New York State

Editorial: Twitter egged us all

By The Blade Editorial Board
 3 days ago

In the history of journalism, the day that Twitter and Facebook decided to quash the story of Hunter Biden’s laptop will go down as one of its most embarrassing moments.

And Twitter and Facebook aren’t even journalism.

Mainstream media journalism — an inexact umbrella term that takes in most traditional newspaper, magazine, and broadcast outlets — in effect colluded with Twitter and Facebook by staying mum while a legitimate news story was suppressed in the heat of a presidential election. The idea that the episode changed the course of the election is heatedly hyped by right-wing commentators but is not supported by anything that’s come out since then, including the release of internal Twitter documents by Elon Musk, the new owner of Twitter.

Mr. Musk made a big show Friday night of releasing the evidence that Twitter’s previous owners succumbed to political bias in suppressing the story about the discovery of a laptop formerly owned by Hunter Biden, the then-former U.S. vice president’s son.

The New York Post story, based on its reading of the supposed Hunter Biden emails, alleged that they show he gave a Ukrainian executive the “opportunity” to meet the former vice president.

The New York Post is and was a reputable newspaper, at least as reputable as any other newspaper or TV news broadcasting operation is. Twitter’s in-house censors behaved like rookies and demonstrated blatant pro-Democratic bias in canceling the New York Post’s Twitter feed, though they reversed themselves a day later.

With the election only weeks away, it was reprehensible to temporarily lock then-White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany’s account, as well as the New York Post’s, adding notices to their tweets saying they violated Twitter’s rules on prohibiting publishing hacked materials. Donald Trump’s campaign account was also temporarily locked.

Twitter and Facebook both have big egg on their faces.

Twitter and Facebook lost credibility in that moment and sealed their reputations as wholly owned subsidiaries of the progressive movement.

Mr. Musk is doing his best to roll back that reputation but now appears to be determined to take the tech giant in the opposite direction.

Twitter is not a newspaper or broadcaster, but it does circulate news. Actual newspaper and broadcaster editors exercise total control over what appears in their product. Over time, the newspaper industry has learned how to evaluate sources so that stories were based on reliable ones.

Twitter, still relatively new to the rarefied world of global journalism power in 2020, made a stupid mistake. Under its then-owners, Twitter overprotected its readers, and it did so with a clear political bias. To their discredit, mainstream media contributed to the fiction that the laptop was a Russian plant by staying silent, betraying their own bias in the process.

dot.LA

This week, the Biden Administration filed a brief siding with the plaintiffs, and against Big Tech companies, in the high-profile Supreme Court case Gonzalez v. Google. The highest court in the land is expected to rule on Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act for the first time ever, sometime in February 2023, and their decision could have massive consequences for content platforms and aggregators industry-wide.
Toledo, OH
