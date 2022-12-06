Read full article on original website
LETTER 12.7
LETTER 12.7
On Tuesday, the News published a letter by Jeff Cieslikowski ’22, dismissing the Editorial Board’s still-unanswered demand that Yale stop providing campus platforms to anti-LGBTQ hate groups and adopt a “strong and clear stance” in defense of its queer students. Cieslikowski tells us that refusing hate groups a campus platform will “perpetuate anti-LGBT hate,” backfiring against the interests of queer students. If not confronted with hateful propaganda at Yale events, Cieslikowski suggests, queer students will avoid this vital opportunity to develop counterarguments and personal resilience.
Yale Daily News
Activist and whistleblower Chelsea Manning talks privacy at YPU event
In 2013, Former United States Army intelligence analyst Chelsea Manning was convicted for violations of the Espionage Act in 2013 after disclosing over 750,000 classified or sensitive military and diplomatic documents to the media organization WikiLeaks. The incident sparked years of national debate over privacy and data collection — a conversation she continued at a Dec. 6 event on campus.
Yale Daily News
NEWMAN: Yale needs an accounting major
Yale should offer an undergraduate accounting major. “But Yale is a liberal arts college. Accounting is a trade.” “Yale trains leaders — entrepreneurs, CEOs, heads of state. Accountants are ‘bean counters’ who wear pocket protectors and green eyeshades.”. Not so fast. I was a Directed...
Yale Daily News
Buckley Program hosts 12th annual conference
The William F. Buckley Program Jr. at Yale hosted its 12th annual conference on Dec. 2, celebrating the 60th anniversary of Milton Friedman’s “Capitalism and Freedom.”. The Buckley Program’s mission is to “promote intellectual diversity on Yale’s campus,” primarily by hosting conservative thought leaders on Yale’s campus. This event featured a series of panels on different chapters of Friedman’s work, an award for essays written by high school and Yale students and a dinner with a keynote address from Republican Governor of New Hampshire Chris Sununu.
Yale Daily News
The University’s “revolving door”: a look at Yale’s lobbying priorities
Most undergraduate students have probably never heard of Yale’s “Office of Federal and State Relations,” the lobbying arm of the University. But throughout the year, as students are in class, Yale lobbyists meet with government officials to promote policies of special interest to the University. As one of the biggest employers in the state of Connecticut and a core driver of economic activity in New Haven County, Yale has an outsized influence on the policies state and federal representatives champion in Hartford and Washington.
Yale Daily News
Following antitrust expiration, merit and athletic scholarships become an option for the Ivy League
Marked by selective admissions rates and worldwide prestige, the eight private universities that compose the Ivy League are known as elite hubs of academic excellence. But these characterizations often fail to recognize how the League first developed: as a Division I athletic conference. The Ivies do not offer merit scholarships...
Yale Daily News
Entrepreneurship At and After Yale: A Profile of a Braedon Wong ’24 and Zach DeWitt ’09
“[At the SOM] we have a fantastic set of classes related to entrepreneurship that are taught by clinical faculty who either study entrepreneurship as scholars or have themselves been entrepreneurs. The classes are open to, largely speaking, the systems of the university and that’s wonderful,” said Professor Kyle Jensen. “So it’s different than other universities for sure. It’s better than most and different than others.”
Yale Daily News
Watching People, People Watching
The people we’re watching are watching. It has long since been remarked that this dynamic makes us perpetual performers, always on stage in front of our fellow man. Nonetheless this part of the human condition is heightened at Yale, where we meet eyes not only with tourists and peers, but also with ourselves, who we were and who we aspire to be.
Yale Daily News
Yale negotiates settlement in mental health lawsuit
Content warning: This article contains references to suicide. The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline is a hotline for individuals in crisis or for those looking to help someone else. To speak with a certified listener, call 1-800-273-8255. Crisis Text Line is a texting service for emotional crisis support. To speak with...
