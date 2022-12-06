Read full article on original website
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Patriots put pressure on Marietta Tigers, fall 46-44
MARIETTA — In order to keep its perfect record intact, the Marietta girls had to hold their collective breath as Parkersburg South nearly rallied from a 14-point, fourth quarter deficit Thursday night at Sutton Gymnasium. After the Tigers missed the front-end of a one-and-one with 7.9 seconds remaining and...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Ashton Boron’s 30 helps St. Marys defeat Parkersburg Catholic, 95-53
PARKERSBURG — Ashton Boron went for a career-high 30 points while Luke Powell and Joey Ramsey added 21 apiece here Thursday night during St. Marys’ 95-53 triumph at Parkersburg Catholic. Powell flirted with a triple-double thanks to his game-highs of 12 rebounds and seven blocked shots. Ramsey made...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Vikings improve to 4-0 with 62-52 win over Big Reds
PARKERSBURG — McKennan Hall and Abby Eastman produced double-doubles here Wednesday night inside Memorial Fieldhouse to help lead Ripley to a 62-52 victory against Parkersburg in a battle of preseason ranked programs. PHS second-year head coach Chris Murray’s club, ranked No. 6 in Class AAAA, entered with a 1-0...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
‘Jackets top Class A: Rickie Allen captains all-state first-team offense for champion Williamstown
Williamstown’s Maxwell Molessa saved his best for last. The junior quarterback rushed for 276 yards and five touchdowns and threw for 58 more as the Yellowjackets beat James Monroe 52-20 in the Class A state title game Saturday. Molessa simply was unstoppable averaging 14.5 yards per carry. “His performance...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Three Parkersburg South Patriots named 1st team all-state
HUNTINGTON — Under his football jersey on the back of his shoulder pads, Gavin Lochow wore his motivation. “Play like Julie” was emblazoned there. It was a reminder to the Huntington High senior quarterback to give his best effort, just as did his aunt Julie Ditty, who died from breast cancer at 42 on Aug. 31, 2021, four days after Lochow played the first football game of his junior season. Ditty was a star professional tennis player ranked as high as 89th in the world. She gave tennis lessons up until three days before she died.
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Johnson’s halfcourt heave gives Waterford triumph over Zeps
WATERFORD — The ideal inbounds pass followed by the perfect shot. Alec Johnson’s shot from just beyond half court as time expired found all net and lifted the Waterford boys basketball team to a 61-58 win over Shenandoah Tuesday night at Harry W. Cooper Annex. Johnson’s fifth and...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
John DeVore
John DeVore, 69, of Parkersburg, passed away Dec. 7, 2022. A private cremation will be held at Mid-Ohio Valley Cremation Society.
WTAP
Parkersburg ice skating rink is opening Friday
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The ice skating rink at Parkersburg City Park is set to open Friday night. It will be open 7 to 10 PM on Fridays and 6 to 10 PM Saturdays. Andy Hartleben is wanting it to be a safe and fun place for everyone. Hartleben said,...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Kristine E. Green
Kristine Elizabeth Green, 75, of Marietta, passed away at 6:51 p.m., Wednesday, at Licking Memorial Hospital, Newark, Ohio. Funeral, 11 a.m. Monday at McClure-Schafer-Lankford Funeral Home. Burial, Putnam Cemetery. Visitation, 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. Sunday. Messages of sympathy may be sent to www.Lankfordfh.com.
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Lyle S. Dayhoff
Lyle S. Dayhoff, 95, of Little Hocking, Ohio, passed away Dec. 6, 2022, at CCMC. Arrangements are pending at Leavitt Funeral Home, Parkersburg.
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Arthur Hendershot
Arthur Hendershot, 55, passed away in Ripley on Nov. 27, 2022. A private cremation will be held at Mid-Ohio Valley Cremation Society.
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Virginia Anne Longwell
Virginia Anne Longwell, 83, of Parkersburg, WV, passed away Monday, Dec. 5, 2022, at Camden Clark Medical Center. She was born Aug. 17, 1939, a daughter of the late Frank J. Blackwell and Dollie (Poole) Blackwell Chenoweth. Virginia was a member of the Edgelawn Methodist Church and she enjoyed watching...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Dale Ingram
On Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2022, Dale Ingram, loving husband, father, and pap passed away peacefully at his home at the age of 78. His battle with muscular dystrophy in recent years showed his courage in facing life challenges with a smile and a good joke. Despite his struggles, he came out as a hero and stayed strong until the end.
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
John David Williamson
John David Williamson, 90, of Williamstown, died Dec. 6, 2022. Funeral, 1 p.m. Monday, St. Luke’s Episcopal Church, Marietta. Burial, Riverview Cemetery, Williamstown, with military honors. Visitation, 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Monday. Condolences may be sent to www.CawleyandPeoples.com or their Facebook page.
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
David Krupinski
David (Dave) Edward Louis Krupinski, 67, passed away peacefully at his home in Parkersburg, W.Va., Nov. 27, 2022, entering into the arms of his Lord and Savior. Cremation services entrusted to the Leavitt Funeral Home Parkersburg. Online condolences may be sent to the family @ www.leavittfuneralhome.com.
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Robert Eugene Casto
Robert Eugene Casto, 74, of Parkersburg, passed away December 4, 2022, at Ohio State University Hospital. He was born January 14th, 1948, a son to the late Orville W. and Dessa N. Casto (Runion).Bob was a businessman, owning and operating several businesses in the area. Bob was also a pastor in the Parkersburg area for many years, and served his community through organizations like Old Man River. He always helped others in any way he could. His wife and family loved him so much and will miss him dearly.
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Ricky Lewis
Ricky Lewis, 67, of Belpre, passed away at 8:20 p.m., Tuesday, Dec. 6, 2022, at Marietta Memorial Hospital. Funeral, 11 a.m. Saturday at McClure-Schafer-Lankford Funeral Home followed by cremation. Visitation, 9-11 a.m. Saturday. Messages of sympathy may be sent to www.Lankfordfh.com.
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Sandy Lynne Taylor
Sandy Lynne Taylor, 70, of Parkersburg, passed away Sunday, Dec. 4, 2022, at her residence. Memorial service details are pending and will be announced by Vaughan Kimes Funeral Home.
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Al “Big Al” Dotson
Al “Big Al” Dotson, 75, of Vienna, WV, passed away peacefully at his residence, Monday, December 5, 2022. He was born May 2, 1947, in West Union, WV, a son of the late Herman and Nettie Dotson. Al graduated from Pennsboro High School and Marietta Technical College as...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Joan L. Fazio
Joan Louise Fazio, 81 of Parkersburg, went home to be with Jesus on December 4, 2022 at the Camden Clark Medical Center. She was born October 15, 1941 in Cumberland, MD, a daughter of the late Paul Oscar and Bernice Edrie Gibbs Kitzmiller. She is survived by her husband of...
