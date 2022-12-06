ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

Saints blew a lead to Tom Brady’s Buccaneers in embarrassing fashion, and NFL fans were ready with jokes

By Cory Woodroof
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0yQNPU_0jYhKZke00

The New Orleans Saints have tormented the Atlanta Falcons for years about their infamous 28-3 blown Super Bowl lead.

Well, now the Falcons aren’t the only NFC South team to blow a lead to Tom Brady in an absolutely embarrassing way.

On a Will Lutz field goal, the Saints led the Tampa Bay Buccaneers 16-3 with 8:02 to go in the fourth quarter during Monday Night Football. In most NFL games, that would be a dagger, but not in the NFC South.

The Bucs looked like overcooked garbage on offense for most of the night against the Saints. However, the team scored two touchdowns to close the game and snag the improbable win over their division rivals.

Yes, the Saints blew a 16-3 lead with eight minutes left to go in the game.

Sure, it’s not quite 28-3, but it had to sting the Saints in a way they won’t forget anytime soon.

Well, Saints, the next time you try to troll the Falcons, they’ll have some ammo to fire back with.

Maybe the NFL’s fiercest rivalry will cool a bit now that they’re both likely to sit at home this January with the Bucs leading the division.

Twitter was ready to react to this epic blown lead by the Saints.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Look: Terrell Owens Wants To Come Back With 1 NFL Team

Legendary wide receiver Terrell Owens is ready to make his return to the NFL. However, it sounds like he's only interested in playing for one franchise. While on "The Morning Roast" for 95.7 The Game, Owens said he told the 49ers that he'd be open to a reunion. Owens added...
Yardbarker

Sean McVay breaks silence on Rams adding QB Baker Mayfield

Head coach Sean McVay seems hyped to have quarterback Baker Mayfield with the Los Angeles Rams, if only for a month. "What I can say in all sincerity is that there's an excitement about being able to work with him for what we know is five more weeks," McVay said about Mayfield on Wednesday, per ESPN's Sarah Barshop. "And whether he plays in five games or four games is to be determined. But I'm excited about that."
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Spun

NFL Coach Admits He'll Regret Decision Until He Dies

The Detroit Lions had an opportunity to put away the Minnesota Vikings in Week 3. Up 24-21 with less than two minutes remaining, Detroit could have sealed a road win by converting a fourth-and-4. Dan Campbell instead opted to attempt a 54-yard field goal, which Austin Seibert missed. The Vikings...
DETROIT, MI
The Spun

Look: Baker Mayfield's Wife Shares Honest Update

It's been one whacky year for Baker Mayfield. He came into 2022 as the Browns starting quarterback but that only lasted a few months. The team went out and traded for Deshaun Watson, which meant Mayfield's days as a Brown were numbered. His trade wish was then granted to him...
CLEVELAND, OH
The Spun

Las Vegas Is Predicting A Major NFL Upset This Weekend

There could be a massive upset in the NFL this coming Sunday. An NFC North showdown is on tap between the 10-2 Minnesota Vikings and the 5-7 Detroit Lions. The Vikings are gunning for that top spot in the conference while the Lions are looking to keep making progress in year two of the Dan Campbell era.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Watch: Baker Mayfield throws game-winning TD pass to cap miraculous comeback

Baker Mayfield landed in Los Angeles two days ago as the newest member of the Rams, and he couldn’t have written a better ending to his first game with the team. The Rams were trailing the Raiders, 16-3, for most of the fourth quarter, but Mayfield led an unbelievable comeback in the final five minutes to cap off the win. His final throw of the night was a beautiful 23-yard strike to Van Jefferson for a touchdown, giving the Rams a 17-16 lead.
Yardbarker

Steelers’ Legend James Harrison Tells Ben Roethlisberger That Coaches Ignored His Advice About Rookie T.J. Watt To The Detriment Of The 2017 Team

James Harrison the legendary Steelers linebacker joined Episode 15 of the Footbahlin with Ben Roethlisberger podcast and the former All-Pro didn’t disappoint or hold back with the stories of his playing career. Co-host Spencer T’eo and Ben Roethlisberger are now three for three when they hold a watch party with Steelers legends during a Pittsburgh Steelers game. Previously Charlie Batch and Maurkice Pouncey were present for Steeler victories and Harrison completed the trio during the 19-16 victory over the Atlanta Falcons.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Packers have seen enough of Jordan Love to make decision on 5th year option

The Green Bay Packers have several major decisions to make this offseason, one of which includes whether or not to pick up Jordan Love’s fifth-year option for the 2024 season. Although Love has only 88 career pass attempts in his nearly three NFL seasons, when it comes to picking up that option, GM Brian Gutekunst has seen everything he needs to in order to make a decision.
GREEN BAY, WI
Detroit Sports Nation

8 Detroit Lions starters who could leave following 2022 season

We are currently heading into Week 14 of the 2022 NFL season, and our Detroit Lions are sitting at 5-7, which places them in second place in the NFC North. After starting off their campaign with a 1-6 record, the Lions have now won four of their last five games to get back in the NFC wild-card race. That being said, you can bet the Lions’ roster in 2023 will look different than it did heading into the 2022 season. In fact, there are eight current starters (including kickers) who are set to hit free agency if they do not re-sign with the Lions.
DETROIT, MI
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Broncos vs. Chiefs broadcast map: Will the game be on TV?

The Denver Broncos (3-9) are set to host the Kansas City Chiefs (9-3) in Week 14 of the 2022 NFL season at Empower Field at Mile High on Sunday, Dec. 11. The game, originally scheduled as a Sunday Night Football matchup, was flexed out of the prime-time slot to an afternoon window last week. Kickoff is now scheduled for 2:05 p.m. MT. The game will be regionally broadcast on select CBS channels and in-market fans can stream the game on fuboTV (try it free).
KANSAS CITY, MO
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

184K+
Followers
240K+
Post
77M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy