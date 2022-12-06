ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The Jewish Press

Blinken Warns Jewish State Not to Allow Prayer

Secretary of State Blinken delivered an address at the annual event for the anti-Israel group, J Street. Secretary of State Blinken took an opening shot at the incoming conservative Israeli government, warning that “We expect the new Israeli Government to continue to work with us to advance our shared values, just as we have previous governments. We’ll continue to express our support for core democratic principles, including respect for the rights of the LGBT community”.
The Independent

Voices: I used to think Nancy Pelosi was everything wrong with Washington. Wow, was I wrong

Nancy Pelosi has never been particularly popular outside Washington. Like most of Congress, she has low approval ratings and high disapproval ratings. Many conservatives see her as the embodiment of out-of-touch California liberalism that triggers outrage, but liberals see her as part of an old guard that is much less left-wing than they are. Meanwhile, much of America saw her as unwilling to let go of power. I say this because at one time or another, I shared all these views. As a young man inspired by Barack Obama’s soaring rhetoric about bridging larger divides, I found Pelosi’s establishment-style politics...
GV Wire

Supreme Court Case Could Give Dems Total Power Over CA House Seats

If you want to identify a single reason for the new Republican House majority, it could be as simple as pointing to California’s independent redistricting. Thanks to this process, the state’s Democratic Legislature has been denied the opportunity to gerrymander districts and maximize the party’s advantage for the past two decades.
The Hill

Trump enthusiasm fading fast for House GOP

Two years after rallying behind Donald Trump as the GOP’s uncontested champion, Republicans on Capitol Hill are sounding a very different tune as the former president seeks the White House once again in 2024. While a number of Trump’s staunchest supporters have already endorsed him, a long list of...
ValueWalk

Judge Rules A Fetus Has Legal Rights, Appoints Conservator For Her

WASHINGTON, D.C. (December 7, 2022) – A judge has ruled that a fetus has legal rights, and has appointed a conservator to protect those rights from financial agreements being entered into by a pregnant wife and her husband which might impact them. Mohnish Pabrai: If Investors Need To Use...
New York Post

No love from the left for NYC Democrat Rep. Hakeem Jeffries

The far left wing of the Democratic Party isn’t feeling the love for Rep. Hakeem Jeffries, the favorite to become House Minority Leader. The Democrat, who represents parts of Brooklyn and Queens, is a member of the Congressional Progressive Caucus — but unlike more radical members of his party, he does not back defunding the police and supports Israel. He had tried to distance himself from the “hard left,” telling The Atlantic last year that “There will never be a moment where I bend the knee to hard-left democratic socialism.” And he said during a 2021 interview that the “The extreme left is...
The Jewish Press

Biden Turning on Israel to Feed Progressives

Angry that Israel’s free and fair election resulted in a victory for Benjamin Netanyahu rather than the Biden administration’s preferred candidate, Yair Lapid, the administration has adopted a policy towards Israel characterized by petulance, insults and slights. While this policy undermines both the U.S.-Israel relationship and America’s national security interests, it serves to advance President Joe Biden’s ambitions as he prepares to run for reelection in 2024 and stave off a primary challenge from the progressive left.
MSNBC

The incredibly unsubtle Amy Coney Barrett response that should worry LGBTQ Americans

A primary issue in 303 Creative v. Elenis, which the Supreme Court heard on Monday, is if a Christian website designer’s refusal to create sites for same-sex couples’ weddings violates Colorado’s public accommodations law by discriminating against those couples based on their status or if it is protected by the First Amendment. So it seemed like an incredible error when the designer’s lawyer admitted, initially, that the designer wouldn’t have a problem making a website for an opposite-sex couple who reject biblical definitions of marriage.
