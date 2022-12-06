ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Arman Tsarukyan says dream fight is to rematch UFC champ Islam Makhachev

By Farah Hannoun
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2scSJX_0jYhOZtU00

Arman Tsarukyan gave Islam Makhachev arguably his toughest test to date and hopes they can run things back.

After he beat Tsarukyan in April 2019, Makhachev (23-1 MMA, 12-1 UFC) went on to win six straight and captured the vacant lightweight title with a dominant submission finish of Charles Oliveira at UFC 280.

Tsarukyan (18-3 MMA, 5-2 UFC) went on a run himself and won five in a row before he was edged out by Mateusz Gamrot in June. He aims to rebound when he meets Damir Ismagulov at UFC Fight Night 216 on Dec. 17 and hopes to kickstart a title run.

“It would be Islam Makhachev,” Tsarukyan said of his dream fight in an interview with Red Corner MMA. “He has improved a lot and he got a lot of experience because he already has the title and he’s the champion. I’ve got to work hard and I have a couple of fights to win and hopefully I get a title shot in one year and a half.”

Makhachev makes his first title defense against featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski in the UFC 284 main event Feb. 11 in Perth, Australia. Tsarukyan expects Volkanovski to be a stern test for the champion, but sees Makhachev retaining his title.

“I think Volkanovski is going to give him a tough fight,” Tsarukyan said. “Volkanovski knows striking, wrestling – he’s tough. His cardio is good. He has a lot of experience, and I think for Islam, it’s a very big challenge. But in my opinion, Islam is going to win.”

Comments / 0

Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Twitter reacts to Paddy Pimblett's controversial decision win over Jared Gordon at UFC 282

Paddy Pimblett continued the unbeaten run to start his octagon tenure on Saturday when he defeated Jared Gordon in the UFC 282 co-main event. Pimblett (20-3 MMA, 4-0 UFC) emerged on top from his first pay-per-view opportunity with a controversial unanimous decision win over Gordon (19-6 MMA, 7-5 UFC) in their lightweight bout at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Boxing Insider

Manny Pacquiao Says Floyd Mayweather “Scared To Death” Of Rematch

“He’s scared to death,” Manny Pacquiao has said to FightHype, “that’s my analysis on him.” The legendary fighter is speaking of Floyd Mayweather, who he claims has no interest in facing him in a rematch of their 2015 superfight. Although he officially retired from boxing after losing to Yordenis Ugas back in 2021, Pacquiao sounds in the interview like he may be seriously considering a comeback. Since losing his bid for the Filipino Presidency, the now 43 year old Pacquiao has been keeping fit, playing basketball and regularly hitting the gym. This weekend, he’s facing martial artist DK Yoo in a South Korean exhibition bout to earn money for charity.
worldboxingnews.net

Mike Tyson wanted half a billion dollars to face heavyweight champ

Mike Tyson wanted an astonishing amount of cash to trade blows with the current heavyweight champion. WBC ruler Tyson Fury revealed the demands laid down in a Zoom call by Tyson regarding a possible exhibition between the two as Iron Mike trained for his clash with Roy Jones Jr. “The...
MMAmania.com

Paddy Pimblett promises to ‘pimp slap’ Jake Paul if he attends UFC 282: ‘I’ll assault him’

Jake Paul should steer clear of T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, this weekend (Sat., Dec. 10, 2022) if he wants to stay out of trouble. In UFC 282’s pay-per-view (PPV) co-main event, rising British Lightweight star, Paddy Pimblett, takes on veteran, Jared Gordon. Ahead of the appearance, however, Pimblett became a target for the YouTuber-turned boxer. Paul challenged Pimblett to spar with him for $1 million after “The Baddy” claimed Paul’s matches have been fixed. The potential sparring session has yet to take place and likely won’t at his juncture.
LAS VEGAS, NV
The Ring Magazine

Manny Pacquiao drops, beats up YouTuber in South Korea exhibition

Manny Pacquiao is back. Sort of. The 43-year-old living legend returned to the ring on Sunday, going six, two-minute rounds against a YouTuber named DK Yoo in Goyang, South Korea. Though Pacquiao was announced as the winner, the exhibition does not count as an official fight, with both men having their hands raised in the end.
MMA Fighting

‘Most ignorant judging I’ve seen’: Fighters react to odd 50-45 scorecard for Raufeon Stots vs. Danny Sabatello

Bellator 289’s main event didn’t end in any old split decision. Following months of heated build-up, interim bantamweight champion Raufeon Stots fended off the wrestling of Danny Sabatello to walk away victorious in Friday’s headlining bout at Bellator 289 and advance to the finals of Bellator’s $1 million bantamweight grand prix. Judges Bryan Miner and Eric Colon scored the contest 48-47 for Stots, however more than a few eyebrows were raised when the lone dissenting scorecard was read off — a 50-45 in favor of Sabatello awarded by controversial veteran judge Doug Crosby.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

UFC 282 post-event facts: 18-year-old Raul Rosas Jr. etches name in record books with debut win

The UFC’s final pay-per-view of the year went down Saturday with UFC 282 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. After an incredible run of 10 consecutive finishes to start the card, the night ended in bizarre fashion with Jan Blachowicz (29-9-1 MMA, 12-6-1 UFC) and Magomed Ankalaev (18-1-1 MMA, 9-1-1 UFC) failing to determine a new UFC light heavyweight champion. The pair fought to a split draw in the vacant title headliner, which is a rarity in UFC history.
LAS VEGAS, NV
MMAmania.com

UFC 282, The Morning After: The downfall of Darren Till

I don’t want to write an article dissing Darren Till. I like “The Gorilla.” He’s an entertaining follow on social media, and it’s not like Till is without talent. Mediocre fighters don’t knock down Stephen Thompson. They don’t earn title shots or take Robert Whittaker to a split decision. They certainly do not begin their professional fight careers with 18-fight unbeaten streaks.
worldboxingnews.net

Teofimo Lopez dropped TWICE in controversial decision victory

Former unified lightweight champion Teofimo Lopez headlined Madison Square Garden for the first time and scraped a controversial victory. Lopez improved to 18-1 with a hard-earned split decision win over Spanish southpaw Sandor Martin. The bout was a ten-round final eliminator for the WBC crown. One judge had the bout...
Yardbarker

Boxing legend Manny Pacquiao assesses Jordan Clarkson's fighting stance

Manny Pacquiao knows talent when he sees it. Utah Jazz shooting guard Jordan Clarkson was ejected from Wednesday’s game against the Golden State Warriors over an incident with Warriors forward Jonathan Kuminga. Late in the fourth quarter, Kuminga blocked a Clarkson shot attempt and came down with the loose ball. Clarkson then hit Kuminga with a hard wrap-up foul, which Kuminga took exception to. Tempers flared, and Clarkson squared up his fists as if ready to fight. Take a look.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Michael Chandler confident Conor McGregor 'car-crash' fight happens after Dana White's comments

LAS VEGAS – Michael Chandler is more confident than ever that the next time he steps in the octagon, Conor McGregor will be the man standing opposite him. Chandler (23-8 MMA, 2-3 UFC), a former three-time Bellator lightweight champion and UFC title challenger, has been pushing to be the man who welcomes McGregor (22-6 MMA, 10-4 UFC) back to competition for more than a year. It hasn’t materialized to this point as “The Notorious” tries to rebound from a broken leg in his July 2021 trilogy fight with Dustin Poirier, but a notable progression happened this week.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

184K+
Followers
240K+
Post
77M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy