Read full article on original website
Related
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Kristine E. Green
Kristine Elizabeth Green, 75, of Marietta, passed away at 6:51 p.m., Wednesday, at Licking Memorial Hospital, Newark, Ohio. Funeral, 11 a.m. Monday at McClure-Schafer-Lankford Funeral Home. Burial, Putnam Cemetery. Visitation, 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. Sunday. Messages of sympathy may be sent to www.Lankfordfh.com.
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Lyle S. Dayhoff
Lyle S. Dayhoff, 95, of Little Hocking, Ohio, passed away Dec. 6, 2022, at the Camden Clark Medical Center. He was born July 4, 1927, in Huntington, WV, the son of the late Chester S. and Elizabeth M. Dayhoff. Mr. Dayhoff graduated from St. Mary’s High School, Class of 1945...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
David Krupinski
David (Dave) Edward Louis Krupinski, 67, passed away peacefully at his home in Parkersburg, W.Va., Nov. 27, 2022, entering into the arms of his Lord and Savior. Cremation services entrusted to the Leavitt Funeral Home Parkersburg. Online condolences may be sent to the family @ www.leavittfuneralhome.com.
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Sandra “Sandie” Kay Allman Spade
Sandra “Sandie” Kay Allman Spade, 70, of Parkersburg, died Tuesday at Camden Clark Medical Center. At Sandie’s request there will be no visitation or services. Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home and Crematory of Vienna is honored to serve the Spade family.
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Sandy Lynne Taylor
Sandy Lynne Taylor, 70, of Parkersburg, passed away Sunday, Dec. 4, 2022, at her residence. Memorial service details are pending and will be announced by Vaughan Kimes Funeral Home.
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Arthur Hendershot
Arthur Hendershot, 55, passed away in Ripley on Nov. 27, 2022. A private cremation will be held at Mid-Ohio Valley Cremation Society.
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Everett Leo Hopkins
Everett Leo Hopkins, 86, of Big Bend, W.Va., went home to be with the Lord, Friday, Dec. 2, 2022, at Genesis Glenville Center. Funeral service, 1 p.m. Friday, Stump Funeral Home & Cremation, Inc., Grantsville. Visitation, one hour before the funeral. Interment, Hunt Cemetery. Condolences may be expressed at www.stumpfuneralhomes.com.
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Robert Eugene Casto
Robert Eugene Casto, 74, of Parkersburg, passed away December 4, 2022, at Ohio State University Hospital. He was born January 14th, 1948, a son to the late Orville W. and Dessa N. Casto (Runion).Bob was a businessman, owning and operating several businesses in the area. Bob was also a pastor in the Parkersburg area for many years, and served his community through organizations like Old Man River. He always helped others in any way he could. His wife and family loved him so much and will miss him dearly.
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
John David Williamson
John David Williamson, 90, of Williamstown, died Dec. 6, 2022. Funeral, 1 p.m. Monday, St. Luke’s Episcopal Church, Marietta. Burial, Riverview Cemetery, Williamstown, with military honors. Visitation, 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Monday. Condolences may be sent to www.CawleyandPeoples.com or their Facebook page.
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Wood Magistrate
PARKERSBURG — The following reports were handled in Wood County Magistrate Court Dec. 2-4: * Raymond Michael Adkins, Branchland, pleaded guilty to domestic battery, fined $170.25 and sentenced to 60 days in jail which was suspended and she was placed on one year of unsupervised probation. A charge of violating a protective order was dismissed through a plea agreement.
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
John DeVore
John DeVore, 69, of Parkersburg, passed away Dec. 7, 2022. A private cremation will be held at Mid-Ohio Valley Cremation Society.
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Three Parkersburg South Patriots named 1st team all-state
HUNTINGTON — Under his football jersey on the back of his shoulder pads, Gavin Lochow wore his motivation. “Play like Julie” was emblazoned there. It was a reminder to the Huntington High senior quarterback to give his best effort, just as did his aunt Julie Ditty, who died from breast cancer at 42 on Aug. 31, 2021, four days after Lochow played the first football game of his junior season. Ditty was a star professional tennis player ranked as high as 89th in the world. She gave tennis lessons up until three days before she died.
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Joan L. Fazio
Joan Louise Fazio, 81 of Parkersburg, went home to be with Jesus on December 4, 2022 at the Camden Clark Medical Center. She was born October 15, 1941 in Cumberland, MD, a daughter of the late Paul Oscar and Bernice Edrie Gibbs Kitzmiller. She is survived by her husband of...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Parkersburg woman pleads guilty in fentanyl case
CHARLESTON — A Parkersburg woman has pleaded guilty to possession with intent to distribute 40 or more grams of fentanyl in the U.S. District for the Southern District of West Virginia. According to court documents and statements made in court, on April 27, 2021, Mary Elizabeth Curran, 37, obtained...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Three local people among latest COVID deaths
CHARLESTON — Three of the four deaths attributed to the COVID-19 coronavirus reported on Tuesday were from this region, the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources said. The state reported the deaths of a 77-year-old man from Roane County, an 85-year-old woman from Jackson County, a 78-year-old...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Sportsman’s Warehouse hunts up a Parkersburg location
PARKERSBURG — A national outdoor retailer will be taking over the space once occupied by Office Depot. A sign was placed recently at the store, located at 4030 Murdoch Ave., Parkersburg, saying Sportsman’s Warehouse was coming soon. Lindsey Kerr Piersol, executive director for the Wood County Development Authority,...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Threats made to high schools across West Virginia deemed false
PARKERSBURG — The West Virginia Department of Homeland Security and other law enforcement agencies received multiple hoax threats about school shootings or other violence on campuses across the state Wednesday. All the calls were deemed not credible. “Each threat is taken seriously and thoroughly investigated,” said Secretary of Homeland...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Actors Guild of Parkersburg schedules ‘Curious Incident’ auditions
PARKERSBURG — The Actors Guild of Parkersburg will hold auditions for “The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time” 6 p.m. Sunday and Monday in the guild rehearsal hall, 724 Market St. The show is a mystery about the death of a neighbor’s dog, Wellington, which...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Picture This: Backing Up Shop With a Cop
PARKERSBURG — The Fraternal Order of Police Blennerhassett Lodge No. 79 continues to accept donations for its annual Shop with a Cop Christmas initiative benefiting children and has received $1,000 from Coldwell-Banker. From left, co-owner Max Brown, Gina Ritchie, Ashton Hine, Vienna Chief Mike Pifer, Joyce Burns, Sue Broadwater, Claire Earley, Terry Coatney, Bailey Tisdale, Betsy Parsons, Capt. Rick Berdine of the Vienna Police Department and co-owner Blaine Ritchie. “We could not have such a successful program without the general support of our community, and with their support we will help over 100 kids this Christmas,” Pifer said. Donations can be sent to FOP Blennerhassett Lodge No. 79, PO Box 1873, Parkersburg, WV 26102. (Photo Provided)
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Smoot children to present Christmas show
PARKERSBURG — The Smoot Theatre Youth Vocal Ensembles will present a Christmas Concert at 3 p.m. Saturday at Trinity Episcopal Church. The choral groups are the Smoot Theatre Children’s Chorus, in its 13th year, the Smoot Theatre Boys Ensemble, in its 11th year, and the Smoot Theatre Girls Ensemble, in its eighth year.
Comments / 0