To the editor: Bring back the Bible to classrooms

We’ve had some terrible shooting deaths recently. They are frequent in our cities, yet some people protest any religious teachings or influence in public schools.

Seems to me we need to once again teach children that there is a Creator who gave us some principles by which to live.

The Bible gives us the Golden Rule, the Love chapter, the Fruits of the Spirit, the Sermon on the Mount, forgiveness teachings, and the Ten Commandments — as guides to right behavior.

Submit a letter to the editor

We are told to love our enemy and return good for evil. Why shouldn’t all young people hear about these values for life — and the value of life — all lives?

And why can’t a teacher say that the Bible tells us of a loving creator and the Christ of Christmas, whose coming provided a path for us to have eternal life?

It’s a fact that the Bible tells us these things and contains these principles. Seems it would be important for children at some age to at least know what the Bible contains — whether or not they or their parents believe it to be truth from a Creator God.

If the public school considers this information mythical and does mention it as such, at least at the university level, then we parents who pay taxes need to insist that some of our school money goes for our choice of schools.

BARBARA ROHRS

Maumee

Forfeited lands sale

In the Dec. 1 edition of The Blade, I read the notice from the Lucas County Auditor addressing the upcoming forfeited lands sale for Friday. The expectation that anyone would search the run-on listing and find a property in an area specific to their liking is extremely low.

There were 113 lines of run-on, single-spaced print. I counted them. I couldn’t come up with a more frustrating, illogical, inconvenient, useless, ridiculous, confusing, laughable, etc., method of listing the properties.

If the goal was to keep these properties from being bid upon, this listing would accomplish that quite easily. Come on. I have more respect for the Auditor’s office than this. Surely, it can devise a more user-friendly approach to presenting the information.

Continuing with the present method is a disservice to the citizens of the county. It gives the impression that someone was told to just get the information out there, no matter how or in what format. It’s a sad representation of the Auditor’s office

LARRY GILLEN

Maumee

Political experts? Please

Once again, the Republican Party in Ohio is showing their greed. They are not satisfied with having a large majority in the State General Assembly, they want to make sure that the ordinary citizens have no power.

They want a 60 percent super majority for us “regular” people to pass any legislature. (Frank) LaRose and (Brian) Stewart also want to keep the 50 percent majority, for these “expert” politicians to pass legislation.

You can’t have it both ways.

Either keep both at 50 or change both to 60. What are you afraid of? That maybe the nonexpert Ohioans might actually know what they are doing? They are also trying to sneak it through during the lowest voter turnout period. Shame on you.

JERRY WELKER

Maumee