Michigan Law alumna Briaunna Buckner has clerked for two U.S. Court of Appeals Judges. Michigan Law School alumna Briaunna Buckner has racked up many impressive achievements in her academic career—including clerking for two U.S. Court of Appeals judges: in 2021 for Bernice B. Donald in the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Sixth Circuit and currently for Robert L. Wilkins in the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit.

MICHIGAN STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO