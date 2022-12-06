Read full article on original website
legalnews.com
Bernstein joins Michigan State Bar Foundation Fellows
Plunkett Cooney partner Douglas C. Bernstein, along with 27 other attorneys throughout Michigan, has been named a Fellow of the Michigan State Bar Foundation (MSBF). Established in 1984, the MSBF’s Fellows program recognizes distinguished Michigan attorneys for their professional excellence and service to the community. The Fellows program supports the Foundation in providing leadership and grants for improvements in the administration of justice and in the delivery of civil legal aid to low-income individuals and families.
Arab American News
Westland Mayor Bill Wild announces resignation to take a position in the private sector
Westland’s longest-serving mayor, Bill Wild, plans to step down at the end of the year to assume his new position as the next president and CEO of the Midwest Independent Retailers Association (MIRA), a 112-year-old trade association with a non-profit arm. He officially starts his new position in mid-January.
legalnews.com
Child support help program revived
After two and a half years of hitting pause on the event due to the pandemic, The Salvation Army William Booth Legal Aid Clinic once again coordinated efforts with the Wayne County Friend of the Court to conduct a Free Child Support Help Program. The recent event was held at the Wayne County Community College District Northwest. Among those taking part in the program were (left to right) Leslie Murphy of the Michigan Discharge of Arrearage Program; Erin Lincoln; Amy Roemer, William Booth Legal Aid Clinic director; Wayne County Circuit Court Chief Judge Timothy M. Kenny; John Miles of Community Partner Spotlight; and Wayne County Circuit Court Judge Melissa A. Cox, Family Division. Attendees had the chance to consult with volunteer family law attorneys, who provided some legal direction on child support, parenting time, and custody issues. They also helped with completing motion packets.
legalnews.com
Lunch & Learn discussion to focus on victim rights
The Prosecuting Attorneys Association of Michigan's Victim Services Training Unit will host an online lunchtime discussion between and among victim advocates. The Victim Advocates Lunch & Learn "Lettuce Talk" will take place online Thursday Dec. 15, noon to 1 p.m. via Zoom. PAAM VSTU plans to offer victim rights related...
Soaring rents in Michigan prompt renewed talks about intervention
Soaring rent in southeast Michigan has been a growing problem, one made worse by the pandemic and recent inflation.
fox2detroit.com
Parasite tied to livestock suspected in 12 people from Oakland, Ingham, and Livingston counties
LANSING, Mich. (FOX 2) - At least 12 people are suspected of being infected by a parasite that normally comes from working around livestock after they came into contact with a group of sick calves. The infections were reported in Livingston, Ingham, and Oakland counties through mid-November, prompting the health...
legalnews.com
Court offices to close Dec. 15, 16
The 30th Circuit Court will close the Offices of the Clerk of the Court at the Veterans Memorial Courthouse in Lansing and the County Courthouse in Mason on Thursday, December 15 and Friday, December 16 so employees can conduct a pending case inventory. Emergency matters will be handled by calling...
legalnews.com
Nessel announces second term executive team changes
Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel on Wednesday announced the appointment in her second term of Fadwa A. Hammoud as chief deputy and Ann M. Sherman as solicitor general. Current Chief Deputy Attorney General Christina Grossi will be leaving the department after more than a decade in public service. —Fadwa Hammoud.
legalnews.com
Zoom court is still court, even for judge
Many people forget that attending Zoom court is still court. It may not have the pomp and circumstance like the wood and marbled court-rooms, but the rulings and sentences are still the same. I’ve seen my fair share of questionable outfits (or lack thereof), and interesting places that people camp...
legalnews.com
Whitmer attends State-Tribal Summit in Sault Ste. Marie, appoints first Tribal citizen ever to Michigan Court of Appeals
On Tuesday,?Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer attended the Tribal Summit in Sault Ste. Marie. She met with Tribal leaders to address?shared priorities and continue an open dialogue between the State of Michigan and sovereign tribal governments. She also announced her appointment of Judge Allie Greenleaf Maldonado to the Michigan Court of Appeals. Maldonado will be the first Tribal citizen ever appointed to the Michigan Court of Appeals.
