ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Minnesota

Former foster child, now U of M med student, earns leadership award for helping kids like him

MINNEAPOLIS -- A University of Minnesota med student is getting a special award for mentoring young people.To fully understand the depth of this award, you have to hear about Michael Kelly's own childhood. It's a story that began in Duluth, Minnesota, in a turbulent way."I was living in a garage and eating out of a shoebox. Not the best quality of life," Kelly said. "It was always cold in there and I would just get colds all the time and it was -- I just didn't have that stable doctor in my life."In fact, he didn't have much stability...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
ccxmedia.org

Anoka-Hennepin Schools Pick Osseo Superintendent As Next Leader

The Anoka-Hennepin School Board voted on Wednesday to approve a new permanent superintendent. The board selected Cory McIntyre, the current superintendent of Osseo Area Schools. McIntyre previously worked for the Anoka-Hennepin District, where he was an assistant superintendent. He moved on to take the Osseo job in July 2019. During...
OSSEO, MN
mnrepublic.com

The University of Minnesota Should Incorporate ‘Zoom Days’ in Cases of Snow Emergencies

What does it really take to get classes cancelled at the University of Minnesota? According to the University of Minnesota website’s Winter Weather Cancellation Policy: temperature or wind chill is -20 degrees or lower at the time of the meeting or activity, snow accumulation exceeds five inches, and any of the Dodge County schools release students early or close for the day because of inclement weather.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
tcbmag.com

Huntington President Seeks Racial Justice Through Banking Role

Inertia is anathema to the work and civic lives of Darrel German. The president of Huntington National Bank’s Minnesota region arrived in the Twin Cities in November 2020 and he’s rapidly made an impact in banking, in the business community, and in the fight for racial justice. On...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
rejournals.com

NAI Legacy closes sale of former auto parts business in Minneapolis

NAI Legacy recently helped local Minnesota buyers acquire a former Advance Auto Parts property in Minneapolis with the intention to convert it into the new Exuberance Chiropractic & Wellness Center. The property will be remodeled to include new exam and treatment rooms and ultimately will have a separate event space...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

Minnesota's largest hotel going up for auction

(Minneapolis, MN) -- Minnesota's largest hotel is going up for auction. The Hilton Minneapolis is being auctioned off next month as part of foreclosure proceedings. The 826-room hotel is located on Marquette Avenue South and is a five-minute walk from the Minneapolis Convention Center. The auction is set for January...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
willmarradio.com

Vikings stadium could be paid off next year

(Minneapolis, MN) -- Minnesota officials say the reserve fund at U.S. Bank Stadium is skyrocketing enough to payoff the building 20 years early. Minnesota Management and Budget says the state could be debt-free on the building by mid-2023. Projections put the reserve fund at over one-billion dollars by 2027 if it is left untouched. The projections were part of a healthy economic forecast for the state released Tuesday.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
MinnPost

Remembering Minneapolis architect David Madson

Madson designed an AIDS memorial in the mid-1990s, when few memorials for the disease existed and the epidemic was at its height. David Jon Madson was born in Waterloo, Iowa, on October 16, 1963, to Howard Madson and Carol (Muller) Madson. He grew up throughout Wisconsin with his sisters, Dianne and Nancy, and his brother, Ralph. In high school, he was heavily involved in extracurricular activities, especially musical theater.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
mprnews.org

What will Minneapolis taxpayers get for $1.66 billion next year?

The Minneapolis City Council passed a two year budget Tuesday night. The spending plan includes $1.66 billion for 2023 and $1.7 billion for 2024. The mayor’s proposed budget included $195 million for the MPD in 2023 — larger than the $187 million allocated to the department in 2022. During the budget markup process last week, members of the city council shifted about $1 million from the MPD budget. Those reductions are a small portion of the department’s budget.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Hot 104.7

Minnesota Renaissance Festival May Have to Shut Down

One of Minnesota's top attractions for more than 50 years is in danger of being shut down. The Minnesota Renaissance Festival may not be able to continue in its current location, near Shakopee, because of an ongoing issue with parking. According to a report in the Star-Tribune, officials in Scott...
SCOTT COUNTY, MN
CBS Minnesota

Hilton Minneapolis to be sold at foreclosure auction

MINNEAPOLIS -- The largest hotel in Minneapolis will be up for auction in January following its foreclosure.A Hennepin County judge ordered a foreclosure auction for Hilton Minneapolis on South Marquette Avenue in April 2021 as many businesses struggled in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.MORE: Hospitality Minnesota unveils COVID-19 relief planThe 826-room hotel will be sold to the highest cash bidder at a public auction at the Hennepin County Sheriff's Office on Jan. 13.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
KARE 11

Canadian Pacific Holiday Train coming to Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS — The Canadian Pacific (CP) Holiday Train is back and will be making eight stops in Minnesota. From Dec. 11-13, the locomotive will stop in Winona, Wabasha, Hastings, Cottage Grove, St. Paul, St. Louis Park, Golden Valley, and Minneapolis. The holiday tradition returns for the first in-person cross-continent...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN

Comments / 0

Community Policy