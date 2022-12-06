Read full article on original website
Woman in Massachusetts accused of assaulting officers with a swarm of angry beesMuhammad Junaid MustafaLongmeadow, MA
3 Great Pizza Places in MassachusettsAlina AndrasMassachusetts State
4 Great Burger Places in MassachusettsAlina AndrasMassachusetts State
A funny story when woman finds Shrek's face in her curry ordered at a curry house in EnfieldMuhammad Junaid MustafaEnfield, CT
Daily Collegian
Learning to love UMass’ public pianos
You can also listen to this article on the Nothing/Unsaid Op/Ed podcast. I’ve had more than a few weekend breakfasts ruined at Hampshire Dining Commons. Over a plate of pancakes and Hamp’s fine variety of fruit offerings — cantaloupe and honeydew melon — I’d typically spend my Sunday mornings writing this very column. My soundtrack? A choppy, grating rendition of “Für Elise” echoing downstairs, over, and over and over again.
Berkshires Mexican Restaurant Displays New Menu and is Now Open!
The wait is finally over and everyone in the Berkshires can now enjoy what we have been anticipating for several months. Tito's Mexican Bar & Grill in downtown Pittsfield has opened its door and revealed its new menu!. We have all known that Tito's Mexican Bar & Grill was going...
Magical Holiday Experience in Massachusetts Is a Guaranteed Winner
You can spend the whole day here!
Chicopee girl to rely on 2nd surgery after rare disease impairs vision
It is only through surgery that an 11-year-old girl with a rare disease will be able to see clearly again.
‘Weather Nut’ calls this section of Mass. ‘the Triangle of Disappointment’ for snow lovers
Dave Hayes counts himself a snow lover. He’s not a meteorologist by trade or training, but over decades of fascination with the weather, he’s learned a thing or two. One of those lessons — based on his meteorological chops and more than 30 years residing in the Pioneer Valley of Western Massachusetts — is this: compared to its neighbors to the east and west, the region just might be the most disappointing place around for those who love to watch a heavy New England snowfall.
Popular Mass. Getaway Finally Gets Approval To Let Women Drop Their Tops
Some of you faithful WUPE listeners in Berkshire County may recall earlier this year(back in May, as a matter of fact) we did a post regarding a popular Massachusetts vacation getaway that approved a measure that would allow women to go topless on private and public beaches. Do you remember which town that was?
Amazon driver arrested for never delivering Amazon packages
NASHUA, NH — An Amazon driver has been arrested for stealing and never delivering amazon packages. On December 7, 2022, Nashua PD arrested Rebecca Daigle, 23,of Fitchburg, Massachusetts. Members of the Uniform Field Operations Bureau responded to a call at the Amazon distribution facility on September 30. According to...
MA Town in the Berkshires Makes America’s Must-Visit Christmas Towns List
We know there is definitely plenty of beauty when it comes to Massachusetts. And as we get ever so closer to Christmas, there are definitely some towns that can dress themselves up as some of the most beautiful Christmas towns you could be in. But especially on the western side of the state, the Berkshires can hold its own against most places. For those who listed 'America's Must-Visit Christmas Towns' definitely took notice, as one of the towns from the Berkshires showed up on this exclusive list.
westernmassnews.com
Hundreds of items from two Easthampton schools up for auction
EASTHAMPTON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Two local schools are hosting an online liquidation auction this weekend and everything inside must go. The Center and Pepin schools in Easthampton are auctioning off everything inside this weekend. Hosted by the Raucher Brothers Auctioneers, Western Mass News met up with Don Raucher at the Pepin school, which closed in June, to find out more. He said Easthampton has a new, state-of-the-art elementary school, so the town is clearing out the schools out to repurpose them.
theberkshireedge.com
Unknown future for Salame-owned restaurants in Lenox
Lenox — On paper, it sounded like a feel-good story for a Hallmark Channel movie: A local resident goes away from home, works for an internationally known business, makes a fortune, then comes back home and helps his hometown by buying up businesses. However, that feel-good story may be heading to a sad ending as FTX, a cryptocurrency exchange based out of the Bahamas, continues to collapse, along with the fortunes of Ryan Salame, who owns several restaurants and properties in Lenox.
theberkshireedge.com
Berkshire Region Real Estate Sales
9 Baskin Lane: Sarah E. Bloom of Adams to Shannan M. Lapointe, $259,000 on 11/22/2022. 90 E Hoosac Street: Sherry L. Therrien and Adams Community Bank of Adams to Adams Community Bank, $120,000 on 11/22/2022. Alford. 82 N Egremont Road: Deborah Scher and Gordon Lafer of Alford to Robert Leighton...
A fire, a death, a bittersweet last call: The final 24 hours of a landmark Brattleboro pub
On Friday, musician turned beer maker Ray McNeill and his namesake brewery were local institutions. Then, over the weekend, both were inexplicably gone. Read the story on VTDigger here: A fire, a death, a bittersweet last call: The final 24 hours of a landmark Brattleboro pub.
Another Beloved Restaurant Chain Closes Multiple Locations in Massachusetts
As I mentioned in a previous article regarding the closure of a Ninety-Nine restaurant location in Massachusetts, I haven't been dining out in Berkshire County (or anywhere for that matter) as of late due to trying to save on money. In addition, when I do get dinner from an eatery I have been opting for delivery or takeout due to convenience and safety. It seems like everywhere you look lately many people are getting nailed with some kind of sickness.
Southwick schools agree to cook lunches for St. Mary’s Elementary in Westfield
SOUTHWICK — The Southwick-Tolland-Granville Regional School Committee voted unanimously Dec. 6 to enter into an agreement with St. Mary’s Elementary School for a pilot program where the regional school district would provide the food service students at the parochial school in Westfield. STGRSD School Nutrition Director Matthew Lillibridge...
Fire destroys single-family home on Kennedy Road in Northampton
Firefighters put out a fire that started early Thursday morning on 325 Kennedy Road in Northampton.
Community rallies around Ludlow coach Greg Kolodziey after heart attack: ‘We all look up to him’
Enter your email address here to receive the best High School Sports news in your inbox each morning. LUDLOW ― Ludlow boys soccer coach Greg Kolodziey suffered a major heart attack last Thursday. But after going through two successful procedures, Kolodziey is now on the path to recovery.
$75 gift card for residents to get COVID-19 vaccines, boosters
A free COVID-19 vaccination clinic is being held on Monday from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the Bangs Community Center in Amherst.
whdh.com
Springfield woman wins lottery’s Lucky For Life prize
BOSTON (WHDH) - Lillieth Hanson of Springfield is the winner of a $25,000 a year for life prize in the multi-state Lucky for Life game after the first five numbers on her ticket matched those selected in the drawing on Nov. 22. Hanson, whose winning numbers were an assortment of...
Dozen farms in Wilbraham, Deerfield, Easthampton, Agawam will accept food stamps thanks to grant
About a dozen Western Massachusetts farmers and farmers markets are among 65 statewide that will receive equipment to allow them to accept Supplemental Nutrition Assistant Program benefits for payment of fresh food. Gov. Charlie Baker and Lt. Gov. Karyn Polito announced on Monday a total of $95,000 was being allocated...
whdh.com
Animal cruelty case leads to ‘largest single surrender of horses’ to MSPCA in recent years
METHUEN, MASS. (WHDH) - An animal cruelty investigation that started in western Massachusetts led to 18 horses being surrendered to the MSPCA, one of the largest its center in Methuen has ever received, according to the non-profit. Officials said in statement that, as a result of a cruelty case in...
