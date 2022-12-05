Industry members are being asked to provide comments on potential mill assessment alternatives for the California Department of Pesticide Regulation (DPR). As the department’s primary funding source, the mill assessment provides approximately 80 of DPR’s annual funding. The Mill Alternatives Concept Paper that was recently released lays out initial options for the redesign of the program. Input on the proposed options will need to be sent via email by January 23, 2023.

