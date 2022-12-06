Dolly Parton Regrets Hiding Away ‘Secret Song’ to Be Revealed in 2045 — ‘I Keep Wantin’ Them to Let Me Dig It Up’

There’s no such thing as too much Dolly Parton music. In 2045, fans of Parton will be gifted with a new song by the country legend, as she has one locked away at Dollywood. On The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon , Parton revealed that she regrets the “secret song” she chose because of how good it is.

Dolly Parton has a ‘secret song’ hidden in Dollywood

On Nov. 30, Parton appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon . While on the talk show, Parton discussed the “secret song” she stored away at Dollywood.

Fallon pressed Parton about certain rumors that circulate about the singer, and he brought up the “secret song.”

“You have a secret song locked away in Dollywood that will be released in 2045,” the late-night host alleged.

Parton answered, “That’s the truth.”

When Fallon acted shocked, Parton told him, “No, seriously.”

The famous then explained, “We do a lot of things at Dollywood, and one year we thought about that. They asked me if I would write a song that nobody would ever hear — I’ll be dead and gone. Well, I might not be ’cause I’ll be 99. You know me. I might still be hopping around.”

Dolly Parton regrets the ‘secret song’ she chose to lock away

During the interview with Fallon on The Tonight Show , Parton explained the recording process for the song at Dollywood.

“Anyway, I wrote a song, and I put it in the box to be opened, and I even put a, like at that time, there was a CD player, and the ways in saying what we were doing with our music at that time. Left all the instructions and ‘Here’s how you can play this.’ And so I don’t know what they’ll do with it,” she said.

While Parton agreed to record a song, she now regrets the song she chose for the project.

“But I have regretted that. Because it was a really good song. I keep wanting them to let me dig it up and put something else in it that’s not as good,” Parton said on The Tonight Show .

The singer was not wild about the idea at first

This is not the first time Parton has mentioned the mystery song that resides at Dollywood, where it is locked on display at Dollywood’s DreamMore Resort.

In her book Dolly Parton, Songteller: My Life in Lyrics , Parton explained how she felt about the song and the entire premise of keeping it locked away.

“They told me that it had to be a secret song and that I couldn’t use it until they open that box,” Parton wrote. “I said, ‘That’s like burying one of my kids, putting it on ice or something, and I won’t be around to see it brought back to life.’”

