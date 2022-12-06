Read full article on original website
Dale Ingram
On Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2022, Dale Ingram, loving husband, father, and pap passed away peacefully at his home at the age of 78. His battle with muscular dystrophy in recent years showed his courage in facing life challenges with a smile and a good joke. Despite his struggles, he came out as a hero and stayed strong until the end.
Arthur Hendershot
Arthur Hendershot, 55, passed away in Ripley on Nov. 27, 2022. A private cremation will be held at Mid-Ohio Valley Cremation Society.
Virginia Anne Longwell
Virginia Anne Longwell, 83, of Parkersburg, WV, passed away Monday, Dec. 5, 2022, at Camden Clark Medical Center. She was born Aug. 17, 1939, a daughter of the late Frank J. Blackwell and Dollie (Poole) Blackwell Chenoweth. Virginia was a member of the Edgelawn Methodist Church and she enjoyed watching...
Sandra “Sandie” Kay Allman Spade
Sandra “Sandie” Kay Allman Spade, 70, of Parkersburg, died Tuesday at Camden Clark Medical Center. At Sandie’s request there will be no visitation or services. Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home and Crematory of Vienna is honored to serve the Spade family.
Kristine E. Green
Kristine Elizabeth Green, 75, of Marietta, passed away at 6:51 p.m., Wednesday, at Licking Memorial Hospital, Newark, Ohio. Funeral, 11 a.m. Monday at McClure-Schafer-Lankford Funeral Home. Burial, Putnam Cemetery. Visitation, 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. Sunday. Messages of sympathy may be sent to www.Lankfordfh.com.
Lyle S. Dayhoff
Lyle S. Dayhoff, 95, of Little Hocking, Ohio, passed away Dec. 6, 2022, at CCMC. Arrangements are pending at Leavitt Funeral Home, Parkersburg.
John David Williamson
John David Williamson, 90, of Williamstown, died Dec. 6, 2022. Funeral, 1 p.m. Monday, St. Luke’s Episcopal Church, Marietta. Burial, Riverview Cemetery, Williamstown, with military honors. Visitation, 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Monday. Condolences may be sent to www.CawleyandPeoples.com or their Facebook page.
Joan L. Fazio
Joan Louise Fazio, 81 of Parkersburg, went home to be with Jesus on December 4, 2022 at the Camden Clark Medical Center. She was born October 15, 1941 in Cumberland, MD, a daughter of the late Paul Oscar and Bernice Edrie Gibbs Kitzmiller. She is survived by her husband of...
Robert Eugene Casto
Robert Eugene Casto, 74, of Parkersburg, passed away December 4, 2022, at Ohio State University Hospital. He was born January 14th, 1948, a son to the late Orville W. and Dessa N. Casto (Runion).Bob was a businessman, owning and operating several businesses in the area. Bob was also a pastor in the Parkersburg area for many years, and served his community through organizations like Old Man River. He always helped others in any way he could. His wife and family loved him so much and will miss him dearly.
Robert “Bob” Earl Nelson
Robert “Bob” Earl Nelson, 90, of Parkersburg, WV, passed away from this life at his residence on December 5, 2022. He was born on July 14, 1932, in Cisco, WV, the son of the late James and Edna Leona Moore Nelson. He was a 1950 graduate of Cairo...
David Krupinski
David (Dave) Edward Louis Krupinski, 67, passed away peacefully at his home in Parkersburg, W.Va., Nov. 27, 2022, entering into the arms of his Lord and Savior. Cremation services entrusted to the Leavitt Funeral Home Parkersburg. Online condolences may be sent to the family @ www.leavittfuneralhome.com.
Everett Leo Hopkins
Everett Leo Hopkins, 86, of Big Bend, W.Va., went home to be with the Lord, Friday, Dec. 2, 2022, at Genesis Glenville Center. Funeral service, 1 p.m. Friday, Stump Funeral Home & Cremation, Inc., Grantsville. Visitation, one hour before the funeral. Interment, Hunt Cemetery. Condolences may be expressed at www.stumpfuneralhomes.com.
Al “Big Al” Dotson
Al “Big Al” Dotson, 75, of Vienna, WV, passed away peacefully at his residence, Monday, December 5, 2022. He was born May 2, 1947, in West Union, WV, a son of the late Herman and Nettie Dotson. Al graduated from Pennsboro High School and Marietta Technical College as...
Smoot children to present Christmas show
PARKERSBURG — The Smoot Theatre Youth Vocal Ensembles will present a Christmas Concert at 3 p.m. Saturday at Trinity Episcopal Church. The choral groups are the Smoot Theatre Children’s Chorus, in its 13th year, the Smoot Theatre Boys Ensemble, in its 11th year, and the Smoot Theatre Girls Ensemble, in its eighth year.
Three Parkersburg South Patriots named 1st team all-state
HUNTINGTON — Under his football jersey on the back of his shoulder pads, Gavin Lochow wore his motivation. “Play like Julie” was emblazoned there. It was a reminder to the Huntington High senior quarterback to give his best effort, just as did his aunt Julie Ditty, who died from breast cancer at 42 on Aug. 31, 2021, four days after Lochow played the first football game of his junior season. Ditty was a star professional tennis player ranked as high as 89th in the world. She gave tennis lessons up until three days before she died.
Ashton Boron’s 30 helps St. Marys defeat Parkersburg Catholic, 95-53
PARKERSBURG — Ashton Boron went for a career-high 30 points while Luke Powell and Joey Ramsey added 21 apiece here Thursday night during St. Marys’ 95-53 triumph at Parkersburg Catholic. Powell flirted with a triple-double thanks to his game-highs of 12 rebounds and seven blocked shots. Ramsey made...
Actors Guild of Parkersburg schedules ‘Curious Incident’ auditions
PARKERSBURG — The Actors Guild of Parkersburg will hold auditions for “The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time” 6 p.m. Sunday and Monday in the guild rehearsal hall, 724 Market St. The show is a mystery about the death of a neighbor’s dog, Wellington, which...
Patriots put pressure on Marietta Tigers, fall 46-44
MARIETTA — In order to keep its perfect record intact, the Marietta girls had to hold their collective breath as Parkersburg South nearly rallied from a 14-point, fourth quarter deficit Thursday night at Sutton Gymnasium. After the Tigers missed the front-end of a one-and-one with 7.9 seconds remaining and...
Elizabeth museum holding Christmas open house
ELIZABETH — Folks can visit with Santa Claus and view items from Wirt County history Sunday afternoon at the Beauchamp-Newman Museum in Elizabeth. The Elizabeth Beauchamp Chapter of the Daughters of American Pioneers will hold the open house from 1-3 p.m. Sunday at the museum at 29 Beauchamp Lane behind the Wirt County Courthouse in Elizabeth. Admission is free.
Sportsman’s Warehouse hunts up a Parkersburg location
PARKERSBURG — A national outdoor retailer will be taking over the space once occupied by Office Depot. A sign was placed recently at the store, located at 4030 Murdoch Ave., Parkersburg, saying Sportsman’s Warehouse was coming soon. Lindsey Kerr Piersol, executive director for the Wood County Development Authority,...
