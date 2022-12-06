Read full article on original website
I'm an Urban Outfitters Denim Stan—Here Are My 23 Current Favorite Pairs
It’s true. The three pairs of Urban Outfitters jeans I have are always at the top of the drawer. Not only are they unique and easy to wear, but they fit me perfectly. Finding a place with quality brands, trendy styles, and comfortable offerings can be difficult among the very saturated denim market. But I’m here to share that I’ve found the perfect hybrid of those things at Urban Outfitters.
I Love an Excuse to Shop—16 Fashion Items Perfect for My Holiday Outfit Needs
Is your December just as jam-packed as mine? I've been invited to events that run the gamut from casual to black-tie, and frankly, I'm having a hard time keeping up. After some failed attempts at curating outfits on Black Friday, my search continues on, which is why I turned to Verishop. Between the site's layerable knits, lug-sole booties, and formal dresses, it's got every stylish option all in one place. Keep scrolling to shop these winter wardrobe necessities from the on-trend brands Crescent, Dress the Population, and Journee Collection. I've already got a few of these items ready to go in my cart, and I suggest you follow suit.
These Are the Denim Trends I'm Excited to Try in 2023 as a Plus-Size Editor
As a plus-size fashion editor, I can't begin to tell you how many trends I've looked at and thought, Huh? As much as I love being on the cutting edge of style and experimenting with new silhouettes, it's not a stretch of the imagination to say that not every trend is neither accessible (nor inclusive) for people of all body types to implement into their wardrobe.
I'm a Plus-Size Fashion Editor—31 Pieces I'm Loving Right Now
I’m a fashion editor who window-shops obsessively *for fun,* and I also happen to be plus-size. I enjoy developing my personal style and throwing together fun yet chic plus-size outfits just as much as the next fashion person, but the fat-fashion-lover struggle is a particular one. All plus-size folks know how demoralizing it feels to see a beautiful garment on a straight-size pal and fight to find something just as cute in larger sizes. The search feels hopeless at times, but I’m here to make it a little bit easier by clueing you in on cool plus-size-friendly retailers with chic clothing finds from across the internet.
We Tried 9 Pieces From This Editor-Favorite Retailer, and They're So Good
Every fashion editor has a preferred sartorial season. For some, there’s nothing more thrilling than taking a much-needed mental vacation via an especially vibrant resort collection, and others are more into the time-honored fall and winter tradition of artfully piling on cozy layer after cozy layer. Who What Wear...
Shopbop's Sale Is an Extra 30% Off—21 Items I'm Shocked Are Still in Stock
Even though Black Friday and Cyber Monday were over a week ago, it feels like the entire internet is still on sale, and I'm certainly not complaining. Not only that, but the discounts are also getting even steeper as the holidays quickly approach. Shopbop, for one, just really stepped things up by offering a whopping extra 30% off of its existing sale items. That's right—from now until the end of the day on December 7, the code EXTRA30 will get you a very good deal.
I Look at Shopbop Every Day—38 Pretty Pieces I'm Adding to My Closet
I don't know about you, but I'm obsessed with pretty things. Maybe it was too many Gossip Girl reruns (my love of fashion did begin with Blair Waldorf) or the number of frilly, ultra-romantic designs I spotted during fashion week at brands like Sandy Liang and Batsheva, but the pretty-things trend has taken over my heart and soul, and all I can think about are babydoll dresses and lace slips.
29 New Open Edit Finds From Nordstrom That Look Expensive (But Are Under $100)
If Nordstrom had saved searches, the first one I'd set up would be for new arrivals from Open Edit, the retailer's affordable label for elevated basics and trend-forward pieces alike. I say this because every time the brand drops something new, I have to buy it. Even so, my regular Nordstrom checks keep me pretty in-the-know about fresh arrivals, which is how I discovered everything the brand just debuted.
This "Boring" Basic Is My Secret to Looking Chic in Winter
It can be hard to keep the chicness levels of my outfits high when the temps dip low, but there’s one crucial (and underrated!) base layer that keeps me looking chic all season long—a trusty turtleneck. By the time cold weather is really in full swing, the simple basic is, without a doubt, one of the hardest-working items in my winter wardrobe. Highly versatile, reliably warm, unquestionably timeless, and incredibly chic, it’s a consistent staple year after year. However, they become so prevalent in my daily rotation that it can often be hard to think of creative ways to wear them. So for the past few weeks, I’ve been scouring the internet for plenty of chic turtleneck outfit inspiration, and below, I’m sharing my favorite styling ideas that will keep your turtleneck ensembles looking chic and interesting all season long.
I Popped Into Zara After Work and Left With an Entire Wardrobe—Here's the Damage
Welcome to Let's Get a Room, a series where editor Eliza Huber heads to the dressing room to try on pieces from your favorite retailers, buzzy items, and new collections. Think of this column as a detailed guide to the pieces that are actually worth buying and the ones that, unfortunately, looked better online—no returns necessary.
30 Non-Boring Knits to Spice Up Your Winter Wardrobe
While we all love fall fashion, winter fashion is typically associated with layers of neutrals and all-black ensembles, making it much less enticing for the average fashion person. The dreary weather forces us to opt for thicker fabrics and prioritize practicality over personality. But thankfully, our favorite designers have heard our cries and blessed us with tons of unique knit pieces this season—from pops of bold color to eye-catching prints to daring cutouts.
I'm Updating My Activewear Closet for the New Year—32 Finds I Think Are Great
Despite my usual and expected attentiveness to what I wear, I do have to confess that I almost arrive at the gym looking quite messy. Holey old T-shirts, tired leggings, and an outworn pair of running sneakers are my typical uniform. So, this New Year, I've decided that an athletic gear overhaul is necessary and will hopefully spark subsequent motivation.
If You're a French Girl Shopping at Nordstrom, You Already Know These 7 Brands
You already know how much Who What Wear editors love the effortlessly chic aesthetic that makes French people so renowned for their personal style, so it should come as no surprise that I'm also obsessed. If there's one group of people that I'd trust with my closet, it's French women.
I Did an Anthropologie Deep Dive — These 29 Things Are So Chic
December is a tricky month to go shopping. You have the beginning of the year to prepare for while simultaneously having to procure stylish holiday gifts for family and friends. When possible, I like to take the easy way out (without sacrificing quality)! It's been a while since I've dug through Anthropologie's seemingly endless stock of timeless and trendy goods. The brand has such a wide variety of chic items, from beautiful home pieces to fashionable clothing options. Anthropologie is a solid choice for checking off "to-buys" on your end-of-year shopping list.
16 Gifts So Good That I Forgot I Was Shopping for Someone Else
Out of all the holiday shopping I do, gift shopping is by far the most difficult. There's a slew of reasons why shopping for someone else is challenging for me, but the most glaring one is fighting the urge to buy pieces for myself instead. In my defense, the pieces on the market right now are pretty dreamy. I can't help but be mesmerized by the cozy knits, classic tees, and accessories sneaking their way into my shopping bag. Jenni Kayne has all of this and then some. As you can imagine, I'm having a hard time restraining myself from buying a new throw blanket and cashmere sweater. But this is the best problem to have, so below, I'm sharing 16 gifts that are perfect for everyone on your list (yourself included).
I'm Already Thinking About What I'll Wear in 2023—30 Shopbop Things I'm Eyeing
While most professionals spend Q4 analyzing data and strategizing for a successful end of the year, fashion editors are already onto the next. My colleagues and I have spent the final few months of 2022 researching and predicting the trends and staples everyone will want to wear in 2023 so you don't have to. As we near the final countdown, I'm ready to start actually wearing the items we've been buzzing about.
15 Ultra-Chic Gifts I'm Shopping From This Editor-Favorite Retailer
Having friends who work in fashion is a dangerous thing. We often spend our weekends perusing department stores, wishing we had more space in our tiny New York closets, and convincing each other to keep shopping anyway. Last Sunday's store crawl took us to the Bloomingdale's on 59th where we spent hours deliberating about all things holiday outfits and gifting. What can I say? We're committed to the cause.
16 Beauty Items to Gift Someone When You've Run Out of Ideas
Here's the thing about me: I love a gifting challenge. Whether it's for a co-worker at the office or a distant relative, coming up with a genius gift idea is a game I don't like to lose. Every year, the predicament of finding an easy yet thoughtful present inevitably arises, and my solution is typically found in Nordstrom's beauty department. It's been my go-to for gifts for years, and this holiday season is no exception. Below, you'll find the beauty items that I think make safe gifts. From a Charlotte Tilbury lipstick trio ($32) to a press-on manicure kit ($20), these are the 16 items that will make gift giving an entirely stress-free process this season.
5 Looks That Will Guarantee You a Spot on the Holiday Best-Dressed List
It goes without saying that the burning question, "But what should I wear?" lingers a bit longer this time of year. As soon as November hits, my calendar is immediately flooded with invites until January—but I'm not complaining. I'm a social butterfly, so getting dressed up and chatting with new and old friends, especially during the holidays, excites me.
Cozy Season Is in Full Effect: All the Deliciously Warm Clothes on My List
There's a time and place when looking put-together is the utmost priority, but winter isn't one of them. Sure, knitwear has evolved to the point where you don't necessarily have to choose between aesthetics and functionality, but right now, my primary concern is ply-count and fabric composition. Between commuting on the subway and fun weekend activities, the goal is to stay as warm as possible. Let's just say that cozy season is in full effect.
