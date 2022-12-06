ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Plymouth, MI

legalnews.com

Bernstein joins Michigan State Bar Foundation Fellows

Plunkett Cooney partner Douglas C. Bernstein, along with 27 other attorneys throughout Michigan, has been named a Fellow of the Michigan State Bar Foundation (MSBF). Established in 1984, the MSBF’s Fellows program recognizes distinguished Michigan attorneys for their professional excellence and service to the community. The Fellows program supports the Foundation in providing leadership and grants for improvements in the administration of justice and in the delivery of civil legal aid to low-income individuals and families.
MICHIGAN STATE
legalnews.com

Child support help program revived

After two and a half years of hitting pause on the event due to the pandemic, The Salvation Army William Booth Legal Aid Clinic once again coordinated efforts with the Wayne County Friend of the Court to conduct a Free Child Support Help Program. The recent event was held at the Wayne County Community College District Northwest. Among those taking part in the program were (left to right) Leslie Murphy of the Michigan Discharge of Arrearage Program; Erin Lincoln; Amy Roemer, William Booth Legal Aid Clinic director; Wayne County Circuit Court Chief Judge Timothy M. Kenny; John Miles of Community Partner Spotlight; and Wayne County Circuit Court Judge Melissa A. Cox, Family Division. Attendees had the chance to consult with volunteer family law attorneys, who provided some legal direction on child support, parenting time, and custody issues. They also helped with completing motion packets.
WAYNE COUNTY, MI
legalnews.com

Lunch & Learn discussion to focus on victim rights

The Prosecuting Attorneys Association of Michigan's Victim Services Training Unit will host an online lunchtime discussion between and among victim advocates. The Victim Advocates Lunch & Learn "Lettuce Talk" will take place online Thursday Dec. 15, noon to 1 p.m. via Zoom. PAAM VSTU plans to offer victim rights related...
MICHIGAN STATE
legalnews.com

Court offices to close Dec. 15, 16

The 30th Circuit Court will close the Offices of the Clerk of the Court at the Veterans Memorial Courthouse in Lansing and the County Courthouse in Mason on Thursday, December 15 and Friday, December 16 so employees can conduct a pending case inventory. Emergency matters will be handled by calling...
LANSING, MI
legalnews.com

Nessel announces second term executive team changes

Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel on Wednesday announced the appointment in her second term of Fadwa A. Hammoud as chief deputy and Ann M. Sherman as solicitor general. Current Chief Deputy Attorney General Christina Grossi will be leaving the department after more than a decade in public service. —Fadwa Hammoud.
MICHIGAN STATE
legalnews.com

Zoom court is still court, even for judge

Many people forget that attending Zoom court is still court. It may not have the pomp and circumstance like the wood and marbled court-rooms, but the rulings and sentences are still the same. I’ve seen my fair share of questionable outfits (or lack thereof), and interesting places that people camp...
COLUMBIA TOWNSHIP, MI
legalnews.com

Whitmer attends State-Tribal Summit in Sault Ste. Marie, appoints first Tribal citizen ever to Michigan Court of Appeals

On Tuesday,?Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer attended the Tribal Summit in Sault Ste. Marie. She met with Tribal leaders to address?shared priorities and continue an open dialogue between the State of Michigan and sovereign tribal governments. She also announced her appointment of Judge Allie Greenleaf Maldonado to the Michigan Court of Appeals. Maldonado will be the first Tribal citizen ever appointed to the Michigan Court of Appeals.
MICHIGAN STATE
legalnews.com

December 15 Winter Social presented by ACC-Michigan and firm

The Association of Corporate Counsel Michigan Chapter will host its Winter Social presented by Brooks Kushman on Thursday, Dec. 15, from 5 to 8 p.m., at the M1 Concourse, 164 South Blvd., Garage 139, in Pontiac. Members and guests will enjoy an evening filled with holiday cheer, the art of...
PONTIAC, MI
legalnews.com

High flyer: Michigan Law alumna lands coveted federal clerkships

Michigan Law alumna Briaunna Buckner has clerked for two U.S. Court of Appeals Judges. Michigan Law School alumna Briaunna Buckner has racked up many impressive achievements in her academic career—including clerking for two U.S. Court of Appeals judges: in 2021 for Bernice B. Donald in the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Sixth Circuit and currently for Robert L. Wilkins in the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit.
MICHIGAN STATE
legalnews.com

At a Glance ...

GRAND RAPIDS (AP) — Federal prosecutors say a life prison sentence would be justified for the leader of a plot to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer. The government filed a sentencing memo this week in Grand Rapids, a week before Adam Fox faces a judge. Prosecutors say his goal to turn the country upside down in 2020 with a kidnapping was a forerunner of rampant anti-government extremism.
MICHIGAN STATE
legalnews.com

Wolverine Watchmen bound over for trial in Antrim County

Five men facing terrorism and other felony charges for their alleged role in a plot to kidnap the Governor are headed to trial on all charges, Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel announced Wednesday. Judge Michael Stepka of the 86th District Court in Traverse City bound over the following individuals:. —Shawn...
ANTRIM COUNTY, MI
The Detroit Free Press

Dearborn Heights Mayor Bill Bazzi is fighting to remove unwanted poles from residences

Dearborn Heights Mayor Bill Bazzi has a message for utilities: Get your poles out of the city by year-end or municipal workers will. “These poles are an inconvenience, they are an eyesore, and they present a safety risk forour residents,” Bazzi said in a news release. “So I’m making it clear to the utility and communicationscompanies. They need to either install or remove these poles by December 31. After January 1,any poles still laying in our residents’...
DEARBORN HEIGHTS, MI
legalnews.com

Court Digest

NEW YORK (AP) — More than three dozen women have filed a lawsuit in New York against writer and director James Toback, accusing him of sexual abuse. The lawsuit, filed in state Supreme Court in Manhattan on Monday, comes after New York state last month instituted a one-year window for people to file lawsuits over sexual assault claims even if they took place decades ago, waiving statutes of limitations.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Detroit News

3 women with disabilities file suit against State of Michigan, Wayne Co., Detroit over building violations

Three women filed a disability rights complaint Tuesday stating there are a plethora of violations at government buildings at the state, county and city level. The issues, the women claim, are at the State Capitol, Michigan Supreme Court Hall of Justice, legislative Wayne County offices, and nine Detroit buildings, including City Hall, according to a federal lawsuit filed in U.S. District Court.
DETROIT, MI
CBS Detroit

Michigan officials urge residents working with livestock to be cautious following parasitic illness outbreak

(CBS DETROIT) - The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services is urging residents to take precautions as it investigates an outbreak of a parasitic illness in Livingston, Ingham and Oakland counties.According to MDHHS, the reported illness is believed to be caused by a parasite, Cryptosporidium, which is typically found in the stool of infected people and animals. A total of 12 people between the ages of 19 and 56 were reported to be sick between Nov. 15-21. Symptoms include diarrhea, stomach pain and cramping, nausea, vomiting, dehydration, fever and weight loss. Officials say it can last for several weeks.  Health...
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI

