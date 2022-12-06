Saints blew a lead to Tom Brady’s Buccaneers in embarrassing fashion, and NFL fans were ready with jokes

The New Orleans Saints have tormented the Atlanta Falcons for years about their infamous 28-3 blown Super Bowl lead.

Well, now the Falcons aren’t the only NFC South team to blow a lead to Tom Brady in an absolutely embarrassing way.

On a Will Lutz field goal, the Saints led the Tampa Bay Buccaneers 16-3 with 8:02 to go in the fourth quarter during Monday Night Football. In most NFL games, that would be a dagger, but not in the NFC South.

The Bucs looked like overcooked garbage on offense for most of the night against the Saints. However, the team scored two touchdowns to close the game and snag the improbable win over their division rivals.

Yes, the Saints blew a 16-3 lead with eight minutes left to go in the game.

Sure, it’s not quite 28-3, but it had to sting the Saints in a way they won’t forget anytime soon.

Well, Saints, the next time you try to troll the Falcons, they’ll have some ammo to fire back with.

Maybe the NFL’s fiercest rivalry will cool a bit now that they’re both likely to sit at home this January with the Bucs leading the division.

Twitter was ready to react to this epic blown lead by the Saints.