Wheeling, WV

voiceofmotown.com

WVU Lands Quarterback Commit

Earlier this evening, West Virginia and Neal Brown landed a commitment from Sam Stoner, a quarterback from York, Pennsylvania. Stoner, who does not hold a rating on 247Sports, will be a preferred walk-on for the Mountaineers. He is the high school teammate of 2023 commit Jaheim White, and currently holds the school’s all-time passing record for yardage and touchdowns (5,296 yards and 66 touchdowns).
MORGANTOWN, WV
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Patriots put pressure on Marietta Tigers, fall 46-44

MARIETTA — In order to keep its perfect record intact, the Marietta girls had to hold their collective breath as Parkersburg South nearly rallied from a 14-point, fourth quarter deficit Thursday night at Sutton Gymnasium. After the Tigers missed the front-end of a one-and-one with 7.9 seconds remaining and...
MARIETTA, OH
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Walker leads UAB against West Virginia

UAB Blazers (7-1) at West Virginia Mountaineers (7-2) Morgantown, Indiana; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST. BOTTOM LINE: UAB visits the West Virginia Mountaineers after Jordan Walker scored 30 points in UAB’s 76-68 victory over the South Alabama Jaguars. The Mountaineers are 4-0 in home games. West Virginia has a 7-2...
MORGANTOWN, WV
WBOY

Wave of West Virginia schools ‘swatted’—here’s what that means

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) — Morgantown High School, along with Robert C. Byrd High School, Fairmont Senior and multiple high schools elsewhere in West Virginia, received hoax calls reporting active shooters on Wednesday morning. The Morgantown Police Department said in a press release that an unidentified man, who was claiming...
MORGANTOWN, WV
WTRF

Casting Crowns band coming to Wheeling

Compassion International presents Casting Crowns, The Healer Tour, coming to Wheeling, West Virginia on April 6 at The Capitol Theatre. They will be joined by special guests We Are Messengers and Ben Fuller. Get tickets here.
WHEELING, WV
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Kristine E. Green

Kristine Elizabeth Green, 75, of Marietta, passed away at 6:51 p.m., Wednesday, at Licking Memorial Hospital, Newark, Ohio. Funeral, 11 a.m. Monday at McClure-Schafer-Lankford Funeral Home. Burial, Putnam Cemetery. Visitation, 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. Sunday. Messages of sympathy may be sent to www.Lankfordfh.com.
MARIETTA, OH
WTRF

Double fatality in West Virginia involving dirt bikes, school responds

MARSHALL COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) — Bill Helms, Marshall County Sheriff, reports to 7News that at approximately 5:37 p.m. there was a fatal accident involving two riders on dirt bikes. Charles Donnely, 40, and a 16-year-old student at John Marshall High School, both of Moundsville, were riding dirt bikes around...
WHEELING, WV
WDTV

WVU students propose a solution to problematic Bridgeport intersection

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - For years the intersection of Worthington Drive and West Philadelphia Avenue, also referred to as the Simpson Elementary intersection had caused some problems. West Virginia University Civil Engineering students studied the intersection and proposed ideas to Bridgeport City Council of how to fix it. The plan...
BRIDGEPORT, WV
Mountain State Spotlight

‘I just walk all night to stay warm’: As more people live on the streets, unsheltered West Virginians struggle to survive

Charleston, Huntington and Morgantown have all seen large increases in their unsheltered homeless populations. Those living outside describe the hardships of eking out life on the margins, especially during the winter. ‘I just walk all night to stay warm’: As more people live on the streets, unsheltered West Virginians struggle to survive appeared first on Mountain State Spotlight, West Virginia's civic newsroom.
CHARLESTON, WV
WTRF- 7News

Name of man killed at Nickles Bakery in Ohio now known

BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) — 7News has learned the name of the worker killed in an industrial accident at Nickles Bakery on Monday. Robert Edward Mike Jr., 29, of Martins Ferry died at the bakery in an industrial accident. Man dies from industrial accident at Ohio bakery He is survived by his wife, parents, siblings […]
MARTINS FERRY, OH
WTRF- 7News

Swatting threat call made to an Ohio County school

OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) — Philip Stahl, Public Information Officer for the Wheeling Police Department, confirms that the department received a threat call to its non-emergency dispatch line Wednesday. The call was an automated message making a threat to an area high school, but did not name the school. Public Resource Officers were notified in the […]
OHIO COUNTY, WV
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

John David Williamson

John David Williamson, 90, of Williamstown, died Dec. 6, 2022. Funeral, 1 p.m. Monday, St. Luke’s Episcopal Church, Marietta. Burial, Riverview Cemetery, Williamstown, with military honors. Visitation, 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Monday. Condolences may be sent to www.CawleyandPeoples.com or their Facebook page.
WILLIAMSTOWN, WV
WTAP

Former sheriff of Noble County passes away

NOBLE COUNTY, Ohio (WTAP) - A former sheriff of Noble County has passed away. Landon T. Smith, age 80, of Caldwell, Ohio, died Tuesday, December 6, 2022, at his home. He was born November 2, 1942, in Caldwell, son of the late Charles L. and Martha L. Marquis Smith. He...
NOBLE COUNTY, OH
Metro News

Man, student killed in dirt bike wrecks

MOUNDSVILLE, W.Va. — A man and a teenager were killed in a crash of a dirt bikes Wednesday evening in Marshall County. The victims are identified as Charles Donnely, 40, and a 16-year-old, who was a student at John Marshall High School. The wreck occurred at just after 5:30...
MARSHALL COUNTY, WV

