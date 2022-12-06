Read full article on original website
Related
Justin Tucker becomes Ravens' career scoring leader
Justin Tucker, the NFL's most accurate kicker, is now the Ravens' all-time leading scorer.
Saints reveals brutal accusation against NFL
Earlier this week, the NFL handed out more than $500,000 to the New Orleans Saints following the league’s belief that Saints defensive lineman Cameron Jordan faked an injury during Monday night’s game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. But the Saints aren’t at all happy with that decision. The Saints already released a statement objecting to Read more... The post Saints reveals brutal accusation against NFL appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Eagles' DeVonta Smith somehow avoids Giants defenders for big TD catch
Jalen Hurts improved his MVP candidacy in the first half against the New York Giants, but it was Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver DeVonta Smith who was on the highlight reel.
Five Coaches Who Could Jump to the NFL Soon
Mike Farrell breaks down the five coaches who will be most coveted by NFL teams in the near future
DB target Damari Brown joins older brother on visit to FSU, talks upcoming decision
Brown looks ahead to the next couple of weeks with his high school recruitment set to wrap up before the end of the month.
Jaguars' Zay Jones makes impressive touchdown haul, pylon cam in right place at right time to confirm catch
The Jacksonville Jaguars got a turnover and a touchdown pass from Trevor Lawrence to Zay Jones. Somehow, the wide receiver maintained concentration for the score.
3-time NBA champion Paul Silas, former Cleveland Cavaliers coach, dies at 79
Paul Silas, a member of three NBA championship teams as a player and LeBron James’ first coach in the league, has died, his family announced Sunday. He was 79.
Lakers And Pistons Injury Reports
The Los Angeles Lakers and Detroit Pistons have announced their injury reports.
Comments / 0