.m., at mile marker 85.6 between the cities of Benton and Kelso.
Kait 8
Body found near highway, suspect arrested
MONETTE, Ark. (KAIT) - Sheriff’s detectives are investigating after a body was discovered beside a Craighead County highway. A driver discovered the victim’s body around 5:15 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 6, near the intersection of Highway 18 and Craighead County 510 in Monette. According to Chief Deputy Justin Rolland,...
kfmo.com
St. Francois County Crash
(St. Francois County, MO) A Fredericktown woman, 35 year old, Casondra N. Bacon, is recovering from moderate injuries after she was involved in a one vehicle wreck in St. Francois County Saturday night at 8:12. Highway Patrol records show Bacon was driving south on Raider Road at VoTech Road when she failed to negotiate a curve to the left. Her SUV ran off the right side of the road and began to slide. The vehicle's front bumper crashed into a utility pole. The SUV ran back onto the road, crossed over the centerline, and ran off the left side of the road. Bacon , who was not wearing a seat belt, was taken to Parkland Health Center South at Farmington.
darnews.com
Two Poplar Bluff families are dealing with the aftermath of house fires this week
Two Poplar Bluff families are dealing with the aftermath of house fires this week, which has seen three structure fires in Butler County. Two of the properties were totaled, according to reports from Butler County fires. Fire and heavy smoke were already visible when firefighters arrived at 1655 County Road...
Kait 8
Woman killed in head-on crash
PEMISCOT COUNTY, Mo. (KAIT) - An Arkansas woman died when police said her SUV crossed the center line and collided head-on with an oncoming vehicle. The crash happened at 5:49 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 30, on U.S. Highway 61, four miles south of Holland, Missouri, in Pemiscot County. Missouri State Highway...
Comments / 0