Democrats break with tradition by passing over 89-year-old Dianne Feinstein to elect Patty Murray 3rd in line to the presidency
Senators have long picked their longest-serving member to be third in line to the presidency. But Feinstein declined it.
Joe Manchin's Prayers Were Answered
The West Virginia senator had wished for an end to the 50-50 tied Senate—even if Raphael Warnock's win means Manchin won't be kingmaker in the chamber anymore.
“This reporting is stunning”: Experts say newly found secret Trump docs could trigger new FBI search
Legal experts were stunned after former President Donald Trump's lawyers found more documents marked classified in his Florida storage facility months after the Justice Department launched its criminal investigation into national security documents Trump kept after leaving the White House. Lawyers for Trump in recent weeks found at least two...
The Jewish Press
Blinken Warns Jewish State Not to Allow Prayer
Secretary of State Blinken delivered an address at the annual event for the anti-Israel group, J Street. Secretary of State Blinken took an opening shot at the incoming conservative Israeli government, warning that “We expect the new Israeli Government to continue to work with us to advance our shared values, just as we have previous governments. We’ll continue to express our support for core democratic principles, including respect for the rights of the LGBT community”.
What Sinema's announcement means for the Dems
A "CNN This Morning" panel discusses ways that Arizona Sen. Kyrsten Sinema's announcement that she is leaving the Democratic Party and registering as a political independent may affect the Democratic Party going forward.
Barack Obama, Chuck Schumer, Elizabeth Warren and more thank House Speaker Nancy Pelosi for her service
U.S. political leaders are thanking House Speaker Nancy Pelosi for her service after she announced Thursday that she will not seek another term as the House Democratic leader. CBS News projected Wednesday that the Republicans had clinched a majority of seats in the House in the midterm elections. Pelosi will...
Voices: I used to think Nancy Pelosi was everything wrong with Washington. Wow, was I wrong
Nancy Pelosi has never been particularly popular outside Washington. Like most of Congress, she has low approval ratings and high disapproval ratings. Many conservatives see her as the embodiment of out-of-touch California liberalism that triggers outrage, but liberals see her as part of an old guard that is much less left-wing than they are. Meanwhile, much of America saw her as unwilling to let go of power. I say this because at one time or another, I shared all these views. As a young man inspired by Barack Obama’s soaring rhetoric about bridging larger divides, I found Pelosi’s establishment-style politics...
Former GOP House Speaker Newt Gingrich warns Republicans to stop 'underestimating' Biden
"Conservatives' hostility to the Biden administration on our terms tends to blind us to just how effective Biden has been on his terms," he wrote.
GV Wire
Supreme Court Case Could Give Dems Total Power Over CA House Seats
If you want to identify a single reason for the new Republican House majority, it could be as simple as pointing to California’s independent redistricting. Thanks to this process, the state’s Democratic Legislature has been denied the opportunity to gerrymander districts and maximize the party’s advantage for the past two decades.
Pelosi says Dems can still win the House: Republicans 'haven't won it yet'
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi tells CNN's Dana Bash that Republicans are getting ahead of themselves when it comes to their plans for a new majority in the House.
Schumer skips over Feinstein, 89, for Senate president pro tem, third in presidential line of succession
Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer is picking Sen. Patty Murray to be the next Senate president pro tempore in 2023 after Sen. Patrick Leahy retires.
Trump enthusiasm fading fast for House GOP
Two years after rallying behind Donald Trump as the GOP’s uncontested champion, Republicans on Capitol Hill are sounding a very different tune as the former president seeks the White House once again in 2024. While a number of Trump’s staunchest supporters have already endorsed him, a long list of...
Musk reacts after Biden swaps Russian arms dealer for WNBA star Brittney Griner: 'Never leave a Marine behind'
Twitter CEO Elon Musk voiced his criticism over President Joe Biden's prisoner swap with Russia, which resulting in Russia releasing WNBA star Brittney Griner.
‘Don’t listen to this evil woman’: Bishop rejects Hillary Clinton's abortion comments
Catholic Bishop Joseph Strickland of Texas begged people to ignore Hillary Clinton’s recent comments comparing those who speak out against abortion to Russian troops raping women in Ukraine.
Summit Daily News
Meet Adam Frisch, the candidate who shocked Lauren Boebert and his fellow Democrats
ASPEN — Win or lose, Democrat Adam Frisch shocked Republican U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert and the national Democratic establishment that gave him little chance of succeeding in Tuesday’s election. Logging thousands of miles driving across a district the size of Mississippi, his goal was to meet voters in...
ValueWalk
Judge Rules A Fetus Has Legal Rights, Appoints Conservator For Her
WASHINGTON, D.C. (December 7, 2022) – A judge has ruled that a fetus has legal rights, and has appointed a conservator to protect those rights from financial agreements being entered into by a pregnant wife and her husband which might impact them. Mohnish Pabrai: If Investors Need To Use...
No love from the left for NYC Democrat Rep. Hakeem Jeffries
The far left wing of the Democratic Party isn’t feeling the love for Rep. Hakeem Jeffries, the favorite to become House Minority Leader. The Democrat, who represents parts of Brooklyn and Queens, is a member of the Congressional Progressive Caucus — but unlike more radical members of his party, he does not back defunding the police and supports Israel. He had tried to distance himself from the “hard left,” telling The Atlantic last year that “There will never be a moment where I bend the knee to hard-left democratic socialism.” And he said during a 2021 interview that the “The extreme left is...
The Jewish Press
Biden Turning on Israel to Feed Progressives
Angry that Israel’s free and fair election resulted in a victory for Benjamin Netanyahu rather than the Biden administration’s preferred candidate, Yair Lapid, the administration has adopted a policy towards Israel characterized by petulance, insults and slights. While this policy undermines both the U.S.-Israel relationship and America’s national security interests, it serves to advance President Joe Biden’s ambitions as he prepares to run for reelection in 2024 and stave off a primary challenge from the progressive left.
U.S. Supreme Court to consider prohibition on encouraging illegal immigration
Dec 9 (Reuters) - The U.S. Supreme Court on Friday agreed to hear a bid by President Joe Biden's administration to revive a federal law that makes it a criminal offense to encourage illegal immigration after it was struck down by a lower court as a violation of free speech rights.
MSNBC
The incredibly unsubtle Amy Coney Barrett response that should worry LGBTQ Americans
A primary issue in 303 Creative v. Elenis, which the Supreme Court heard on Monday, is if a Christian website designer’s refusal to create sites for same-sex couples’ weddings violates Colorado’s public accommodations law by discriminating against those couples based on their status or if it is protected by the First Amendment. So it seemed like an incredible error when the designer’s lawyer admitted, initially, that the designer wouldn’t have a problem making a website for an opposite-sex couple who reject biblical definitions of marriage.
