In the lead-up to Christmas, I have been writing a series of 'good news' articles looking at people who have been generous in giving back to their community. This includes entrepreneurs, business leaders, and entertainers. We can all benefit from reading positive news during the festive season.
Former foster child, now U of M med student, earns leadership award for helping kids like him
MINNEAPOLIS -- A University of Minnesota med student is getting a special award for mentoring young people.To fully understand the depth of this award, you have to hear about Michael Kelly's own childhood. It's a story that began in Duluth, Minnesota, in a turbulent way."I was living in a garage and eating out of a shoebox. Not the best quality of life," Kelly said. "It was always cold in there and I would just get colds all the time and it was -- I just didn't have that stable doctor in my life."In fact, he didn't have much stability...
Anoka-Hennepin Schools Pick Osseo Superintendent As Next Leader
The Anoka-Hennepin School Board voted on Wednesday to approve a new permanent superintendent. The board selected Cory McIntyre, the current superintendent of Osseo Area Schools. McIntyre previously worked for the Anoka-Hennepin District, where he was an assistant superintendent. He moved on to take the Osseo job in July 2019. During...
How one Kind Minnesota Employee Takes Nice to New Level in Helping!
Do you ever read stories and wonder, what would I do in that situation? Would I have gone above and beyond the way this Minnesota Employee did? If you're looking for something to restore your faith in humanity again, you have definitely come to the right place. In a world...
The University of Minnesota Should Incorporate ‘Zoom Days’ in Cases of Snow Emergencies
What does it really take to get classes cancelled at the University of Minnesota? According to the University of Minnesota website’s Winter Weather Cancellation Policy: temperature or wind chill is -20 degrees or lower at the time of the meeting or activity, snow accumulation exceeds five inches, and any of the Dodge County schools release students early or close for the day because of inclement weather.
Huntington President Seeks Racial Justice Through Banking Role
Inertia is anathema to the work and civic lives of Darrel German. The president of Huntington National Bank’s Minnesota region arrived in the Twin Cities in November 2020 and he’s rapidly made an impact in banking, in the business community, and in the fight for racial justice. On...
Could Popular Minnesota Festival Get its License Revoked and Be No More?
2022 marked the Minnesota Renaissance Festival's 51st Season and anyone who has gone this year or in the past, knows how big this experience can be. So big that it might not even be back next year because of several issues. Mama Zee is not going to like to hear...
Holiday Sights and Sounds: Concerts to Attend in the Twin Cities
When: Dec. 9-11 Where: Pantages Theatre, 710 Hennepin Ave., Minneapolis. The Blenders have been touring around the country for over thirty years, with blends of vocal harmonies and original music. The band members are originally from North Dakota but now call Minneapolis their home. A Motown Christmas. Who: BPE Productions.
A second nurses strike would bring even higher stakes for Minnesota patients
MINNEAPOLIS — If you're wondering if nurses strikes has potentially deadly consequences for patients, a landmark study, which examined 20 years of evidence from strikes in New York state, provides a sobering answer. "We found that, during the period nurses were on strike, a death rate increase of almost...
NAI Legacy closes sale of former auto parts business in Minneapolis
NAI Legacy recently helped local Minnesota buyers acquire a former Advance Auto Parts property in Minneapolis with the intention to convert it into the new Exuberance Chiropractic & Wellness Center. The property will be remodeled to include new exam and treatment rooms and ultimately will have a separate event space...
Minnesota's largest hotel going up for auction
(Minneapolis, MN) -- Minnesota's largest hotel is going up for auction. The Hilton Minneapolis is being auctioned off next month as part of foreclosure proceedings. The 826-room hotel is located on Marquette Avenue South and is a five-minute walk from the Minneapolis Convention Center. The auction is set for January...
Vikings stadium could be paid off next year
(Minneapolis, MN) -- Minnesota officials say the reserve fund at U.S. Bank Stadium is skyrocketing enough to payoff the building 20 years early. Minnesota Management and Budget says the state could be debt-free on the building by mid-2023. Projections put the reserve fund at over one-billion dollars by 2027 if it is left untouched. The projections were part of a healthy economic forecast for the state released Tuesday.
Remembering Minneapolis architect David Madson
Madson designed an AIDS memorial in the mid-1990s, when few memorials for the disease existed and the epidemic was at its height. David Jon Madson was born in Waterloo, Iowa, on October 16, 1963, to Howard Madson and Carol (Muller) Madson. He grew up throughout Wisconsin with his sisters, Dianne and Nancy, and his brother, Ralph. In high school, he was heavily involved in extracurricular activities, especially musical theater.
What will Minneapolis taxpayers get for $1.66 billion next year?
The Minneapolis City Council passed a two year budget Tuesday night. The spending plan includes $1.66 billion for 2023 and $1.7 billion for 2024. The mayor’s proposed budget included $195 million for the MPD in 2023 — larger than the $187 million allocated to the department in 2022. During the budget markup process last week, members of the city council shifted about $1 million from the MPD budget. Those reductions are a small portion of the department’s budget.
Minnesota Renaissance Festival May Have to Shut Down
One of Minnesota's top attractions for more than 50 years is in danger of being shut down. The Minnesota Renaissance Festival may not be able to continue in its current location, near Shakopee, because of an ongoing issue with parking. According to a report in the Star-Tribune, officials in Scott...
Markus Allen, Wisconsin WR, removes name from transfer portal after committing to Minnesota
Markus Allen must have had a change of heart. The Wisconsin redshirt freshman wide receiver initially entered his name into the transfer portal and committed to Minnesota. However, on Wednesday Allen decommitted from the Gophers. He removed his name from the portal Thursday afternoon. That’s big news for the Badgers...
Hilton Minneapolis to be sold at foreclosure auction
MINNEAPOLIS -- The largest hotel in Minneapolis will be up for auction in January following its foreclosure.A Hennepin County judge ordered a foreclosure auction for Hilton Minneapolis on South Marquette Avenue in April 2021 as many businesses struggled in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.MORE: Hospitality Minnesota unveils COVID-19 relief planThe 826-room hotel will be sold to the highest cash bidder at a public auction at the Hennepin County Sheriff's Office on Jan. 13.
Canadian Pacific Holiday Train coming to Minnesota
MINNEAPOLIS — The Canadian Pacific (CP) Holiday Train is back and will be making eight stops in Minnesota. From Dec. 11-13, the locomotive will stop in Winona, Wabasha, Hastings, Cottage Grove, St. Paul, St. Louis Park, Golden Valley, and Minneapolis. The holiday tradition returns for the first in-person cross-continent...
Is This the Best Place to Live in Minnesota? One Magazine Says So
Money magazine has come out with their list of 'Best Places to Live in America,' and a Minnesota town has come in at number one. Woodbury, Minnesota comes it a respectable #29 in the nation, and Rosemount, MN landed at #32 among the fifty best places. including about 1,300 total...
Minnesota Falls Named Among Most 'Picture-Perfect' Winter Destinations
Onlyinyourstate listed the best Winter destinations for outdoor adventures this season.
