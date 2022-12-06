'Sister Wives' Fans Call Out 'Selfish' Kody Brown After Forgetting Son Gabriel's Birthday

tlc

Kody Brown is being slammed by Sister Wives fans.

The father-of-18 came under fire after the Sunday, December 4, episode of the TLC hit aired, as his and second wife Janelle Brown 's son Gabriel Brown revealed his dad called him on his birthday to ask about COVID — but made no mention of his special day.

"I didn't remind him that it was my birthday because I wanted to see if he remembered," the emotional 21-year-old said of their October 11 interaction in 2021. "And he didn't. So to him it was just a phone call just asking me about COVID."

"It was a lot worse than just a phone call for me," Gabriel sobbed, adding Kody later attempted to call back and apologize. "That's the last time I ever talked to my dad."

Viewers were enraged by the patriarch's carelessness towards his son, with one Twitter user writing, "Watching Gabriel hurt so much at Kody's selfishness is heartbreaking. No child should feel that way. He has failed as a father, a husband and person."

“If [sic] Gabriel were my son and I had just watched this scene, Kody would have a LOT more to be afraid of than Covid,” another social media user penned, while another added, “Gabe will be an amazing dad one day…because he will know what NOT to do thanks to Kody."

Tensions amongst Kody and his older children have been higher than ever, with many of them blaming his favoritism towards fourth wife, Robyn Brown , and her kids — as well as his strict COVID protocols — for the downfall of their relationships.

"Kody and my boys are very estranged ," Janelle revealed later on in the episode. "He doesn't even want to see their point of view. He's like, 'You've offended me. You've offended those that are close to me, a.k.a. Robyn. You guys have to come mea culpa and apologize and grovel.' My boys are just not gonna do that."

Despite being at odds with half of his brood, Kody felt he was not the person who should make the move to fix things.

"I'm not going to have them come to my house for Thanksgiving if they've got animosity towards me... Maybe Garrison should try to reach out to me and make amends," he said of his other son with Janelle.

Sister Wives airs on Sundays at 10 p.m. ET.