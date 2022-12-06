Most undergraduate students have probably never heard of Yale’s “Office of Federal and State Relations,” the lobbying arm of the University. But throughout the year, as students are in class, Yale lobbyists meet with government officials to promote policies of special interest to the University. As one of the biggest employers in the state of Connecticut and a core driver of economic activity in New Haven County, Yale has an outsized influence on the policies state and federal representatives champion in Hartford and Washington.

NEW HAVEN COUNTY, CT ・ 19 HOURS AGO