After two and a half years of hitting pause on the event due to the pandemic, The Salvation Army William Booth Legal Aid Clinic once again coordinated efforts with the Wayne County Friend of the Court to conduct a Free Child Support Help Program. The recent event was held at the Wayne County Community College District Northwest. Among those taking part in the program were (left to right) Leslie Murphy of the Michigan Discharge of Arrearage Program; Erin Lincoln; Amy Roemer, William Booth Legal Aid Clinic director; Wayne County Circuit Court Chief Judge Timothy M. Kenny; John Miles of Community Partner Spotlight; and Wayne County Circuit Court Judge Melissa A. Cox, Family Division. Attendees had the chance to consult with volunteer family law attorneys, who provided some legal direction on child support, parenting time, and custody issues. They also helped with completing motion packets.

WAYNE COUNTY, MI ・ 19 HOURS AGO