Motley Fool
3 Best Dividend Stocks for Retirement
Duke Energy is more proactive than most utilities in its preparation for the future of the business. Investment manager BlackRock isn't as vulnerable to market weakness as you might fear. Commercial REITs like Realty Income tend to thrive when interest rates are rising. You’re reading a free article with opinions...
CoinDesk
BlackRock CEO’s Crypto About-Face
Larry Fink, CEO of BlackRock, the world’s largest asset manager, changed his stance on crypto during 2022, sending strong trust signals to the markets. Back in 2017, Fink said bitcoin was an “index of money laundering.” But in the summer of 2022, BlackRock, with $10 trillion under management, made two forays into bitcoin, further cementing the asset’s establishment as a mainstream investment.
Blackstone limits withdrawals at $125bn property fund as investors rush to exit
After a spike in redemption requests from investors looking to cash out exceeded the REIT's quarterly repurchase limit, Blackstone is restricting withdrawals from its $69 billion real estate investment fund.
NBC San Diego
Tax-Trimming Strategies Tailored for the ETF Investor
For ETF investors bearing the brunt of a down market in 2022, tax-loss harvesting might offer a silver-lining opportunity to redeem some of this year's setbacks. The strategy allows investors to sell securities at a loss in order to offset those losses against capital gains taxes on other securities. "If...
Blackstone CEO says financially distressed investors driving REIT redemptions
NEW YORK, Dec 7 (Reuters) - Blackstone Inc (BX.N) Chief Executive Stephen Schwarzman said on Wednesday that redemptions in his firm's $69 billion non-traded real estate income trust (REIT) were driven by investors roiled by market volatility rather than dissatisfaction with the fund.
BlackRock's Larry Fink thinks most crypto companies will go out of business in the wake of FTX's collapse
The collapse of Sam Bankman-Fried's FTX will flush out most crypto firms, BlackRock's Larry Fink said. "I actually believe most of the companies are not going to be around," the CEO told the DealBook summit. FTX's implosion has triggered layoffs and further bankruptcies in the struggling crypto sector. More crypto...
Two stimulus payments totaling up to $1,200 coming to New York families
holding moneyPhoto byPhoto by JP Valery (Unsplash)onUnsplash. Here's news that will definitely impact your wallet if you have a family in New York. The 2022–2023 New York State budget is sending out checks to eligible taxpayers for not one but two separate payments. The first payment is based on the Empire State child credit. If you're not familiar with the Empire State child credit, the amount you get back is based on your taxable income.
NASDAQ
2 Ultra-High-Yield Dividend Stocks That Billionaires Are Buying Hand Over Fist
Any way you look at it, putting your money to work in the stock market has been awfully frightening this year. All three of the major market indexes experienced peak-to-trough declines of more than 20% this year. This has been a rotten year for most of the stocks in the...
Goldman Sachs plans to spend millions on crypto-related investments after FTX's downfall, report says
Goldman Sachs hasn't pulled back on its digital asset plans despite the catastrophic downfall of one of crypto's biggest players. In fact, the Wall Street giant plans to spend "tens of millions" on investments in crypto companies even after FTX's implosion, Reuters reported on Tuesday. FTX, the once $32 billion...
BlackRock has frozen hires, reduced spending, says CFO
NEW YORK, Dec 6 (Reuters) - BlackRock Inc (BLK.N) Chief Financial Officer Gary Shedlin on Tuesday said his firm is freezing most hiring and reducing expenses. "We're trying to be a little more prudent," he said during a financial conference hosted by Goldman Sachs, adding that these measures will put BlackRock in a better position next year.
CNBC
Blackstone chief defends real estate fund amid rush for withdrawals
Investors nervous about Blackstone's real estate investment trust should view it as a long-term vehicle that's well positioned for the future, the firm's president said Thursday. Blackstone President and Chief Operating Officer Jon Gray defended the positioning and structure, noting that investors knew BREIT had limits on redemptions. "We set...
