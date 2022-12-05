ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

disruptmagazine.com

How To Maintain Solar Battery For Your Solar Panels

Solar panels are the solution to provide your home or office with a solar electric system. It is helpful to add 24*7 electricity to your home. You will need to focus on the particular aspects of solar panels to deal with the solar energy systems in your area. A solar...
LocalNewsMatters.org

Time to catch some rays: Legislation would turn parking lots into solar power generators

Newly proposed state legislation seeks to motivate companies to turn their parking lots into functional-use solar farms. Senate Bill 49, announced during the first day of California’s new legislative session, would create a tax incentive for commercial building owners to build “solar canopies” — overhanging solar panel structures — above their large parking lots.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Benzinga

Where Do EV Batteries Go When They Die?

As car makers invest more in electric vehicles (EVs), environmentalists and scientists are raising alarms about what happens when the batteries have run their course. The International Energy Agency predicts that there will be between 148 and 230 million battery-powered vehicles on the road by 2030, which would account for up to 12% of automobiles globally. While this is a fantastic projection for the environment, not all aspects of EVs are environmentally friendly.
ScienceBlog.com

New battery tech could massively cut energy storage costs

An international team of researchers are hoping that a new, low-cost battery which holds four times the energy capacity of lithium-ion batteries and is far cheaper to produce will significantly reduce the cost of transitioning to a decarbonised economy. Led by Dr Shenlong Zhao from the University’s School of Chemical...
techeblog.com

UMass Engineers Create Biofilm Capable of Turning Sweat Into Continuous Electricity for Wearable Electronics

There are passive cooling systems that don’t require electricity, and then this biofilm capable of turning sweat into continuous power. Created by researchers at the University of Massachusetts Amherst, this innovative biofilm is capable of harvesting energy in evaporation and converting it to electricity, thus potentially revolutionizing the world of wearable electronics.
pv-magazine-usa.com

Portable off-grid solar and battery kit from Canada

SEI Logistics’ portable, folding solar panels and battery solution are designed for use by the oil and gas industry, where off-grid power is needed in remote and extremely cold locations. The portable panels come with a battery housed in a case, specially designed for cold and harsh environments. The technology was recently awarded nearly $40,000 in tax incentives from the government of Canada.
HackerNoon

Why Solar Energy is Better than Nuclear Energy

With the threat of global warming, the world continues to clamor for clean energy sources. Two of the most often cited options are solar and nuclear energy. Solar energy harnesses the radiant sun's energy to generate electricity via technologies like solar panels, while nuclear energy results from atomic fission or fusion. While widely different, these two energy sources have been pitted against each other for a while.
tedmag.com

DistributED: Futures Group, Electric Vehicles

NAED’s Futures Group, which held a packed-house in-person meeting at NAED’s recent Eastern Region Conference, is planning its next Office Hours event on December 8 at 1pm Central Time. This special podcast previews the next topic for the Futures Group, which is Electric Vehicles: Potential and Potential Roadblocks.
3DPrint.com

Generator Leader Generac Invests in 3D Printed Fuel Cell Stack Startup

WATT Fuel Cell, a Pennsylvania-based maker of Solid Oxide Fuel Cell (SOFC) stacks produced with additive manufacturing (AM), announced that the company received an investment from Generac Power Systems, a $2 billion American manufacturer of residential backup generator systems. Along with the investment, a Generac executive will join WATT’s board of directors.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
pv-magazine-usa.com

Growatt unveils new inverters for residential off-grid PV systems

Growatt has unveiled its new SPF 6000 ES Plus inverters for residential off-grid solar power systems. “The inverter’s string input current reaches up to 16A, making it compatible with 500W+ large power PV modules,” the manufacturer said. “The inverter includes dual MPP trackers for houses with multiple rooftop areas, supporting panel installation at different orientations and higher energy generation.”
CNET

Net Metering: How You Can Get Paid for Solar Power You Generate

If you have solar panels on your roof, you almost certainly aren't using all of the energy they produce and all that excess is sent to the grid, joining your utility's supply of electricity. If panel owners received nothing in return for this extra energy, solar panels would be a harder investment to justify. While home battery storage can help you save the energy you don't immediately use, there's a simpler (and cheaper) option available to solve this imbalance.
seafoodsource.com

Study shows electric car batteries can be powered from crustacean byproduct

A newly published academic study has found chitin to be a plausible sustainable energy source for electric vehicles. The paper, "A sustainable chitosan-zinc electrolyte for high-rate zinc-metal batteries," was authored by University of Maryland Professor Liangbing Hu, was published in September 2022 in the scientific journal Matter. Chitin is the...
homesenator.com

Are Solar Fans A Good Investment?

Renewable energy sources are assisting people in finding a viable solution to the climate crisis and environmental pollution. A solar fan is one of the most recent solar-powered gadgets to hit the market. Solar-powered fans make use of solar energy to provide cooling. Because they reduce electricity bills, many people have switched to using these fans.
myscience.org

