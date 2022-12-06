Read full article on original website
HOLIDAYS: Need a pic with Santa Claus? Here’s where to go in West Seattle, this weekend and beyond
That’s the chair awaiting Santa Claus at My Three Little Birds in The Junction, one of five places in West Seattle that you can catch up with the Jolly Ol’ Soul himself in the days and nights ahead. From the WSB West Seattle Holiday Guide, here’s the list we have so far:
19 options for your West Seattle Saturday!
(Harbor Seal photographed off Constellation Park on Friday by David Hutchinson) From the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar and Holiday Guide:. SANTA HOUSE IN THE JUNCTION: DIY photos with Santa 10 am-1 pm in the pop-up space on lower level of Senior Center of West Seattle (California/Oregon). Free – three different settings you can choose from!
VIDEO: West Seattle Art Walk, with holiday enhancements
6:39 PM: Santa is on the move in The Junction r, part of the holiday enhancements for this month’s West Seattle Art Walk. He and The Silver Belles are circulating in The Junction until 8 pm, and that’s just part of what’s happening around the peninsula tonight, as previewed here (follow that link for the list/map and more) – updates to come!
MUSIC: ‘Loud and Local Band of the Week’ honors for West Seattle’s anMech
If you like your music loud and electronic, the West Seattle band anMech might be for you. Band member Noah Schoenfeld emailed us because they’re proud that anMech has been chosen by rock radio 99.9 KISW as its “Loud and Local Band of the Week.” Noah explains that the band plays “a mixture or industrial, metal, and synth wave blended together into unique sound.” They released their first album “The Curse of Hope” on Halloween, “a full-length EP that was recorded this past summer.” anMech plays at venues around the area and Noah, a longtime Delridge resident, says they’re extra-excited to be playing West Seattle’s own Skylark next month – here’s the poster:
WHALES: Orcas again in view from West Seattle – 2 groups
Kersti Elisabeth Muul December 9, 2022 (10:08 am) Kari December 9, 2022 (10:11 am) Several between Alki and Bainbridge at the moment. JayDee December 9, 2022 (10:20 am) Mid-channel off of Mee-Kwa-Mooks. Southbound. Allison December 9, 2022 (10:41 am) We’re around SW Brandon Street – they’re due west in mid-channel...
Holiday concerts, theater, burlesque, night market, more for your West Seattle Friday
No, that’s not leftover snow/frost in Rosalie Miller‘s photo. It’s “the plasmodium stage of a slime mold. You can just make out some of the circular structures which are the fruiting bodies and these will become more distinct and colorful over time.” So look closely in our forests – you never know what you’ll see! Meantime, on a larger scale, here’s what’s happening for the rest of your Friday, from the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar and Holiday Guide (where you’ll find lots of other seasonal info too):
WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Another crash-and-grab burglary; plus, 3 reader reports
ANOTHER CRASH-AND-GRAB BURGLARY: Five days after the crash-and-grab at Westwood Village‘s Big 5 store, a similar burglary happened early today at the Arrowhead Gardens mini-market El Quetzal (9240 2nd SW). After a reader tip, we went over and found the scene shown in our photo above. A member of the family that owns the store told us the entrance was so heavily damaged, they hadn’t been able to get inside to figure out what was taken. Police told them it likely happened around 5 am; the SPD call log on Twitter shows an alarm call received by 911 around quarter till 5. The store is closed until further notice. The SPD incident number is 2022-329753.
New traffic cameras for Delridge Way, and more to come
The next four, according to SDOT spokesperson Mariam Ali, will be at “Delridge Way SW & SW Henderson St; Delridge Way SW & SW Holden Street; Delridge Way SW & SW Juneau St; and Delridge Way SW & SW Thistle Street.” She says they hope to have those cameras operational by early February.
HAPPENING NOW: From donations to decor in The Junction
As noted in our daily highlight list, you have extra reasons to go to The Junction during Farmers’ Market hours today:. The West Seattle Food Bank, West Seattle Junction Association, and Kiwanis Club of West Seattle are teaming up to accept coat (and other warm clothing) donations, with free cocoa, at the south end of the market (California/Alaska). A very young donor visited while we were there:
UPDATE: Deadly shooting in Roxhill Park lot
He said officers have been talking with neighbors and looking for video. (He had no specific description to offer, but radio recordings include one officer telling dispatch that one residence’s video showed a silver sedan with five people.) He also talked about trends in general, saying that the rate of shootings in the city had been dropping for a few weeks until an uptick in recent days. He said West Seattle mirrored that trend and mentioned an arrest of one suspect believed responsible for multiple incidents in South Delridge (likely a reference to this case). If you have any information, the SPD tipline is 206-233-5000.
CRIME WATCH FOLLOWUP: Verdict in ‘suitcase bodies’ murders
9:20 PM: Two and a half years ago, a police investigation along the West Seattle shore became national news, after it was revealed that teenagers had found body parts in a suitcase near Luna/Anchor Park and posted about their discovery on social media. The victims were eventually identified as 35-year-old Jessica Lewis and 27-year-old Austin Wenner, who had been renting a room at the Burien home of the man subsequently charged with their murder, Michael L. Dudley, now 64. He was charged with second-degree murder for allegedly shooting the victims to death and dumping their dismembered bodies in Elliott Bay and the Duwamish River. Dudley has been on trial in King County Superior Court, where this afternoon the jury announced their verdict: Guilty, according to the King County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office. The verdict documents aren’t in the online files yet but we expect to get them tomorrow. Dudley has a felony record from the 1990s.
King County’s public-health officer, others recommend indoor mask-wearing, for three reasons
Those three reasons are RSV, flu, and COVID-19. From today’s announcement:. Public Health – Seattle & King Health Officer Dr. Jeff Duchin joins other local health officers and health care leaders in recommending masking in indoor public spaces and other prevention measures given the high level of respiratory viruses circulating and stress on hospitals.
