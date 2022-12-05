If you have solar panels on your roof, you almost certainly aren't using all of the energy they produce and all that excess is sent to the grid, joining your utility's supply of electricity. If panel owners received nothing in return for this extra energy, solar panels would be a harder investment to justify. While home battery storage can help you save the energy you don't immediately use, there's a simpler (and cheaper) option available to solve this imbalance.

29 DAYS AGO