Benzinga
Is Elon Musk Unwittingly Helping Mark Zuckerberg? Why This Meta Analyst Can See Stock Doubling Within Months
Meta Platforms Inc. META shares slumped about 7% on Tuesday amid reports of a regulatory setback in Europe. Undeterred by the sell-off, Empirical Financial’s Whitney Tilson threw his weight behind the company and the stock. What Happened: Meta is facing at least eight headwinds and these have impacted the...
CNBC
SEC issues new guidance requiring companies to disclose cryptocurrency risks
The SEC is advising companies to disclose their involvement with digital commodities firms, according to guidance released Thursday. The guidance comes a day after SEC Chair Gary Gensler defended the agency from claims that it failed to prevent crypto firms from misusing customer funds. Companies are advised to describe any...
crowdfundinsider.com
Silvergate Defends Dealings with FTX: We conducted extensive due diligence
Silvergate (NYSE:SI), a west coast banking operation that has been a leader in supporting the digital asset sector, is not getting a lot of love these days. Its relationships with previously high-flying crypto platforms have come back to haunt the bank. Silvergate started 2022 with its shares trading at around $130 – today, Silvergate is trolling its 52-week low, hovering around $24 after losing over 8% just today. Silvergate got smacked today with a big downgrade from Morgan Stanley that investors took to heart. The analyst told investors to “reduce their exposure” in the bank until the dust settles in the FTX/Alameda bankruptcy debacle – because who knows when things will return to a sense of normalcy and what kind of skeletons remain in the closet before that happens.
thediwire.com
Blackwells Continues Proxy War with AR Global Over Global Net Lease, Inc.
Activist investor Blackwells Capital LLC, filed a preliminary proxy statement on Friday in pursuit of its ongoing effort to replace AR Global (formerly known as American Realty Capital, or ARC), as external manager of former non-traded REIT Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL), formerly known as American Realty Capital Global Trust. According...
NASDAQ
ANALYSIS-Blackstone REIT restriction a possible warning sign for markets
LONDON, Dec 2 (Reuters) - While there has been little wider fallout from this week's surge in redemption requests at an unlisted Blackstone real estate income trust (REIT), it is being read by some as a warning sign. Blackstone BX.N limited withdrawals from its $69 billion unlisted REIT on Thursday...
dailyhodl.com
VP of $1,530,000,000,000 Asset Manager Says Ethereum Staking Presents Big Opportunities to Institutional Investors
A senior executive at the $1.5 trillion asset management giant Franklin Templeton says that Ethereum (ETH) staking yield is presenting big opportunities for institutions looking at the crypto markets. In a new interview on Real Vision with Raoul Pal, Pal asks senior vice president of Franklin Templeton Sandy Kaul if...
Lazard CEO warns of more Wall Street layoffs
Dec 7 (Reuters) - Wall Street banks will adjust to a more sluggish economic environment by laying off staff even as they compete to retain and recruit top talent, Kenneth Jacobs, Chief Executive Officer of Lazard Ltd (LAZ.N), told investors at a conference on Wednesday.
‘Shark Tank’ star Kevin O’Leary says $15M payout from FTX was wiped out in crypto firm’s collapse
“Shark Tank” star Kevin O’Leary said that FTX paid him $15 million to be the company’s spokesman but he lost nearly all of it when the crypto exchange went bust. In an interview with CNBC on Thursday, O’Leary said he put about $9.7 million of his spokesman check into crypto tokens with his FTX account, which has dropped to zero after the exchange collapsed last month. He had $1 million tied up in FTX equity, which also is now worthless. O’Leary said the remaining $4 million from the deal went to taxation and agent fees. “The total deal was just under $15...
kitco.com
Blackstone gets a slap from efficient markets
NEW YORK, Dec 8 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Private markets seemed, for a while, the perfect antidote to the weirdness of public markets. Companies like Blackstone (BX.N), Apollo Global Management (APO.N) and KKR (KKR.N) offered investors the chance to buy assets that, because they weren’t publicly traded, didn’t swing wildly around in value when listed stocks, bonds and funds did. But that valuation anchor risks turning into a pair of concrete shoes.
