Mellon Foundation awards over $10 million to support Puerto Rico
The Andrew W. Mellon Foundation has announced grants totaling $10.15 million in support of arts and humanities organizations and initiatives in Puerto Rico affected by Hurricane Fiona—the most recent natural disaster to impact the archipelago’s most vulnerable communities. Disasters—from hurricanes Irma and Maria in 2017 to the earthquakes...
Fund to promote labor rights in Brazil launched with $8.5 million
The Fundo Brasil de Direitos Humanos (Fundo Brasil), in partnership with the Laudes, Ford, and Open Society foundations, has announced the launch of an $8.5 million fund to promote labor rights in Brazil. The Labora—Fundo de Apoio ao Trabalho Digno (Fund for Decent Work) will address racial and gender equity...
GHIT Fund secures $20 million pledge from Wellcome
The Japan-based Global Health Innovative Technology Fund (GHIT) has announced a five-year, $20 million commitment from London-based Wellcome in support of programs to expand the development of drugs and combat infectious diseases that disproportionately affect the world’s vulnerable and underserved populations. The funding will enable GHIT—an international public-private partnership...
Spencer Foundation invites proposals for large education research grants
The Spencer Foundation invites applications for its Large Research Grants on Education program, which supports education research projects with the potential to contribute to improving education broadly conceived. The program's goal is to support rigorous, intellectually ambitious, and technically sound research relevant to the most pressing questions and compelling opportunities...
Report offers guidance on funding efforts to build, protect democracy
A report from Rockefeller Philanthropy Advisors (RPA) offers insights into how philanthropy can support efforts to build and preserve democracy, with a focus on addressing entrenched issues of racial injustice and inequity in the field. Based on interviews with leaders of 10 foundations deeply engaged in democracy-related issues and six...
Foundations join White House to invest in workers’ rights
The Ford Foundation, Fundación Avina, Humanity United, and Open Society Foundations have announced their participation in the new federal Multilateral Partnership for Organizing, Worker Empowerment, and Rights (M-POWER) initiative. The public-private initiative, for which the U.S. government has committed approximately $130 million, aims to align governments, philanthropy, worker organizations,...
LEGO Foundation announces recipients of $117 million Global Challenge
The LEGO Foundation has announced the five winners of its global Build a World of Play Challenge, which will receive a total of 900 million Danish kroner (DKK) ($117 million) to fund bold, innovative, and impactful solutions focused on early childhood. Working with Lever for Change, an affiliate of the...
