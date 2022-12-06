Jonathan Binkley (1940-2022)

Jonathan Binkley, who brought his long-standing interest in politics to the classroom, as a Whitmer High School teacher, and the trenches, as a Republican volunteer and a member of the party’s state central committee, died Nov. 23 in University of Michigan Hospital, Ann Arbor. He was 81.

He’d had a stroke, his son Tregg Binkley said.

Mr. Binkley of West Toledo retired in 1997 from the Washington Local Schools and Whitmer, where he taught government and American history for nearly 30 years.

“He was always passionate about politics,” the younger Mr. Binkley said. “He wanted the kids to have a basic understanding of how government worked.”

He would comment on changes in what students wore to class — from button-down junior college-style attire early in his tenure to casual fashions later. His approach remained steady.

“He was kind of old school, kind of on the disciplinarian side,” Mr. Binkley said.

Still, he was outgoing and jovial — “very slow to anger,” his son said. “He loved to tease and was seldom serious. He liked to talk about facts and watch documentaries. He liked to pass along knowledge he acquired. That was his way of breaking the ice.”

Mr. Binkley contributed occasional letters to The Blade Readers’ Forum, often on political topics. He had been chairman of the National Education Association’s Republican Education Caucus, according to an editor’s note on a 1996 letter.

He began his career in 1963 at Donnell Junior High School in Findlay. He taught for two years in the Romulus, Mich., school district — first in the junior high and then in the high school. He started at Whitmer in 1967.

As a retiree, he showed his mettle as a Republican Party foot soldier. He volunteered for the party and was elected to the central committee of the Ohio Republican Party.

“He was a great trooper, and he was a heck of a worker for the Republican Party,” said Bob Reichert, a former chairman of the Lucas County party.

Mr. Binkley worked phone banks. He knocked doors.

“Every time I called, he was there. He was probably my No. 1 volunteer when I was chairman,” Mr. Reichert said. “He was a super guy. He seemed to love everybody and was very passionate about Republican politics.”

In 2012, Mr. Binkley was defeated in his bid for re-election to the state central committee by Jon Stainbrook, then Lucas County party chairman.

“He was resigned to that’s how things were. He wasn’t bitter about it,” the younger Mr. Binkley said.

In 2017, he volunteered for the mayoral campaign of Tom Waniewski, then a Republican member of Toledo City Council. Whatever was asked, he seemed to make more calls and knock on more doors than most.

“First and foremost, he was a conservative through and through, but he was really a good hard worker for the party,” said Mr. Waniewski, who took third place in the 2017 primary. “He was working hard for me, and I’ll never forget that.

“He felt so strongly about God and country, but about his town. He loved Toledo.”

He also was active in the Fallen Timbers Republican Club, his son said. In a pastime that dated to the mid-1950s, he collected political memorabilia from buttons and signs to the arcane — a board game called Clintonopoly; a George W. Bush jack-in-the-box.

He was born Dec. 18, 1940, in Illinois to Catherine and Carl Binkley. The family moved as his father, an ordained minister of the Churches of God General Conference, accepted pastoral assignments. He was a 1959 graduate of what is now Parkway High School in Rockford, Ohio.

He received a bachelor’s degree in 1963 from what was then Findlay College, which was founded by the Churches of God. He received a master’s degree in political science in 1966 from the University of Toledo and an education specialist degree in 1970 from Eastern Michigan University.

In 1984, he was elected to a two-year term as president of the Ohio Conference of Churches of God. He had been a member of Home Acres Church and most recently of Pathway Community Church, both in Toledo.

He and the former Barbara Ann Meyers married June 5, 1964. Mrs. Binkley, also a retired Washington Local teacher, died Sept. 16, 2020.

Surviving are his sons Tregg Binkley and Trent Binkley; brothers David Binkley, who was his twin, Stephen Binkley, and Timothy Binkley; sisters Rose Mary Lampton, Ruth Whatley, and Rebekah Montgomery, and four grandchildren.

A memorial gathering will begin at 9 a.m. Saturday in the Deck-Hanneman Funeral Home, Bowling Green, where a service will begin at 11 a.m. Saturday.

The family suggests tributes to Pathway Community Church, Toledo.