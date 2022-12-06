Read full article on original website
voiceofmotown.com
WVU Lands Quarterback Commit
Earlier this evening, West Virginia and Neal Brown landed a commitment from Sam Stoner, a quarterback from York, Pennsylvania. Stoner, who does not hold a rating on 247Sports, will be a preferred walk-on for the Mountaineers. He is the high school teammate of 2023 commit Jaheim White, and currently holds the school’s all-time passing record for yardage and touchdowns (5,296 yards and 66 touchdowns).
BREAKING: WVU Loses Another Young DB to the Portal
The portal is staying active in Morgantown.
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Patriots put pressure on Marietta Tigers, fall 46-44
MARIETTA — In order to keep its perfect record intact, the Marietta girls had to hold their collective breath as Parkersburg South nearly rallied from a 14-point, fourth quarter deficit Thursday night at Sutton Gymnasium. After the Tigers missed the front-end of a one-and-one with 7.9 seconds remaining and...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Walker leads UAB against West Virginia
UAB Blazers (7-1) at West Virginia Mountaineers (7-2) Morgantown, Indiana; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST. BOTTOM LINE: UAB visits the West Virginia Mountaineers after Jordan Walker scored 30 points in UAB’s 76-68 victory over the South Alabama Jaguars. The Mountaineers are 4-0 in home games. West Virginia has a 7-2...
MSN says this is West Virginia’s best hole-in-the-wall restaurant
MSN released a list of the "most brilliant hole-in-the-wall restaurant" in each state, and it features a Marion County deli.
WBOY
Wave of West Virginia schools ‘swatted’—here’s what that means
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) — Morgantown High School, along with Robert C. Byrd High School, Fairmont Senior and multiple high schools elsewhere in West Virginia, received hoax calls reporting active shooters on Wednesday morning. The Morgantown Police Department said in a press release that an unidentified man, who was claiming...
WTRF
Casting Crowns band coming to Wheeling
Compassion International presents Casting Crowns, The Healer Tour, coming to Wheeling, West Virginia on April 6 at The Capitol Theatre. They will be joined by special guests We Are Messengers and Ben Fuller. Get tickets here.
West Virginia brewery to add Fairmont location
Stumptown Ales announced in a Facebook post on Tuesday that they would be expanding their operation to Fairmont.
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Kristine E. Green
Kristine Elizabeth Green, 75, of Marietta, passed away at 6:51 p.m., Wednesday, at Licking Memorial Hospital, Newark, Ohio. Funeral, 11 a.m. Monday at McClure-Schafer-Lankford Funeral Home. Burial, Putnam Cemetery. Visitation, 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. Sunday. Messages of sympathy may be sent to www.Lankfordfh.com.
WTRF
Double fatality in West Virginia involving dirt bikes, school responds
MARSHALL COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) — Bill Helms, Marshall County Sheriff, reports to 7News that at approximately 5:37 p.m. there was a fatal accident involving two riders on dirt bikes. Charles Donnely, 40, and a 16-year-old student at John Marshall High School, both of Moundsville, were riding dirt bikes around...
WDTV
WVU students propose a solution to problematic Bridgeport intersection
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - For years the intersection of Worthington Drive and West Philadelphia Avenue, also referred to as the Simpson Elementary intersection had caused some problems. West Virginia University Civil Engineering students studied the intersection and proposed ideas to Bridgeport City Council of how to fix it. The plan...
‘I just walk all night to stay warm’: As more people live on the streets, unsheltered West Virginians struggle to survive
Charleston, Huntington and Morgantown have all seen large increases in their unsheltered homeless populations. Those living outside describe the hardships of eking out life on the margins, especially during the winter. ‘I just walk all night to stay warm’: As more people live on the streets, unsheltered West Virginians struggle to survive appeared first on Mountain State Spotlight, West Virginia's civic newsroom.
Name of man killed at Nickles Bakery in Ohio now known
BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) — 7News has learned the name of the worker killed in an industrial accident at Nickles Bakery on Monday. Robert Edward Mike Jr., 29, of Martins Ferry died at the bakery in an industrial accident. Man dies from industrial accident at Ohio bakery He is survived by his wife, parents, siblings […]
Swatting threat call made to an Ohio County school
OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) — Philip Stahl, Public Information Officer for the Wheeling Police Department, confirms that the department received a threat call to its non-emergency dispatch line Wednesday. The call was an automated message making a threat to an area high school, but did not name the school. Public Resource Officers were notified in the […]
WTOV 9
Truck springs diesel fuel leak along Ohio 7 in Steubenville, causes lane closure
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ohio — Ohio 7 southbound in Steubenville near University Boulevard was limited to one lane after a tractor trailer hauling concrete piping sprung a diesel fuel leak. The truck was coming across the Veterans Memorial Bridge around 10 a.m., when officials say it hit a piece of...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
John David Williamson
John David Williamson, 90, of Williamstown, died Dec. 6, 2022. Funeral, 1 p.m. Monday, St. Luke’s Episcopal Church, Marietta. Burial, Riverview Cemetery, Williamstown, with military honors. Visitation, 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Monday. Condolences may be sent to www.CawleyandPeoples.com or their Facebook page.
WTAP
Former sheriff of Noble County passes away
NOBLE COUNTY, Ohio (WTAP) - A former sheriff of Noble County has passed away. Landon T. Smith, age 80, of Caldwell, Ohio, died Tuesday, December 6, 2022, at his home. He was born November 2, 1942, in Caldwell, son of the late Charles L. and Martha L. Marquis Smith. He...
WTRF
Five people in northern West Virginia are facing federal COVID fraud charges
WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — A federal grand jury has indicted five West Virginians, four of whom are from the northern panhandle. The suspects allegedly fleeced the government out of CARES Act funds. One of them, 27-year-old Dalton Haas of Wheeling, is charged with wire fraud and making false statements.
This West Virginia diner will take you back in time
FAIRMONT, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Go back in time with a meal at DJ’s 50’s and 60’s Diner in Fairmont. When one walks into this diner, one will for sure feel the 50’s and 60’s nostalgia while munching on some home-style breakfast. The restaurant has...
Metro News
Man, student killed in dirt bike wrecks
MOUNDSVILLE, W.Va. — A man and a teenager were killed in a crash of a dirt bikes Wednesday evening in Marshall County. The victims are identified as Charles Donnely, 40, and a 16-year-old, who was a student at John Marshall High School. The wreck occurred at just after 5:30...