legalnews.com
December 15 Winter Social presented by ACC-Michigan and firm
The Association of Corporate Counsel Michigan Chapter will host its Winter Social presented by Brooks Kushman on Thursday, Dec. 15, from 5 to 8 p.m., at the M1 Concourse, 164 South Blvd., Garage 139, in Pontiac. Members and guests will enjoy an evening filled with holiday cheer, the art of...
legalnews.com
High flyer: Michigan Law alumna lands coveted federal clerkships
Michigan Law alumna Briaunna Buckner has clerked for two U.S. Court of Appeals Judges. Michigan Law School alumna Briaunna Buckner has racked up many impressive achievements in her academic career—including clerking for two U.S. Court of Appeals judges: in 2021 for Bernice B. Donald in the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Sixth Circuit and currently for Robert L. Wilkins in the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit.
legalnews.com
At a Glance ...
GRAND RAPIDS (AP) — Federal prosecutors say a life prison sentence would be justified for the leader of a plot to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer. The government filed a sentencing memo this week in Grand Rapids, a week before Adam Fox faces a judge. Prosecutors say his goal to turn the country upside down in 2020 with a kidnapping was a forerunner of rampant anti-government extremism.
legalnews.com
Wolverine Watchmen bound over for trial in Antrim County
Five men facing terrorism and other felony charges for their alleged role in a plot to kidnap the Governor are headed to trial on all charges, Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel announced Wednesday. Judge Michael Stepka of the 86th District Court in Traverse City bound over the following individuals:. —Shawn...
Small businesses in Michigan continue to struggle hiring, keeping full staff
Small businesses across Detroit say they're still struggling to hire employees and keep a full staff.
Letter from the Editor: Get ready, Michigan – climate migrants will be seeking ‘a pleasant peninsula’ in droves
I have lived my entire life in Michigan, from the Detroit area to the shadow of Mighty Mac to a curious region called Michiana and many places in between. I love the culture, the northern woods and the pristine lakes, from Great to small. What’s not to like, right?
Dearborn Heights Mayor Bill Bazzi is fighting to remove unwanted poles from residences
Dearborn Heights Mayor Bill Bazzi has a message for utilities: Get your poles out of the city by year-end or municipal workers will. “These poles are an inconvenience, they are an eyesore, and they present a safety risk forour residents,” Bazzi said in a news release. “So I’m making it clear to the utility and communicationscompanies. They need to either install or remove these poles by December 31. After January 1,any poles still laying in our residents’...
legalnews.com
Court Digest
NEW YORK (AP) — More than three dozen women have filed a lawsuit in New York against writer and director James Toback, accusing him of sexual abuse. The lawsuit, filed in state Supreme Court in Manhattan on Monday, comes after New York state last month instituted a one-year window for people to file lawsuits over sexual assault claims even if they took place decades ago, waiving statutes of limitations.
Detroit News
3 women with disabilities file suit against State of Michigan, Wayne Co., Detroit over building violations
Three women filed a disability rights complaint Tuesday stating there are a plethora of violations at government buildings at the state, county and city level. The issues, the women claim, are at the State Capitol, Michigan Supreme Court Hall of Justice, legislative Wayne County offices, and nine Detroit buildings, including City Hall, according to a federal lawsuit filed in U.S. District Court.
Michigan officials urge residents working with livestock to be cautious following parasitic illness outbreak
(CBS DETROIT) - The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services is urging residents to take precautions as it investigates an outbreak of a parasitic illness in Livingston, Ingham and Oakland counties.According to MDHHS, the reported illness is believed to be caused by a parasite, Cryptosporidium, which is typically found in the stool of infected people and animals. A total of 12 people between the ages of 19 and 56 were reported to be sick between Nov. 15-21. Symptoms include diarrhea, stomach pain and cramping, nausea, vomiting, dehydration, fever and weight loss. Officials say it can last for several weeks. Health...
