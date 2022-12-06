Even when the New York Jets manage to put together a successful season, they still find ways to remind everyone that they’re the Jets. The Jets defense had themselves a dominant first half against Josh Allen and the Bills on Sunday, holding Buffalo scoreless until the final drive of the half. And really, the Jets had an opportunity to stop the Bills on fourth down. But C.J. Mosley just couldn’t help himself — the Jets in him took over.

19 MINUTES AGO