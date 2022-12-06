Read full article on original website
Related
Jaguars' Zay Jones makes impressive touchdown haul, pylon cam in right place at right time to confirm catch
The Jacksonville Jaguars got a turnover and a touchdown pass from Trevor Lawrence to Zay Jones. Somehow, the wide receiver maintained concentration for the score.
Eagles' DeVonta Smith somehow avoids Giants defenders for big TD catch
Jalen Hurts improved his MVP candidacy in the first half against the New York Giants, but it was Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver DeVonta Smith who was on the highlight reel.
Reviewing Falcons LB Nate Landman's Rookie Season After Release
The Atlanta Falcons have released linebacker Nate Landman, who went from undrafted free agent to making the active roster out of camp. Here's a look back at his season before release.
Chiefs-Broncos game center: Live updates, score and analysis on Kansas City vs. Denver
It looks like an easy game for the Chiefs, but will it be? Follow our updates from Denver
Jets' C.J. Mosley attempted a flying tackle before the snap on easily the funniest offsides penalty
Even when the New York Jets manage to put together a successful season, they still find ways to remind everyone that they’re the Jets. The Jets defense had themselves a dominant first half against Josh Allen and the Bills on Sunday, holding Buffalo scoreless until the final drive of the half. And really, the Jets had an opportunity to stop the Bills on fourth down. But C.J. Mosley just couldn’t help himself — the Jets in him took over.
New Louisville head coach Jeff Brohm meets with Cardinals 4-star QB commit Pierce Clarkson
Less than a week after appearing in the Big Ten Championship Game, Purdue head coach Jeff Brohm took the same position at Louisville, his alma mater. Brohm quickly went on the recruiting trail. On Friday, he was in California to watch four Cardinals commits who play for Bellflower (Calif.) St....
Wichita State Shockers at Kansas Jayhawks Preview, Prediction, and How To Watch
Everything you need to know to get ready for today's game against the Wichita State Shockers.
3-time NBA champion Paul Silas, former Cleveland Cavaliers coach, dies at 79
Paul Silas, a member of three NBA championship teams as a player and LeBron James’ first coach in the league, has died, his family announced Sunday. He was 79.
Comments / 0