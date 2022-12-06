ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gardner, KS

mycouriertribune.com

County residents get payment extension for 2022 property tax bills

CLAY COUNTY — Taxpayers in Clay County are getting an extension to pay their 2022 property taxes after a paper shortage with a vendor used for billing lead to more than 19,000 property tax bills going out later than usual. “The county provided the information to the printer for...
CLAY COUNTY, MO
lstribune.net

Molendorp Disburses Nearly $32 Million In November Collections, Second Largest November In History

Property tax season has started out quickly for Cass County Collector of Revenue Chris Molendorp. Molendorp has released November 2022, property tax disbursement figures for Cass County’s local political subdivisions. Molendorp disbursed $31,795,244.30 to 70 separate local political subdivisions and the State of Missouri. Cass County’s 14 public-school districts...
CASS COUNTY, MO
plattecountylandmark.com

Evergy will speak on Platte City power outages

MOST RECENT INTERRUPTION CAUSED BY ‘OVERLY AGGRESSIVE SQUIRREL’. It’s time for an update. Perhaps in more ways than one. Consistent reliability issues with Evergy’s electrical service in large portions of Platte City was a hot topic last summer, as a string of outages in the previous several months had raised the ire of residents and business owners. The topic has never been far from the minds of a frustrated public, and later this month an update from the company will be given at an open meeting.
PLATTE CITY, MO
KSN News

What legal weed in Missouri means for Kansas

JOPLIN, Mo. (KSNF) – On Nov. 8, voters in Missouri passed Amendment 3, essentially giving recreational cannabis a green light in the Show-Me-State. But, after Missouri marijuana laws go into effect on December 8, 2022, will legal weed in Missouri create complications for the Sunflower State, where recreational marijuana is illegal? Since cannabis is illegal […]
KANSAS STATE
WIBW

Kansas City area to welcome new $400 million sports complex

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. (WIBW) - Overland Park will welcome a new $400 million sports complex that will be the home of one of the area’s only regulation-sized skating rinks. Kansas Governor Laura Kelly announced on Wednesday, Dec. 7, that ground has been broken for a new, 420,000-square-foot multi-sport complex at the Bluhawk development in Overland Park. She said the facility is part of a more than $400 million, 277-acre, mixed-use project funded in part by STAR Bonds.
OVERLAND PARK, KS
KMBC.com

Kansas City-area hospitals warn they are overwhelmed

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City-area hospitals are warning that they are overwhelmed. Families said they have waited as long as 10 hours at emergency rooms to be seen. And it's not something localized to Kansas City. This is a nationwide problem. Sometimes, there is no wait at emergency...
KANSAS CITY, MO
bluevalleypost.com

2 Overland Park hospitals earn ‘straight A’s’ for safety

Two Overland Park hospitals have earned top grades for safety, according to new national medical watchdog group’s annual ratings. Driving the news: Both Menorah Medical Center and Overland Park Regional Medical Center both received “Straight A” grades for safety from The Leapfrog Group, a national independent nonprofit that advocates for hospital transparency.
OVERLAND PARK, KS
kcur.org

Kansas City maker of bourbon balls wants them ‘out of the Christmas tins’ for a year-round treat

Lisa Fitch is a proud Kansas Citian with Midwestern roots, but there is one Southern holiday candy that holds a special place in her heart: bourbon balls. The chocolatey, boozy sweets, which are often eaten or given as gifts during winter holidays, originally hail from Kentucky. But Fitch remembers making them as a child with her mother and grandmother. Her grandmother even had her own bourbon balls recipe.
KANSAS CITY, MO
fordauthority.com

Ford Kansas City Assembly Plant Gets Repaved

The Ford Kansas City Assembly plant has been in operation since 1951, employing over 7,000 people currently and churning out a large number of vehicles over the years – including more than one million Ford Transit vans. Regardless, as it finds itself in the midst of a major EV pivot, FoMoCo is also investing $3.7 billion in its Michigan, Ohio, and Missouri assembly plants to support the production of new models and add thousands of jobs. At least some of that money recently went to the Ford Kansas City Assembly plant, which just received an asphalt surface overhaul.
KANSAS CITY, MO

