Read full article on original website
Related
philanthropynewsdigest.org
LEGO Foundation announces recipients of $117 million Global Challenge
The LEGO Foundation has announced the five winners of its global Build a World of Play Challenge, which will receive a total of 900 million Danish kroner (DKK) ($117 million) to fund bold, innovative, and impactful solutions focused on early childhood. Working with Lever for Change, an affiliate of the...
philanthropynewsdigest.org
Fund to promote labor rights in Brazil launched with $8.5 million
The Fundo Brasil de Direitos Humanos (Fundo Brasil), in partnership with the Laudes, Ford, and Open Society foundations, has announced the launch of an $8.5 million fund to promote labor rights in Brazil. The Labora—Fundo de Apoio ao Trabalho Digno (Fund for Decent Work) will address racial and gender equity...
philanthropynewsdigest.org
GHIT Fund secures $20 million pledge from Wellcome
The Japan-based Global Health Innovative Technology Fund (GHIT) has announced a five-year, $20 million commitment from London-based Wellcome in support of programs to expand the development of drugs and combat infectious diseases that disproportionately affect the world’s vulnerable and underserved populations. The funding will enable GHIT—an international public-private partnership...
philanthropynewsdigest.org
Environment of Philanthropy in Europe remains strong, study finds
European countries are making it easier for their citizens to engage in philanthropy and augmenting laws to provide tax incentives and stronger self-governance, a study from the Indiana University Lilly Family School of Philanthropy and Philanthropy Europe Association finds. The report, The Philanthropy Environment in Europe: December 2022 (PDF, 12...
philanthropynewsdigest.org
Foundations join White House to invest in workers’ rights
The Ford Foundation, Fundación Avina, Humanity United, and Open Society Foundations have announced their participation in the new federal Multilateral Partnership for Organizing, Worker Empowerment, and Rights (M-POWER) initiative. The public-private initiative, for which the U.S. government has committed approximately $130 million, aims to align governments, philanthropy, worker organizations,...
philanthropynewsdigest.org
Indian Arts Research Center invites applications for artist-in-residence fellowships
The Indian Arts Research Center, a division of the School for Advanced Research in Santa Fe, New Mexico, aims to bridge the divide between creativity and scholarship by supporting initiatives and projects in Native American studies, art history, and creative expression that illuminate the intersections of the social sciences, humanities, and arts.
Comments / 0