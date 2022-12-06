Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Lottery ticket worth $4.2 million sold at Missouri gas stationKristen WaltersMissouri State
Adair Fish: Woman arrested after allegedly admitting in a 911 call that her 5-year-old had been dead for several daysLavinia ThompsonKansas City, MO
10 Kansas City companies that pay $25+ an hourEvan CrosbyKansas City, MO
This organization in Kansas City is offering $50 million in grants. Will you apply?Ash JurbergKansas City, MO
6 Entry Level Jobs That Pay $60,000+ a Year in Kansas CityEvan CrosbyKansas City, MO
mycouriertribune.com
County residents get payment extension for 2022 property tax bills
CLAY COUNTY — Taxpayers in Clay County are getting an extension to pay their 2022 property taxes after a paper shortage with a vendor used for billing lead to more than 19,000 property tax bills going out later than usual. “The county provided the information to the printer for...
lstribune.net
Molendorp Disburses Nearly $32 Million In November Collections, Second Largest November In History
Property tax season has started out quickly for Cass County Collector of Revenue Chris Molendorp. Molendorp has released November 2022, property tax disbursement figures for Cass County’s local political subdivisions. Molendorp disbursed $31,795,244.30 to 70 separate local political subdivisions and the State of Missouri. Cass County’s 14 public-school districts...
Restaurant Row in Lenexa City Center gets greenlight for revised plan
The developers of Restaurant Row in Lenexa City Center have added more density to the project's latest iteration and won initial approval.
Missouri personal property tax jumps lead to questions, long lines
Personal property taxes in Missouri, that's what you pay on your vehicles, are due on December 31 in Jackson County.
plattecountylandmark.com
Evergy will speak on Platte City power outages
MOST RECENT INTERRUPTION CAUSED BY ‘OVERLY AGGRESSIVE SQUIRREL’. It’s time for an update. Perhaps in more ways than one. Consistent reliability issues with Evergy’s electrical service in large portions of Platte City was a hot topic last summer, as a string of outages in the previous several months had raised the ire of residents and business owners. The topic has never been far from the minds of a frustrated public, and later this month an update from the company will be given at an open meeting.
Mission Gateway construction may be delayed later into 2023
It's been almost a year since Mission Gateway's developers released the project's latest iteration, and they will have to wait a little bit longer.
What legal weed in Missouri means for Kansas
JOPLIN, Mo. (KSNF) – On Nov. 8, voters in Missouri passed Amendment 3, essentially giving recreational cannabis a green light in the Show-Me-State. But, after Missouri marijuana laws go into effect on December 8, 2022, will legal weed in Missouri create complications for the Sunflower State, where recreational marijuana is illegal? Since cannabis is illegal […]
WIBW
Kansas City area to welcome new $400 million sports complex
OVERLAND PARK, Kan. (WIBW) - Overland Park will welcome a new $400 million sports complex that will be the home of one of the area’s only regulation-sized skating rinks. Kansas Governor Laura Kelly announced on Wednesday, Dec. 7, that ground has been broken for a new, 420,000-square-foot multi-sport complex at the Bluhawk development in Overland Park. She said the facility is part of a more than $400 million, 277-acre, mixed-use project funded in part by STAR Bonds.
Kansas City approves $130M apartment project at blighted hospital site
NorthPoint Development will proceed with its $130 million ArriveKC apartment complex in place of the former Trinity Lutheran Hospital.
35 years later, murder of Wyandotte County Democratic leader remains unsolved
On the morning of Dec. 21, 1987, the body of Charles (Chuck) W. Thompson was found lying on the sidewalk in front of Jalisco's Restaurant located at N. 50th Street and State Avenue in Kansas City, Kansas.
KCTV 5
Deal reached to install new warning system for Independence Bridge
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A plan to install a warning height clearance curtain for the Independence Bridge is one step closer to reality. The city and KCT Railway have agreed to split the costs which are estimated to be around $150,000. “My hope is that this is something that...
UM System says marijuana possession, use, will remain illegal
Despite a recent change in state law, marijuana possession and use will remain illegal on any University of Missouri system property.
Popular restaurant chain opens another new location in Kansas
A popular restaurant chain just opened another new location in Kansas this week. Read on to learn more. On Thursday, December 1, 2022, the popular restaurant chain Chick-fil-A opened its newest Kansas location in Overland Park.
PHOTOS: Elms Hotel in Excelsior Springs finishes multimillion-dollar renovation
The Elms Hotel & Spa has wrapped up its multimillion-dollar makeover, which features a variety of updates throughout the 153-room hotel.
KMBC.com
Kansas City-area hospitals warn they are overwhelmed
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City-area hospitals are warning that they are overwhelmed. Families said they have waited as long as 10 hours at emergency rooms to be seen. And it's not something localized to Kansas City. This is a nationwide problem. Sometimes, there is no wait at emergency...
Why are restaurants closing their doors in Kansas City?
Kansas City, Mo. - Kansas Citians love to go out to eat and enjoy good food -- especially delicious barbecue. However, between January 2020 and December 2021, more restaurants closed in Kansas City than opened.
Drummer for rock band Tool scheduled to be in a Kansas City courtroom next week
Danny Carey, the drummer for Tool, is scheduled to be in a Kansas City court Dec. 15, after he was ticketed for assault at KCI Airport in 2021.
bluevalleypost.com
2 Overland Park hospitals earn ‘straight A’s’ for safety
Two Overland Park hospitals have earned top grades for safety, according to new national medical watchdog group’s annual ratings. Driving the news: Both Menorah Medical Center and Overland Park Regional Medical Center both received “Straight A” grades for safety from The Leapfrog Group, a national independent nonprofit that advocates for hospital transparency.
kcur.org
Kansas City maker of bourbon balls wants them ‘out of the Christmas tins’ for a year-round treat
Lisa Fitch is a proud Kansas Citian with Midwestern roots, but there is one Southern holiday candy that holds a special place in her heart: bourbon balls. The chocolatey, boozy sweets, which are often eaten or given as gifts during winter holidays, originally hail from Kentucky. But Fitch remembers making them as a child with her mother and grandmother. Her grandmother even had her own bourbon balls recipe.
fordauthority.com
Ford Kansas City Assembly Plant Gets Repaved
The Ford Kansas City Assembly plant has been in operation since 1951, employing over 7,000 people currently and churning out a large number of vehicles over the years – including more than one million Ford Transit vans. Regardless, as it finds itself in the midst of a major EV pivot, FoMoCo is also investing $3.7 billion in its Michigan, Ohio, and Missouri assembly plants to support the production of new models and add thousands of jobs. At least some of that money recently went to the Ford Kansas City Assembly plant, which just received an asphalt surface overhaul.
