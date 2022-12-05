Read full article on original website
KTLO
Two boil orders issued for residents in Marion and Stone counties
The Arkansas Department of Health have issued two boil orders for residents in Marion and Stone counties. In Marion County, customers in the Pyatt Waterworks system near 4010 Marion County beyond the Patton Cemetery, including Fox Hunt Lane have been effected due to a water line break. Customers within the...
Kait 8
Sheriff’s Office using grant money to upgrade camera system
POCAHONTAS, Ark. (KAIT) - The Randolph County Sheriff’s Office is looking to improve its body and vehicle camera system. The new equipment comes as the state awarded $7 million worth of grants to area law enforcement agencies. The sheriff’s office was awarded $100,000 as part of the grants from...
KTLO
Viola teen injured after vehicle strikes road sign, overturns
A Viola teen was seriously injured in a one-vehicle accident Monday night in Howell County. The unidentified 17-year-old female was transported by ambulance to Ozarks Healthcare in West Plains. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the juvenile was traveling on U.S. Highway 160. She was nearly three miles west...
Kait 8
$15M facility aiming to keep kids safe in schools
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - With mass shootings on the rise, the city of Jonesboro wants to make sure its officers are prepared, and that starts with the classroom. K12 Protection Solutions plans to establish its first Regional Training Center and build a 40,000-square-foot facility in the city by 2023, teaching officers how to deal with a school shooting.
KTLO
Bakersfield man makes court appearance for stealing and burning vehicle
A Missouri man facing charges in two Arkansas counties for stealing and burning a single vehicle appeared in Baxter County Circuit Court Monday. The case of 43-year-old Clarence “Clay” Mason, who lists an address in Bakersfield, was continued until his Public Defender can check on a companion case in Fulton County.
Kait 8
Reward up to $1,000 in search for missing tracking dog
ASH FLAT, Ark. (KAIT) - Region 8 News continues to follow a story we brought you on Dec. 5. Sharp County Search and Rescue’s tracking dog “Radar” went missing last Saturday after a gate was left open. Radar’s Handler, Dave Gruger, explained since his interview with Region...
neareport.com
Elderly man physically attacked during attempted robbery
Jonesboro, Ark. – An older man was attacked this week in Jonesboro during an attempted robbery. It happened sometime around 4 PM on December 7 (Wednesday) at the 1700-block of East Johnson Avenue. The report made with police said male victim, 82, of Jonesboro, was attempting to get gas on Johnson Avenue. The man said a black female began shouting at him, possibly because he had walked to the wrong car, so he apologized and thought nothing of it.
Kait 8
Police investigate $100K of tires stolen
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Jonesboro police need your help in finding the person responsible for stealing $100,000 of items from a tire store. A Jonesboro police report said the theft happened at Plaza Tire Service, 1404 South Caraway Road, between Oct. 1 and Dec. 6. It said several tires of...
Kait 8
Thief caught stealing rams into car while fleeing
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) -A Jonesboro woman got more than she bargained for when she confronted someone breaking into her car. According to a Jonesboro police report, an employee at Jagged Edge Salon, Spa, and Boutique noticed someone trying to take her wallet out of her car and tried to confront them.
Kait 8
Woman killed in one-vehicle crash
LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - A Missouri woman died after police said she lost control of her vehicle on a Lawrence County highway and overturned. Arkansas State Police reported the crash happened at 1:08 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 6, on U.S. Highway 63 north of Imboden. Melissa J. Taylor, 52, of...
Kait 8
Randolph County judge candidates focusing on behind the scenes
RANDOLPH COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - Citizens in Randolph County are hoping to make their votes count as a new judge will be elected. A runoff election was held between Randy Barber and Ben Wicker on Tuesday, Dec. 6. It would make it the first-elected Randolph County judge since the late...
KTLO
MH man facing multiple charges ordered to appear in court, no-shows
A man facing a large number of charges in five open criminal cases was ordered to appear in Baxter County Circuit Court Monday, but he was a no-show. Thirty-seven-year-old Alfonso Nicholas Moran, Jr., who has listed several addresses including Mountain Home, was in court for a hearing on allegations that he has violated conditions for his $10,000 cash only bond.
Kait 8
State police investigating death of Greene County inmate
PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) – A Paragould man who was convicted of trafficking narcotics in November has died. According to Greene County Sheriff Steve Franks, 46-year-old Marshall Ray Price had died in the hospital. Price was found guilty by a jury on Thursday, Nov. 17, and was sentenced to 10...
neareport.com
Chinese restaurant break-in leads to chase, arrest
Jonesboro, Ark. – An alarm quickly led authorities to arresting a suspect in an attempted break-in early Monday in Jonesboro. Officers responded at 12:37 AM December 5 to the China Buffet, 1137 S. Caraway Road where a glass break alarm had been tripped. Police arrived at the same time as the owners and found a shattered exterior glass window on the north side. A broken alcohol bottle was found at the scene, possibly used in the attempted break-in, police said. Some broken tree limbs were also located nearby.
Kait 8
More details released in Monette man’s death
MONETTE. (KAIT) - A 32-year-old Osceola man was arrested in connection with a Monette man’s death after his body was found on the side of a highway. Keith Alan Henderson was arrested on Tuesday, Dec. 6, suspected in the murder of Chad Decker. Craighead County Chief Deputy Justin Rolland...
Kait 8
Crews battling fire at Jonesboro home
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Crews are battling a fire Thursday afternoon in Jonesboro. According to the Jonesboro Police Department, crews responded to the 700 block of Meadowbrook Street just before 12:55 p.m. for a structure fire. The fire is just off West Matthews Avenue near the Story Coffeehouse. Fire crews...
neareport.com
Several businesses fall victim to thieves
Jonesboro, Ark. – Multiple Jonesboro businesses have been the target of criminal activity, recent reports show. A report filed with JPD on Monday details a theft from NEA Baptist. A suspect stole credit card information, made fraudulent purchases, and forged a signature, the report states. The report didn’t state how much had been taken.
KTLO
14 building permits issued in October
A new commercial building tops the permits for October, according to a report from the City of Mountain Home Building Inspection Department. The permit was issued to Gregory Company on behalf of Southwind Storage located at 2243 Glenbriar Drive, with a construction value of $1,435,760. Two more permits were issued...
KTLO
Ozark County man pleads guilty to voluntary manslaughter, receives suspended sentence
Brian Dunaway (Photo courtesy of Ozark County Sheriff’s Office) An Ozark County man arrested nearly six months ago for second-degree murder in the shooting death of another male was able to avoid prison time after he pled guilty to amended charges. Forty-two-year-old Brian Dunaway of Theodosia entered his plea to voluntary manslaughter at the Ozark County Courthouse Nov. 23, and he received a 10-year suspended sentence and five years of probation.
Kait 8
Police: Woman threatened to trash victim’s reputation over trashed food
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Police said a Jonesboro woman threatened her roommate with sexual extortion after the victim threw out her expired food. Craighead County District Judge David Boling found probable cause on Friday to charge 26-year-old Khloe A. Bryant with one count of sexual extortion and one count of harassing communications.
