Editorial: Toledo football champs

By The Blade Editorial Board
 3 days ago

No matter how cold and dreary this winter is in northwest Ohio, there is a brightness that will burn within the hearts of area football fans glowing with championship pride.

The University of Toledo Rockets’ win over Ohio University in the Mid-American Conference Championship fulfilled a goal set by the football team when preparation for the season began. With their 17-7 victory at Detroit’s Ford Field, the football Rockets gave coach Jason Candle his second MAC title in six seasons at the helm. To give you an idea of how difficult that achievement is, OU, the Rockets’ opponent, has not won the conference championship since 1968.

UT came into the big game with something to prove. Two losses to end the regular season produced an army of doubters in the Rockets, but not within the team. The result in the big game shows resilience that the 2022 MAC football champions will be remembered for. Now the Rockets close the 2022 season with the Boca Raton Bowl on Dec. 20.

On the high school level, Toledo Central Catholic, Division II Ohio High School Athletic Association Champions, are the pride of northwest Ohio. The Fighting Irish defeated powerhouse Akron Hoban 28-21 in a thrilling battle that has become the expectation when Toledo Central Catholic makes the championship game.

In 2014 Central Catholic defeated the future college and pro star, Joe Burrow, to take the title. This year, Mr. Ohio Football Lamar Sperling, voted the state’s best high school player, was Hoban’s star. Like Burrow, Sperling played great, rolling for 356 yards, but like Burrow, Sperling’s greatness was defeated by a total team effort from Toledo Central Catholic. The fourth state championship for the Fighting Irish football program will be remembered as long as the Friday night lights shine in Ohio.

Finally, let’s not forget the Bowling Green State University Football Falcons. BGSU not only won their rivalry game with UT in thrilling fashion at the Glass Bowl, they’re playing in a bowl game for the first time in seven years. BG plays New Mexico State at Ford Field in the Quick Lane Bowl on Dec. 26.

These teams and their fans are great representatives of the best of northwest Ohio.

The Blade

The Blade

