Read full article on original website
Related
Russia using more Iranian-made drones in attacks on Ukraine infrastructure: think tank
Russia is deploying a “significantly higher number” of Iranian-made drones to attack critical infrastructure in Ukraine than it has in previous weeks, according to an updated analysis from the Institute for the Study of War (ISW). Ukraine’s Air Force Command said on Saturday that Russian forces launched 15 attacks with the Iranian Shahed-136 and 131…
Brother of man killed in Lockerbie bombing attack issues direct plea to Biden: 'Don't deflect this'
The brother of a man killed on Pan Am 103, Bert Ammerman, and former Assistant FBI Director Chris Swecker react to the Lockerbie bombing suspect being taken into U.S. custody.
Biden admin pushes back against WTO rejection of Trump's tariffs on steel, aluminum
The WTO's rejection of former President Trump's tariffs on imports of aluminum and steel has prompted pushback from the Biden administration and the U.S. steel industry.
Citrus County Chronicle
Biden aims to narrow trust gap with US-Africa leaders summit
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden is set to play host to dozens of African leaders in Washington this week as the White House looks to narrow a gaping trust gap with Africa — one that has grown wider over years of frustration about America's commitment to the continent.
Citrus County Chronicle
Gaza authorities discover over 60 Roman era graves
GAZA CITY, Gaza Strip (AP) — Hamas authorities in Gaza on Sunday announced the discovery of over 60 tombs in an ancient burial site dating back to the Roman era. Work crews have been excavating the site since it was discovered last January during preparations for an Egyptian-funded housing project.
Citrus County Chronicle
Turkey's Erdogan calls on Putin to establish Syrian corridor
ISTANBUL (AP) — Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan called for a 30-kilometer (19-mile) security corridor on Turkey’s border with Syria in a phone call with Russian President Vladimir Putin, Erdogan’s office said Sunday. Referring to Kurdish militants that Ankara considers terrorists, Erdogan reiterated the “importance and urgency”...
Citrus County Chronicle
Iran’s currency falls further against the dollar amid unrest
CAIRO (AP) — Iran’s currency fell to a record low against the dollar on Sunday, with nationwide anti-government protests now in their third month. A breakdown in negotiations to restore Tehran’s nuclear deal has also hurt the value of the rial. Traders in Tehran were exchanging the...
Citrus County Chronicle
AP News Summary at 3:14 p.m. EST
Russia grinds on in eastern Ukraine; Bakhmut 'destroyed'. KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy says Russian forces have turned the city of Bakhmut into ruins as they try to conquer eastern Ukraine's Donetsk province. Ukraine’s military on Saturday reported missile, rocket and air strikes in multiple parts of the country that Moscow is trying to capture after months of resistance. The latest battles of Russia’s 9 1/2 month war in Ukraine have centered on four provinces that Russian President Vladimir Putin illegally claimed to have annexed in September. Russia has battered Bakhmut with rockets for more than half of the year. Some buildings there remain standing, but the battle has heated up around Bakhmut since Ukraine's army recaptured the southern city of Kherson.
Comments / 0